Miningnewsbreaks Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSX.V: LG) (OTCQB: LGCXF) Advances Nevada Gold Project As Santa Fe Resource Reaches 2.385 Moz

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Disseminated on behalf of Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSX.V: LG) (OTCQB: LGCXF) and may include paid advertising.

Lahontan Gold (TSX.V: LG) (OTCQB: LGCXF) is advancing the past-producing Santa Fe gold and silver mine in Nevada, a jurisdiction that regained the Fraser Institute's top global mining ranking in 2025, supported by strong scores for regulatory stability, taxation, infrastructure, and permitting. Santa Fe offers the advantages of an established open-pit, heap-leach operation with existing power, water, and road access, while Lahontan's August 2026 resource update outlined 2.385 million ounces of pit-constrained gold equivalent, a 22% increase from the 2024 estimate. The company is now pursuing Nevada state permitting for a Phase One oxide mine plan while updating its economic assessment to incorporate sulfide resources, with construction targeted for 2027.

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About Lahontan Gold Corp.

Lahontan Gold is a Canadian mine development and exploration company advancing a portfolio of gold and silver assets in Nevada's Walker Lane, one of the world's most productive and mining-friendly regions. Through its U.S. subsidiaries, the company controls four gold and silver properties in Nevada, three of which are 100%-owned and one controlled via a low-cost option to acquire full ownership. With a clear near-term path to production, Lahontan is focused on unlocking oxide gold and silver value from past-producing, infrastructure-rich projects. For more information, visit the company's website at .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to LGCXF are available in the company's newsroom at

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