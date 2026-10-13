UK Ambassador Hails HH The Amir's Address To Shura Council
“Many congratulations to His Highness the Amir and the people of Qatar on the state opening of the Shura Council,” the envoy said.
“The address from His Highness set out with clarity and purpose a set of priorities for Qatar for the year ahead,” Patel said.“This is a confident vision that highlights the vital role of strong institutions, effective governance and innovation, alongside an enduring commitment to peace and mediation.”
“Across this whole agenda, in the face of whatever challenges lie ahead, the UK and Qatar shall remain indispensable, reliable and steady partners,” he stressed.“We look forward to continuing our work together and I wish the Shura Council and all its members every success for the session ahead.”Neerav Patel British ambassador Shura Council
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