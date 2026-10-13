Qatar Participates In 84Th Session Of Executive Bureau Of Arab Social Affairs Ministers

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Cairo: The State of Qatar, represented by the Ministry of Social Development and Family, participated in the 84th session of the Executive Bureau of the Council of Arab Ministers of Social Affairs, held at the headquarters of the League of Arab States in Cairo.

Qatar was represented at the meeting by the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Social Development and Family HE Khalifa bin Issa Al Kubaisi.

The participation aimed to strengthen joint Arab cooperation in social development and protection, and support efforts to empower families and the most vulnerable groups.

His Excellency stressed the importance of strengthening coordination among Arab countries to address accelerating social and development challenges, and of developing social policies and programs that contribute to consolidating the social protection system, supporting family stability, empowering the most vulnerable groups, and achieving comprehensive and sustainable development.



He addressed Qatar's efforts to develop its social development system in line with Qatar National Vision 2030 and the objectives of the Third National Development Strategy 2024-2030, which places people and families at the heart of the development process and attaches particular importance to strengthening family cohesion, community participation and quality of life.



HE the Undersecretary noted that the Ministry of Social Development and Family Strategy 2025-2030, launched under the slogan "From Care to Empowerment," reflects a strategic shift towards sustainable social and economic empowerment.



This includes supporting family stability, empowering women, strengthening the independence of the most vulnerable groups, and expanding community partnerships.



Regarding Qatar's international efforts, His Excellency underscored the importance of building on the outcomes of the Second World Summit for Social Development, hosted by Doha, and translating the commitments outlined in the Doha Political Declaration on Social Development into practical, implementable initiatives and programs.



He highlighted the importance of strengthening partnerships, exchanging expertise, and developing follow-up and social impact assessment mechanisms to achieve tangible results that positively affect the lives of individuals and families across Arab societies.



He also reaffirmed Qatar's commitment to promoting the rights of persons with disabilities and their inclusion in society.



He noted that the issuance of Law No. 22 of 2025 on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities represents an important step towards developing the legislative framework supporting their rights, promoting equal opportunities and access to services, and ensuring their active participation in all aspects of life.



In this context, he highlighted Qatar's preparations to host the Fourth World Summit on Disability in 2028, stressing the importance of unifying Arab efforts, exchanging successful experiences and practices, and developing policies and initiatives that support the empowerment of persons with disabilities, contributing to more inclusive and equitable societies.

HE the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Social Development and Family concluded his remarks by expressing Qatar's hope that the outcomes of the 84th session would contribute to advancing joint Arab social action and developing frameworks for cooperation and integration among member states, in support of Arab peoples' aspirations for sustainable development and social well-being.