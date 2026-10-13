European Stocks Close Mixed
Brussels: European stocks closed mixed on Tuesday as markets reacted to corporate earnings, while semiconductor shares came under selling pressure.
Germany's DAX and France's CAC 40 each fell 0.07 percent, while the UK's FTSE 100 declined 0.06 percent. Italy's FTSE MIB edged up 0.04 percent.
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