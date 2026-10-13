Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish
European Stocks Close Mixed

European Stocks Close Mixed


Date: 2026-10-13 11:02:48

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Brussels: European stocks closed mixed on Tuesday as markets reacted to corporate earnings, while semiconductor shares came under selling pressure.

Germany's DAX and France's CAC 40 each fell 0.07 percent, while the UK's FTSE 100 declined 0.06 percent. Italy's FTSE MIB edged up 0.04 percent.

MENAFN13102026000063011010ID1111804504


The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search