Techmediabreaks Frontieras North America Inc. Brings Domestic Alternative To Imported Energy Feedstocks

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Frontieras is advancing a domestic coal-processing strategy designed to reduce U.S. dependence on imported energy feedstocks and strengthen supply chain resilience amid geopolitical disruptions. The company's proprietary FASForm(TM) technology uses continuous thermal cracking and distillation to convert American coal into six commercial products: ultra-low-sulfur diesel, naphtha, jet fuel, FASCarbon(TM), ammonium sulfate fertilizer, and sulfuric acid. By relying on domestically sourced coal, Frontieras aims to provide an alternative to oil-dependent supply chains exposed to international shipping disruptions and commodity price volatility. Its flagship facility in Mason County, West Virginia, backed by an announced $850 million investment commitment and the support of Governor Patrick Morrisey, is designed to process 7,500 tons of coal daily when operational. The plant is also expected to use hydrogen generated by its own process as its primary energy source. As Frontieras advances toward construction and commercialization, its model could offer a new pathway for converting America's substantial coal reserves into transportation fuels and industrial materials while supporting domestic manufacturing and energy security.

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About Frontieras North America Inc.

Frontieras is a clean hydrocarbon technology company commercializing FASForm(TM), a patented solid carbon fractionation process that redefines how coal is utilized, producing market-ready fuels, fertilizers, and industrial carbon with zero waste. With global patent protection and a commercialization roadmap focused on Appalachia, Frontieras is positioned to lead a modern energy revival from the coalfields of West Virginia.

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