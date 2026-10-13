The FTC Is Sending $15.8 Million In Refunds - Check Whether You're Getting One

MENAFN - Saving Advice) If you've ever used a cash advance app to cover expenses between paychecks, you may want to check your email this month. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is distributing more than $15.8 million in refunds to consumers who paid for certain services through Cleo AI, a financial technology company accused of misleading customers about cash advances and subscription fees. More than 2.1 million people are expected to receive payments, and the first notifications are already going out.

According to an October 8 announcement from the FTC, the agency plans to send payments to 2,124,796 eligible Cleo AI customers.

The FTC refunds will begin arriving through PayPal on October 27, 2026, but eligible consumers should receive an email notification by October 26. Here's what you need to know about who qualifies, how the payments work, and how to avoid scams pretending to offer government refunds.

Why the FTC Is Sending $15.8 Million Back to Consumers

The refunds stem from a federal lawsuit involving Cleo AI, a company that marketed cash advances to consumers needing money before their next paycheck. In a complaint filed in May 2025, the FTC alleged that Cleo misled consumers about how much money they could receive and how quickly those advances would arrive.

The company advertised access to hundreds of dollars, but the agency said almost no customers received amounts approaching those advertised figures. Regulators also alleged that Cleo charged additional fees for expedited payments that frequently failed to arrive within the promised timeframe. The case resulted in a $17 million settlement, with more than $15.8 million now being distributed to affected consumers.

Who Qualifies for the FTC Refunds?

Not everyone who downloaded or used the Cleo app will necessarily receive a payment. According to the FTC's official announcement, the current distribution covers customers who paid for eligible instant cash advances. The agency identified 2,124,796 customers who qualify for payments under the refund program. For example, someone who paid an additional fee expecting money to arrive immediately may be included if the transaction meets the settlement's eligibility requirements. Consumers who used Cleo but never purchased a qualifying instant advance should not assume they are entitled to these FTC refunds.

Watch Your Email Before October 26

The FTC says eligible consumers will receive an email notification between the announcement date and October 26, 2026. These messages will explain that the recipient qualifies for a payment related to the Cleo AI settlement. If you previously used the service, check the email address associated with your account, including spam and promotional folders. However, don't automatically trust every message claiming to offer a government refund, because scammers frequently imitate legitimate agencies and settlement administrators. The safest approach is to verify the program through the FTC's official refund directory rather than clicking unfamiliar links in unexpected messages.

According to the FTC, legitimate eligibility notifications will come from ... between October 8 and October 26, 2026. Because scammers can impersonate legitimate email addresses, consumers should still verify the refund independently through the FTC's official Cleo AI refund page before following payment instructions.

PayPal Payments Begin October 27

The FTC's payment schedule states that PayPal refunds will begin going out on October 27, 2026. Recipients must redeem their payments within 30 days, making it important not to overlook a legitimate notification. If you receive an eligible payment, follow the verified instructions and confirm that the transaction appears in your PayPal account. The FTC hasn't announced a uniform individual payment amount, so consumers shouldn't assume everyone will receive the same refund.

Dividing $15.8 million equally among approximately 2.12 million recipients would produce roughly $7.44 per person, but that's only a mathematical illustration and not a confirmed payment amount. The FTC has not announced a standard individual refund amount, and payments may vary depending on the eligible transactions involved. Consumers should check their official payment notification for the amount they're receiving rather than relying on estimates circulating online.

Why Cash Advance Fees Became a Consumer Protection Issue

Cash advance apps often appeal to people who need a relatively small amount of money before payday. Imagine paying an extra fee because you need $100 immediately to cover groceries, transportation, or an overdue utility bill. If the money arrives later than expected, the consumer may have paid for a service that didn't provide the promised convenience. The FTC alleged that Cleo's expedited advances often arrived the following day despite additional charges for faster delivery. Regulators also accused the company of making paid subscriptions difficult to cancel, creating another potential financial burden for consumers already managing tight budgets.

Don't Pay Anyone to Release Your Refund

Whenever a large government refund program is announced, consumers should be alert for impersonation scams. The FTC explicitly warns that it never requires people to pay money or provide account information to receive legitimate refund payments. A message demanding a processing fee, bank password, Social Security number, or payment card information before releasing your refund should raise immediate concerns. Scammers may also create websites that resemble government pages or send messages claiming that a refund will expire unless you act immediately. If you're uncertain whether a notification is genuine, navigate independently to the FTC website instead of using a suspicious link.

What If You Think You're Eligible but Haven't Heard Anything?

Consumers who believe they qualify for the Cleo AI settlement don't need to rely on guesswork or social media announcements. The FTC identifies Rust Consulting Inc. as the official refund administrator and provides a dedicated assistance number at 877-788-4958. You can also review the FTC's active refund programs to find information about Cleo AI and other settlements. Because notifications are scheduled through October 26, not receiving an email immediately doesn't necessarily mean you were excluded. If the notification period passes and you still have questions, contact the administrator directly rather than paying a third party that promises to secure your refund.

A Small Refund Is Still Money Worth Checking For

The latest FTC refunds won't necessarily represent a major financial windfall for individual consumers, but they demonstrate how federal enforcement actions can return money collected through allegedly deceptive business practices. In 2025, FTC actions resulted in more than $435 million in consumer redress nationwide. For Cleo AI customers, the immediate priorities are checking for legitimate notifications, verifying eligibility, and redeeming any PayPal payment within the required timeframe. Anyone who regularly uses cash advance services should also review subscription terms, expedited payment fees, and cancellation procedures before paying for another advance.

Have you ever received an FTC settlement refund, or have you paid extra fees for a cash advance that didn't arrive when promised? Share your experience in the comments.