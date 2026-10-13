Maria Kreyn's“Dream Logic” Exhibition Opens In London

MENAFN - USA Art News) Artisthas unveiled a new exhibition,“Dream Logic,” at thein. The show, which runs through, transforms the altar into a tribute to creation, dissolution, and regeneration, connecting with the 18th-century Palladian-style venue's spiritual and psychological themes.

Organized by the M.O.N. Art Foundation and timed to coincide with Frieze Week,“Dream Logic” features new paintings depicting swirling, light-filled storms where geometric shapes intersect soft, atmospheric clouds. Kreyn's approach integrates with the church, originally built in 1855 and later updated with a mirrored screen by architects Emanuel Christ and Christoph Gantenbein, treating its architecture as an active participant rather than a mere backdrop.

Kreyn, an American artist, draws inspiration from Romantic painters such as J.M.W. Turner, showing a deep respect for nature's power while incorporating mathematical and otherworldly elements. Her work suggests a hidden structure beneath atmospheric chaos. The new exhibition also draws from surrealists like Leonora Carrington and David Lynch, who explored the boundless logic of dreams. Kreyn's paintings establish an alternative order, based on intuition and association rather than strict cause and effect.

A central piece of the exhibition is The Alchemist's Coil, a monumental 2026 canvas installed at the altar, replacing a traditional religious focal point. The painting features a golden spiral staircase that resembles a DNA helix, ascending through a glowing landscape reminiscent of an alien inferno. The composition loosely incorporates assembly theory, a scientific framework linking life's origins to ideas of complexity and memory embedded in matter. Kreyn previously studied mathematics and philosophy at the University of Chicago before teaching herself to paint.

“Dream Logic” marks Kreyn's third significant presentation within a sacred space. In 2024, her“Chronos” exhibition for the 60th Venice Biennale filled St. George's Anglican Church with tempestuous seascapes, building on the tradition of artists like Turner and Caspar David Friedrich. Last autumn, her“Hyperobject” show brought storm paintings to London's Fitzrovia Chapel, centered around an altarpiece based on the titular concept of hyperobjects, phenomena too vast for human comprehension.

All three exhibitions were produced by the M.O.N. Art Foundation, led by curator and gallerist Maria Vega. Vega founded the organization's parent gallery, Ministry of Nomads, in 2008. Her mission involves moving contemporary art beyond traditional gallery settings, pairing artists with culturally rich, unconventional spaces to foster dialogue between art, science, and belief. Her ongoing collaboration with Kreyn exemplifies this mission.

Source: Artnet News