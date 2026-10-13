New York Art World Dines At 35 Key Restaurants

MENAFN - USA Art News) Artnet News and Caper have compiled a guide toin New York City frequented by art professionals, or those they believe should be. These establishments often become familiar gathering places for dealers and collectors, sometimes due to their art collections or ties to the art world, but frequently as unexpected destinations.

Institutional Dining and Artist-Run Venues

The guide highlights several new restaurants that opened this year in conjunction with major New York art institutions. These include Marcel, located in the basement of Sotheby's; Zoli, connected to Lonti Ebers's Bushwick art complex, Amant; Symone at MoMA PS1; and Oberon, which is part of the New Museum. The city also recently welcomed independent restaurants known for their art collections, such as Humm in the West Village and Oriana in Little Italy, or for their direct connections to artists, like Cavalier, operated by artist Yasmin Kaytmaz and dealer Alex Adler.

According to Artnet's editor-in-chief, Andrew Russeth, and Annie Armstrong of Caper, fine art professionals often dine at a select group of intentionally chosen venues. While some feature significant artworks, or even serve as investment opportunities for art collectors, many become popular by chance. Their discussion for The Art Angle podcast focused specifically on New York City restaurants with art world connections, though the authors note the guide is subjective and not exhaustive.

Highlights and Featured Establishments

One notable inclusion is Marcel at Sotheby's, housed in the Marcel Breuer building. Andrew Russeth describes the dining room as one of New York's most beautiful, particularly when observing the city at dusk. While the French food and high prices, such as $176 for a whole Dover sole, are mentioned, Russeth suggests patrons visit for the atmosphere, which includes a Joan Mitchell painting on display, and the experience of being at Sotheby's.

The New Museum's expanded space now features Oberon, a restaurant from Henry Rich's Oberon Group. Annie Armstrong highlights the creative design, with an entrance through a silvery chute in Freeman Alley leading to an OMA-designed room reminiscent of a cork spaceship, illuminated by an interactive Ian Cheng piece. Meals at Oberon conclude with a chocolate designed by Laurie Anderson.

Zoli at Amant in Bushwick is frequently compared to Marcel, though Armstrong notes the comparison ends at their shared institutional connection. Zoli, unlike Marcel's focus on luxurious excess, offers subtle, cerebral dishes amidst challenging art. The dining room's centerpiece consists of Pierre Huyghe's post-nuclear fish tanks, featuring genetically modified noxious-green fish. Chef Ned Baldwin's other Manhattan restaurant, two blocks from the West Side Highway below Spring Street, also has art world ties, including a Joan Jonas drawing and investment from the late Barbara Gladstone.

The restaurant space at MoMA PS1, previously home to M. Wells Dinette and Mina's, will welcome DeVonn Charles Francis this fall, who will introduce French-Caribbean cuisine. Francis, who previously ran his catering business Yardy World, shared his approach to the venue:“You have to just be conscious of the rhythm of the space. At one time, people are coming in just because they want to have a coffee in the morning. Another time people are dancing at Warm Up and you're serving them the best grilled watermelon salad and shrimp.”

Cavalier, co-owned by artist Yasmin Kaytmaz and dealer Alex Adler, serves Turkish-inspired food. The back room features a mural by emerging artist Georgia Gardner-Gray. Chef Daniel Humm's new West Village restaurant, an investment for Rashid Johnson, features walls painted by Francesco Clemente, who also painted the ceiling. This location previously housed En Brasserie, a favorite of figures like Julian Schnabel and Larry Gagosian. Armstrong reported that when Humm took over the lease, En Brasserie's owner, Reika Alexander, allegedly hid old cod to create a foul odor before handing over the keys.

A gourmet grocery store in Tribeca, situated at the heart of the gallery scene, and an Upper East Side tavern offering burgers for under $20, are also mentioned as less obvious but popular destinations for the art world.

We previously reported:

London's art scene during Frieze, running from October 14 to 18, will feature new dining spots, classic hotels, and shopping destinations.

Source: Artnet News