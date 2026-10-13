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HH The Amir Receives Message From Egypt's President


Date: 2026-10-13 11:04:04

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani has received a written message from Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi concerning bilateral relations and ways to strengthen co-operation between the two countries.

His Excellency the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani received the message Tuesday during a meeting in Doha with ambassador of Egypt to Qatar Walid Fahmy al-Faqi.

Qatar Egypt bilateral relations

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Gulf Times

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