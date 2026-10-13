417,291 SSI Recipients Had Unresolved Earnings Alerts - Check Your Social Security Record For Wage Errors

MENAFN - Saving Advice) Picture this: you receive your monthly Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payment for years, only to discover that Social Security never properly reviewed information about your earnings. You might have reported every paycheck correctly, but an unresolved discrepancy could still create problems with your benefits. A new federal audit suggests that this situation deserves attention from hundreds of thousands of Americans who depend on SSI.

On September 23, 2026, the Social Security Administration's Office of the Inspector General (OIG) announced findings identifying 417,291 SSI recipients with at least one pending earnings alert. The watchdog also estimated that failures to properly review or record earnings resulted in approximately $1 billion in improper payments to 333,800 recipients.

For anyone receiving SSI, the findings highlight why checking Social Security wage errors, reporting income changes, and keeping documentation are important steps toward protecting monthly benefits. It's time to comb over your record for errors; here's what to look for.

What the Federal Audit Found About SSI Earnings

The September 2026 OIG audit examined whether Social Security employees properly resolved alerts involving discrepancies between reported earnings and income used to calculate SSI payments. Investigators reviewed a sample of 100 recipients and found that employees appropriately resolved earnings alerts for only 20 of them.

In 63 cases, employees had not started or completed the required reviews, leaving alerts pending for an average of 733 days. Another 17 cases involved alerts that were cleared without documenting all the earnings needed to determine correct eligibility and payment amounts. Importantly, these findings don't mean all 417,291 recipients were overpaid or responsible for errors, but they reveal significant weaknesses in the agency's review process.

Why SSI Wage Errors Can Affect Your Benefits

SSI provides financial assistance to eligible people who are older, blind, or disabled and have limited income and resources. Unlike traditional Social Security retirement benefits, SSI payments can change based on a recipient's countable income during a particular month. According to the SSA's SSI wage-reporting guidance, earnings must be reported accurately because they affect monthly benefit calculations.

Consider a 67-year-old SSI recipient who earns $500 a month working part-time at a grocery store. She reports her wages every month and keeps the confirmation receipts, but Social Security doesn't properly process an earnings alert associated with her account. Her monthly SSI deposit continues arriving, so she reasonably assumes everything is correct. Months later, the agency reviews her file and discovers that some earnings weren't included in its payment calculations. Depending on the circumstances, she could receive an unexpected overpayment notice even though she previously reported the income.

If the agency uses outdated or incorrect information, someone could receive more or less assistance than they're entitled to receive. That makes identifying SSI wage errors important even when monthly deposits appear unchanged.

An Unresolved Alert Doesn't Automatically Mean You Owe Money

One important distinction is that an earnings alert represents a potential discrepancy requiring review, not necessarily a confirmed overpayment. The OIG estimated that approximately $344 million in improper payments identified through its audit remained recoverable, while administrative finality rules generally prevented recovery of an estimated $664 million unless fraud or similar fault was established.

These estimates reflect the audit's findings and shouldn't be interpreted as repayment demands against every recipient with a pending alert. If Social Security eventually determines that an individual received too much money, the agency generally sends a written notice explaining the amount and reason. Recipients should carefully review any notice rather than assuming a pending alert automatically means they must repay benefits.

An important note: There is an important distinction between your annual Social Security earnings history and the monthly income information used to calculate SSI benefits. Your annual record helps determine retirement and certain disability benefits, but it won't necessarily reveal whether Social Security properly processed your monthly SSI wages. If you receive SSI and notice an unexpected payment change, contact Social Security and ask which earnings were used to calculate your benefit. Compare that information with your pay stubs and wage-reporting confirmations, and request a review if the figures don't match.

Check Your Social Security Earnings Record for Mistakes

One practical way to identify SSI wage errors is to review your earnings history through your personal my Social Security account. The SSA recommends comparing the annual earnings listed in your record with tax returns, W-2 forms, and other employment documentation. Look for missing years, earnings that appear unusually high or low, or income attributed to an employer you don't recognize.

However, the annual earnings history used for retirement and disability benefits is different from the monthly wage information used to calculate SSI, so checking one doesn't replace reviewing the other. If you're receiving SSI, ask Social Security to verify the monthly earnings used in your payment calculations when something appears incorrect.

Report Your Wages Even If Your Employer Already Does

Some recipients assume Social Security automatically receives everything needed from their employer, but that assumption can create expensive problems. In an August 2026 reminder, the agency explained that SSI recipients must report wages by the 10th day of the month following the month they were received, although reporting by the sixth is encouraged.

For example, if you received paychecks totaling $650 during September 2026, you should report those wages to Social Security by October 10, preferably by October 6. Don't assume that your employer's payroll reporting automatically satisfies your SSI reporting responsibilities. Social Security also offers free monthly email and text reminders to help recipients remember when to report wages. You can find reporting instructions and reminder information on the SSA's official wage-reporting page.

If your employer participates in Social Security's Payroll Information Exchange program, continue reporting through another method until SSA confirms the new arrangement is active.

Keep Pay Stubs and Reporting Confirmations

Maintaining documentation can make a significant difference if Social Security questions your earnings months or years later. Save pay stubs, W-2 forms, tax returns, and confirmations showing when you submitted wage information to the agency. For example, someone earning $600 monthly from a part-time job should be able to demonstrate both the wages received and when those wages were reported.

The SSA's earnings correction guidance explains that individuals may need tax returns or other supporting documentation when disputing earnings attributed to their records. Keeping organized records won't prevent every administrative mistake, but it can make resolving SSI wage errors considerably easier.

What to Do If You Discover an Incorrect Wage Record

If you find earnings that don't belong to you, contact Social Security rather than waiting for the agency to identify the problem. Some people can request corrections online, while others must visit a Social Security office and provide documentation. Depending on the circumstances, the agency may request Form SSA-7008 or additional evidence showing why the reported earnings are incorrect.

Missing earnings can also matter because they may affect future retirement or disability benefits calculated from your work history. If you suspect identity theft because someone else's wages appear under your Social Security number, consider reporting the issue through IdentityTheft while working with SSA to correct the record.

Overpayments Matter Too

Suppose Social Security sends you a notice claiming you were overpaid $1,200 because of earnings from a part-time job. Before agreeing to repay the money, compare the wages listed in the notice with your pay stubs and previous reporting confirmations. If the agency used incorrect figures or you disagree with the overpayment, you generally have 60 days after receiving the notice to request reconsideration.

On the other hand, if the overpayment wasn't your fault, you may also qualify for a waiver, particularly when repayment would prevent you from covering essential expenses. If repayment is required, ask about a reduced withholding rate so the deductions don't unnecessarily disrupt your monthly budget.

Know Your Rights If Social Security Sends an Overpayment Notice

Discovering an overpayment doesn't necessarily mean you have no options beyond immediately returning the money.

According to the SSA's SSI overpayment guidance, recipients who disagree with an overpayment determination generally have 60 days after receiving the notice to request reconsideration. People who believe the overpayment wasn't their fault may also request a waiver, particularly when repayment would create financial hardship or other qualifying circumstances apply.

If repayment is required, recipients may be able to request a lower withholding rate rather than having the standard amount deducted from monthly benefits. Because deadlines and collection rules matter, anyone receiving a notice should review it promptly and seek assistance before agreeing to a repayment arrangement.

A Five-Minute Record Check Could Prevent a Financial Headache

The OIG's findings show that SSI wage errors and unresolved earnings alerts can create significant problems even when recipients believe their records are accurate. Social Security agreed to implement the inspector general's three recommendations, including corrective action on improperly handled alerts and improvements to its review procedures. However, individual recipients shouldn't assume that an agency-wide review will automatically identify every incorrect payment calculation affecting their household. Checking earnings records, reporting wages on time, saving documentation, and responding promptly to official notices can help protect benefits and reduce the risk of unexpected repayment demands.

Have you ever discovered an error in your Social Security earnings record or received an unexpected overpayment notice, and how difficult was it to get the problem corrected? Share your experience in the comments.