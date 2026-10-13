Qatar's Strength Lies In Vision, Resilience And Wise, Caring Leadership

MENAFN - Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani's address at the opening of the 55th annual session of the Shura Council underscored a comprehensive statement of Qatar's priorities at a defining moment for the nation and the wider region.

The speech highlighted Qatar's ability to make a practical and valid assessment of the extraordinary challenges facing the region while stressing His Highness the Amir's confidence in the country's institutions, economic foundations, and capacity to emerge stronger.

Moreover, His Highness the Amir's address offered a realistic and transparent assessment of current circumstances, striking a balance between economic pragmatism and ambition, as well as national security and international responsibility. The speech also presented a clear, forward-looking vision to safeguard Qatar's achievements while preparing for the opportunities and challenges ahead.

His Highness the Amir began by paying tribute to the late Father Amir, His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani, recognising his historic contribution to Qatar's development, institutional strength, and international standing. It is more than a gesture of remembrance; it reflects the continuity of a national vision centred on investing in people, strengthening institutions, and advancing comprehensive development.

Accordingly, His Highness the Amir further underlined the nation's unity, appreciating its citizens and residents, as well as the armed forces and security agencies for their solidarity, awareness and professionalism during recent regional tensions. His remarks reinforced an essential principle: national resilience is not created overnight but built through preparation, investment, institutional competence, and public trust.

Qatar's response to the crisis has demonstrated that defending sovereignty and pursuing peace are not contradictory objectives. The country remains determined to protect its territory and people without being drawn into a wider conflict. At the same time, it continues to support diplomatic efforts, negotiations, a ceasefire, and the restoration of safe maritime navigation.

This approach demonstrates a comprehensive understanding of regional security: military confrontation may be easier to initiate than to resolve, whereas diplomacy demands patience, discipline, and a commitment to prioritising long-term stability over short-term reactions.

Qatar's commitment to dialogue has always been a strategic choice, grounded in a strong record of diplomatic achievement. Through effective dialogue and mediation, the country has helped promote peace and stability in regions around the world.

The economic dimension of the speech was equally significant, as His Highness the Amir acknowledged that government revenues declined by 42% during the first half of the year, while public expenditure fell by 14%. Yet essential services and development priorities were maintained, which practically indicates efficient fiscal management under pressure.

The national economy entered the crisis with important safeguards, including financial reserves, prudent budgeting, efforts to reduce public debt, and the development of non-hydrocarbon revenues.

Qatar recorded real economic growth of 2.9% in 2025, while average annual inflation stood at 0.5%. Besides, non-hydrocarbon activities accounted for around 80% of real GDP due to the successful efforts of economic diversification.

His Highness the Amir's announcement of a portfolio of projects and investment opportunities worth around QR221bn over the next five years provides another reason for confidence. Infrastructure, public-private partnerships (PPPs), real estate, and hospitality investments can stimulate economic activity, create opportunities for businesses, and strengthen the private sector's contribution to national development.

Furthermore, the continued expansion of the North Field gas project, alongside international energy partnerships, petrochemicals, solar energy, and water security initiatives, demonstrates the importance of combining Qatar's established strengths with investments for the future.

Meanwhile, the address placed human capital at the centre of national progress, with education, digital transformation, administrative efficiency, and accountability being essential to translating economic resources into lasting prosperity. The development of more than 360 new digital services illustrates the potential of technology to improve government performance and public services. Equally important is His Highness the Amir's emphasis on linking professional advancement to competence, achievement, and integrity.

On the international stage, the Palestinian cause remains a central priority, as His Highness the Amir described the situation in Gaza as genocide and stressed that those responsible must be held accountable. He also warned against continuing Israeli violations in Gaza and the occupied West Bank, stressing Qatar's longstanding emphasis on protecting Palestinian rights, upholding international law and pursuing a just and lasting resolution.

In the meantime, His Highness the Amir stressed Qatar's steadfast stand on the vital importance of securing maritime routes, protecting critical infrastructure, and strengthening co-operation among Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states as essential to regional and global stability.

Qatar's position as a leading liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplier makes the security of its energy infrastructure and international shipping routes a concern for consumers and economies well beyond the region. The Strait of Hormuz is a vital international waterway, and Qatar has consistently stressed that it must not be used as a tool of political or economic blackmail and that all the involved parties must respect international law.

Ordinary people should not have to bear the consequences of political and military decisions, just as the Gulf states should not be drawn into a conflict between the US and Iran. Similarly, international waterways must not be weaponised, whether in the Strait of Hormuz or elsewhere, including the Bab al-Mandab strait.

His Highness the Amir's address offered a comprehensible vision of the actual realities of the situation on the ground, with determination to enhance preparedness, economic diversification, institutional effectiveness, social solidarity, and individual responsibility. It acknowledged the realities of the present without allowing them to dictate the limits of the future.

Shura Council Faisal Almudahka economic pragmatism