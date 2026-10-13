Pneuhaus Installs 221-Lens“Compound Camera 3” At MODE Festival

MENAFN - USA Art News) Rhode Island-based studiorecently unveiled its latest large-scale inflatable,“Compound Camera 3,” at the, a global photography celebration. The immersive installation, which debuted late last month, featuresand spans more than

Designed as a walk-in camera, the structure resembles an elongated igloo or a giant white snail. It creates a projection powered entirely by sunlight, allowing visitors to walk inside a luminous viewing room without relying on LED screens. Images captured by the tiny apertures are displayed on bulbous internal surfaces, and guests can manipulate the soft material to distort the view.

Pneuhaus describes the experience as a“bug's-eye view” of the sky and surrounding urban environment. Lenses pointing upwards project the sky onto dozens of internal facets, while those directed sideways show trees, buildings, and other people. The multiplied images encourage visitors to observe details more closely, emphasizing presence rather than recording, as nothing is documented.

Source: This Is Colossal