HH The Amir Receives Message From Egypt's President

His Excellency the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani received the message Tuesday during a meeting in Doha with ambassador of Egypt to Qatar Walid Fahmy al-Faqi.

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