Entergy Celebrates 25 Years Of Local Sustainability Impact Through Environmental Initiative Fund

By Cole Avery

NEW ORLEANS, October 13, 2026 /3BL/ - Entergy is commemorating the 25th anniversary of its Environmental Initiatives Fund, marking a milestone in a long history of environmental commitment that began well before sustainability became a corporate trend.

For a quarter century, Entergy's EIF has exemplified the company's early and ongoing leadership in environmental stewardship. Established in 2001 as a shareholder-funded grant program, the EIF represents a proactive approach to protecting natural resources, reducing emissions, restoring habitats and strengthening community resilience across Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. Over its 25-year history, Entergy shareholders have invested nearly $45 million in community-based environmental improvements across the region.

“Reaching 25 years of the Environmental Initiatives Fund is more than marking time; it's a reaffirmation of a commitment our shareholders embraced long before sustainability was in the spotlight,” said John Weiss, vice president of sustainability and environmental policy.“The EIF has allowed us to support meaningful projects that improve local ecosystems, strengthen communities and advance environmental progress throughout our service area.”

In 2025 alone, the EIF provided $1 million in shareholder-funded support to 11 partner organizations working in areas such as wetland restoration, tree planting, biodiversity education and green infrastructure development. These efforts complement Entergy's broader environmental initiatives, including long-term climate commitments, coastal restoration partnerships and decades of community-focused conservation work.

This anniversary highlights a broader legacy in climate action for Entergy. In 2001 - the same year the EIF launched - Entergy became the first U.S. utility to voluntarily limit its carbon emissions, signaling a level of environmental responsibility uncommon at the time. Two decades later, Entergy operates one of the cleanest large-scale power generation fleets in the United States and is a nationally recognized leader in sustainability, reinforcing the company's long-term commitment to climate action, environmental reporting and performance across key sustainability indicators.

Anniversary webpage highlights progress, partnerships

To mark the 25-year milestone, Entergy has introduced a commemorative webpage featuring:

A video message from Entergy sustainability leadership An interactive map showcasing highlighted projects across the service area Profiles of partner organizations across the service region

Learn more about the Environmental Initiatives Fund's 25-year impact and explore the anniversary content at Entergy/Environment/EIF.

About Entergy

Entergy generates, transmits and distributes electricity to power life for more than 3 million customers through our operating companies in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. We're focused on keeping costs for our customers as low as possible while providing reliable energy that our communities count on. We're also investing in growth for the future with a more resilient, cleaner energy system that includes modern natural gas, nuclear and renewable energy generation. As a nationally recognized leader in sustainability and corporate citizenship, we deliver more than $100 million in economic benefits each year to the communities we serve through philanthropy, volunteerism and advocacy. Entergy is a Fortune 500 company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, and has approximately 12,000 employees. Learn more at Entergy and connect with @Entergy on social media.