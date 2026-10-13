Qatar Committed To Public And Home Safety: Officials

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Director-General of Public Security and Vice-Chairman of the Civil Defence Council Major-General Mohammed Jassim al-Sulaiti has said that Qatar is committed to raising public awareness and encouraging home safety practices to strengthen preparedness and reinforce public safety.

Marking the International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction (IDDRR), observed annually on October 13, Maj-Gen al-Sulaiti stressed the critical role that families play in embedding home safety practices and raising awareness of the measures required to prevent hazards and mitigate their adverse impacts.

He called for a firmly established culture of prevention and safety, alongside preemptive preparedness to confront hazards, noting that this year's IDDRR, held under the theme Resilience Starts at Home, provides an opportunity to underscore the family's role in enhancing community safety and resilience.

Maj-Gen al-Sulaiti reaffirmed Qatar's support for the goals and priorities of the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction 2015-30 on the global stage.

He underscored the importance of strengthening international co-operation, sharing expertise, and building capacity to curb disaster risks and advance sustainable development.

Director-General of the General Directorate of Civil Defence and Civil Defence Council member Major-General Hamad Othman al-Dehaimi underlined the importance of prevention and advance preparedness in confronting emergencies and mitigating their consequences.

He noted that this observance offers an opportunity to strengthen awareness of the measures needed to build a community that is better prepared and more resilient in the face of hazards.

This theme underscores the fundamental role the family plays in fostering a culture of prevention and safety, as well as raising awareness of the essential measures needed to address potential risks, Maj-Gen al-Dehaimi noted.

He added that the Ministry of Interior, through its General Directorate of Civil Defence, has always been committed to advancing the prevention and safety system and enhancing preparedness and emergency-response capabilities.

Maj-Gen al-Dehaimi also stressed the importance of fostering partnerships with multiple segments of society, recognising that disaster risk reduction requires an all-hands-on-deck approach, emphasising that relevant authorities must work in tandem with individuals and families, whose awareness of and commitment to safety requirements are essential to strengthening community security and emergency preparedness.

He stressed that these combined efforts strengthen community security and enhance its capacity to respond to emergencies efficiently and effectively.

IDDRR public safety prevention