Director General Of Public Security Says Qatar Committed To Strengthening Public, Home Safety

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Director General of Public Security and Vice Chairman of the Civil Defense Council Maj. Gen. Mohammed Jassim Al Sulaiti said, through this council, the State of Qatar is committed to raising public awareness and encouraging home safety practices to strengthen preparedness and reinforce public safety.

Marking the International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction (IDDRR), observed annually on Oct. 13, Al Sulaiti stressed the critical role families play in embedding home safety practices and raising awareness of the measures required to prevent hazards and mitigate their adverse impacts.

He called for a firmly established culture of prevention and safety, alongside preemptive preparedness to confront hazards, noting that this year's IDDRR, held under the theme "Resilience Starts at Home", provides an opportunity to underscore the family's role in enhancing community safety and resilience.

Al Sulaiti reaffirmed Qatar's support for the goals and priorities of the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction 2015-2030 on the global stage. He underscored the importance of strengthening international cooperation, sharing expertise, and building capacity to curb disaster risks and advance sustainable development.

For his part, Director-General of the General Directorate of Civil Defense and Member of the Council Maj. Gen. Hamad Othman Al Dehaimi underlined the importance of prevention and advance preparedness in confronting emergencies and mitigating their consequences.

He noted that this observance offers an opportunity to strengthen awareness of the measures needed to build a community that is better prepared and more resilient in the face of hazards.

This theme underscores the fundamental role the family plays in fostering a culture of prevention and safety, as well as raising awareness of the essential measures needed to address potential risks, Al Dehaimi noted.



Al Dehaimi added that the Ministry of Interior, through its General Directorate of Civil Defense, has always been committed to advancing the prevention and safety system and enhancing preparedness and emergency-response capabilities.

He also stressed the importance of fostering partnerships with multiple segments of society, recognizing that disaster risk reduction requires an all-hands-on-deck approach, emphasizing that relevant authorities must work in tandem with individuals and families, whose awareness of and commitment to safety requirements are essential to strengthening community security and emergency preparedness.

Al Dehaimi stressed that these combined efforts strengthen community security and enhance its capacity to respond to emergencies efficiently and effectively, emphasizing the need to remain focused on preparedness and prevention.