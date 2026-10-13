AEG Presents And The Bowery Presents Expand Career Pathways Through College Connection Program

MENAFN - 3BL) Breaking into the live entertainment industry often requires access to professional networks, mentorship and hands-on experience. To help bridge that gap, AEG 's, AEG Presents and The Bowery Presents recently brought their College Connection Program to New York City, connecting students with industry professionals and providing a direct pathway from career exploration to paid work experience.

The program culminated with seven participants being hired to work alongside event teams at two major concerts held at Flushing Meadows Corona Park in Queens: The Strokes on October 2 and Dom Dolla on October 3. Before stepping into those roles, students attended a career development session where they met professionals from across the live entertainment industry, learned about different career paths and toured the concert site to see firsthand how a large-scale outdoor event comes together.

Outreach extended to students at nine colleges and universities across New York City, including Queens College, LaGuardia Community College, Queensborough Community College, York College, Vaughn College, Plaza College, St. John's University, New York University and the Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment.

The program was further strengthened through partnerships with several nonprofit and industry organizations, including Save The Music Foundation, Women in Music, the Coalition of Festivals and Major Events, EICOP and Building Beats.

“Live entertainment is built by thousands of people most audiences never see, and too many talented students don't know those careers exist or how to reach them,” said Twana Simmons, AEG Presents.“College Connection puts students in the room with professionals, takes them behind the scenes, and then gives them a real role on show day.”

In addition to creating workforce development opportunities, the initiative extended its community impact through ticket donations to Flushing Alliance, Queens Theatre, Queens Community House, HeadCount and Lets Green NYC, helping local organizations and residents experience live music in their own community.

By combining mentorship, networking, career exploration and paid work experience, College Connection helps create more accessible pathways into live entertainment while building a stronger and more diverse pipeline of future industry talent.

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