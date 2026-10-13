Fair Taxation Can Strengthen Economies And Improve Social Welfare

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Fair, transparent and accountable taxation can do more than generate government revenue – it can strengthen economic stability, finance essential public services and improve social welfare, according to taxation specialist Mai Khamis al-Mansouri.

While many people view taxes as an unwelcome financial burden, associating them with deductions from their hard-earned income, taxation serves a broader purpose in modern economies, supporting public services, economic resilience and long-term national development.

“People fear what they do not know,” said al-Mansouri, a Qatari management information systems (MIS) specialist with a focus on taxation, in an interview with Gulf Times.

She noted that describing taxation as a professional specialisation often triggers apprehension, reflecting a longstanding perception that taxes allow authorities to collect money without providing tangible benefits in return.

Historically, taxation was frequently associated with levies imposed by rulers to finance wars, territorial expansion and royal extravagance.

This reinforced the perception of taxation as coercive rather than as a means of serving the public interest.

However, the development of modern states and institutional governance has transformed taxation's role, making it an essential mechanism for financing public services and meeting society's needs.

Al-Mansouri said that understanding this evolution is key to appreciating taxation's place in contemporary economic life.

A social contract

At its core, taxation is a compulsory financial contribution that the state imposes on individuals and businesses to fund public expenditure and serve the common good.

It can be understood as part of a social contract in which taxpayers contribute financially while the government uses the revenue to provide services and infrastructure that benefit society.

Roads, public schools, hospitals and security services are essential to functioning communities.

Building and maintaining such infrastructure would be difficult if funding depended entirely on individual contributions or private investment.

“Taxation is not simply about collecting money; it is about pooling resources to meet shared needs and provide services that support the well-being of society,” al-Mansouri said.

However, the effectiveness of this arrangement depends on how public funds are managed, how fairly the tax burden is distributed, and whether people can see tangible benefits from government spending.

Lessons from international experience

International examples show how taxation can support national development when backed by effective policies and sound governance.

Singapore, for instance, developed into a major financial and commercial centre through strategic economic planning, investment in infrastructure and education, and policies designed to attract international businesses.

An efficient, competitive tax framework was part of this broader development strategy.

The Nordic countries, including Denmark, Norway and Sweden, offer another model.

Their relatively high tax burdens help finance extensive public services, including healthcare, education and social protection.

These systems support people during unemployment and illness while reducing financial insecurity.

Their experience shows how taxation can support social welfare when revenue collection is matched by reliable public services and accountable institutions.

Al-Mansouri stressed that tax systems should not be judged solely by their rates.

Their overall effectiveness also depends on the quality of public spending, the system's fairness, and the confidence it inspires among taxpayers.

More than revenue collection

Beyond financing government expenditure, taxation can serve as an instrument of economic management.

Tax adjustments, alongside monetary policy and other fiscal measures, can influence consumer and business spending and help manage inflationary pressures, although their effectiveness depends on prevailing economic conditions.

Tax revenues also give governments resources to respond to economic downturns through public investment, targeted assistance and support for affected sectors.

Such measures can help sustain employment and economic activity during periods of uncertainty.

Taxation can also influence consumer behaviour.

For example, excise taxes on products such as tobacco and sugary drinks can discourage consumption of goods associated with health risks while generating public revenue.

Customs duties and other trade measures can similarly support domestic industries, although their effectiveness depends on broader economic conditions and trade policies.

Transparency is key

For al-Mansouri, the central issue is not whether taxation is inherently a burden, but how it is designed, administered and used.

A tax system that lacks fairness, transparency, and accountability can undermine public confidence, especially when taxpayers struggle to see the benefits of their contributions.

Conversely, a well-managed system can finance essential services, strengthen economic resilience and promote a more equitable distribution of public resources.

“Taxation becomes a burden when it is imposed without a clear vision or when its benefits are not reflected in people's daily lives,” she said, emphasising the importance of responsible financial management and ensuring that public expenditure addresses society's needs.

Al-Mansouri also highlighted the distinction between direct taxes, levied on income or wealth, and indirect taxes, which apply to goods and services and are often built into the prices consumers pay for everyday purchases.

taxation revenue public services management information systems