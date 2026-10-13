Coalition Forces Intercept Two Ballistic Missiles Over Saudi Arabia

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Riyadh: The Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen announced the interception and destruction of two ballistic missiles launched by the Houthis towards Haradh and Dhahran in Saudi Arabia.

Coalition spokesperson Major General Turki Al Maliki said debris from the interception fell in a residential area in Dhahran, with authorities responding to the site.

Earlier Tuesday, the coalition announced a military operation to neutralize Houthi capabilities used to threaten Saudi Arabia, Yemen and Red Sea shipping.