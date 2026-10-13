Heavy Rain Forecast For Four TN Districts Today

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Oct 14 (IANS) Heavy rain is likely in four southern districts of Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, the Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai said, as a low-pressure system persists over the southwest Bay of Bengal.

Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli and Kanyakumari are expected to receive heavy rainfall during the day.

The weather system, described in the bulletin as extending from the central Bay of Bengal towards the southwest Bay, is influencing rainfall across parts of the state.

The forecast also indicates moderate rain in several northern, coastal, central and western districts on Wednesday, with Chennai among the areas likely to receive showers. Some parts of the capital could experience moderate rain accompanied by thunder and lightning.

Chennai's maximum temperature is expected to reach around 34 degrees Celsius.

The forecast points to rainfall in some localities rather than uniform conditions across the city, with thunderstorms possible alongside the showers throughout the day, according to the weather centre.

Other districts identified for moderate rainfall include Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam and Pudukkottai.

Rain is also expected in the Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Theni, Dindigul, Virudhunagar, Tenkasi, Perambalur and Ariyalur.

The rainfall outlook for Thursday covers a wider geographical area, with heavy showers forecast in parts of southern Tamil Nadu, the western belt and several districts in the central region. The hilly areas of Tenkasi and Tirunelveli are among the locations expected to receive heavy rain. Kanyakumari, Madurai, Dindigul, Tiruppur, Coimbatore and the Nilgiris are also included in Thursday's heavy-rain forecast.

Further inland, the districts of Erode, Salem, Namakkal and Karur could receive heavy showers, according to the outlook.

The forecast extends to Tiruchirappalli, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Pudukkottai and Nagapattinam, indicating that rainfall activity could affect both inland districts and sections of the coastal belt on Thursday.

The two-day outlook shows a shift from heavy rainfall concentrated in four southern districts on Wednesday to a broader spread of heavy showers on Thursday.

Meanwhile, moderate rainfall is expected across several other parts of Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. For Chennai, the immediate forecast remains moderate rain with possible thunder and lightning in some areas. Elsewhere, the intensity of rainfall is expected to vary by district, with the southern districts facing the principal heavy-rain spell on Wednesday and a larger group of districts included in the following day's weather outlook.