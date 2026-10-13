Mediation Lies At Heart Of Qatar's Foreign Policy: Minister Of State At Ministry Of Foreign Affairs

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Warsaw: Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi participated in a high-level panel discussion entitled "Negotiating Peace in the Middle East: Lessons from the Frontlines of Diplomacy," during the Warsaw Security Forum in the Republic of Poland.

In remarks during the panel, His Excellency emphasized that mediation lies at the heart of the State of Qatar's foreign policy, stemming from the conviction that its own security is linked to regional stability, and highlighted the country's efforts over more than two decades to facilitate dialogue and resolve conflicts.

His Excellency indicated that the State of Qatar has drawn upon its experience with various mediation files, emphasizing the importance of keeping communication channels open, prioritizing urgent humanitarian needs, preventing complex issues from hindering progress on other matters, ensuring the implementation of agreements, and fostering collective action among mediators.

Regarding the Gaza Strip, His Excellency emphasized the necessity of implementing the agreed-upon understandings, enabling the Palestinian committee to carry out its duties, and establishing a verification mechanism that links the stages of decommissioning weapons to the Israeli withdrawal, in parallel with the deployment of a stabilization force and the commencement of reconstruction, while maintaining a clear political horizon leading to the establishment of a Palestinian state.

Regarding the war in the region, HE the Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed the continuation of diplomatic efforts, urging for humanitarian confidence-building measures and the addressing of the Iranian nuclear file, freedom of navigation, and sanctions through separate tracks. He also advocated utilizing specific ceasefire periods to reopen maritime corridors, emphasizing the importance of incorporating implementation mechanisms and synchronized steps into any new understanding, while involving regional states, and noting the role of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in leading the regional track, as well as the importance of Oman's role regarding the Strait of Hormuz.

Concluding his remarks, His Excellency called for protecting and politically supporting mediators, and for coordinating their efforts.