Bigg Boss 20 Shocker: Nakul Dhull, Gullu's Physical Fight Erupts

Major Fight Erupts in Bigg Boss 20 House

A major rule violation has taken place on Bigg Boss 20 after contestants Nakul Dhull and Gullu got into a physical fight. The clash between the two escalated to such an extent that reports suggest wild-card contestant Nakul Dhull has been evicted from the show following the incident. However, it has not been confirmed yet.

What Led to the Fight?

The fight began after Nakul got upset with Qazi Touqeer for making fun of the incident in which the 'Fame Gurukul' winner spat into co-contestant Scout's ear. While Qazi was discussing the incident with fellow contestants, including Gullu and Mahhi Vij, and making fun of his own act of spitting into Scout's ear, Nakul overheard the conversation and went to inform Scout about it.

Scout, Yung and Nakul subsequently went outside to confront Qazi. During the confrontation, Gullu intervened and said something that irritated Nakul. Nakul suddenly moved towards Gullu, and the two got into a physical altercation. Gullu also reacted physically, and the situation quickly escalated into a full-blown fight.

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The audience will find out in Wednesday's episode what action the makers have taken following the altercation. Several contestants tried to stop the two from getting into a physical fight, but the situation had already worsened. Mahhi Vij was seen crying and shouting during the altercation, repeatedly questioning why Nakul had hit Gullu and whether that was the reason he had entered the house.

Netizens React to BB Fight

Netizens, including YouTube sensation Elvish Yadav, have reacted to this major BB fight. "After such a long time, watched BiggBoss today Rules have changed, maybe now they evict whoever the father figure is. Sad #BiggBoss20," he posted on X.

Who is Nakul Dhull?

Nakul Dhull, popularly known as Mitthu Don, is a social media influencer and content creator from Haryana who has gained a substantial following on social media platforms. He recently entered the Bigg Boss house as a wild card contestant.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)