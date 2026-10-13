ASTS Stock Bounces Overnight: Vodafone Questions Spacex's Europe Push, AST Presses FCC On Spectrum



The proposed bands flank Sirius XM's satellite-radio allocation, which AST says can be protected through technical safeguards.

AST called a blanket proposal to leave the full 2,300-2,400 MHz range unchanged“overbroad.” Vodafone executive Tim Boddy questioned whether SpaceX can replicate its U.S. wireless strategy in Europe, citing differences in spectrum markets, regulation and pricing.

Shares of AST SpaceMobile (ASTS) rose 0.5% overnight late Tuesday after hitting over a one-year low as the company urged the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to support additional satellite-to-phone spectrum and a Vodafone executive questioned whether SpaceX can replicate its U.S. wireless strategy in Europe.

ASTS stock fell nearly 9% to $47.06 on Tuesday, marking its fourth losing session in the past five.

AST SpaceMobile's FCC Spectrum Bid

In a new regulatory filing ahead of the World Radiocommunication Conference (WRC), scheduled for Oct. 18 to Nov. 12, 2027, in Shanghai, AST backed new secondary mobile-satellite allocations for direct links between satellites and standard mobile devices.

AST supports access to two U.S. Wireless Communications Service (WCS) bands: 2,305-2,320 MHz and 2,345-2,360 MHz. They sit immediately below and above the 2,320-2,345 MHz band used by Sirius XM's satellite-radio service, making Sirius XM an adjacent spectrum user. AST said that satellite links could share its proposed bands with existing users under technical safeguards and connect to“standard, unmodified user equipment” without specialized phones or new handset hardware.

The company also called a proposal to make no changes across the entire 2,300-2,400 MHz range“overbroad,” saying that some interference studies cover only portions of the band and do not justify a blanket restriction on the WCS sub-bands it supports. In other bands, AST backs retaining existing rules where studies point to interference risks or current allocations already support low-data-rate satellite services.

Vodafone Doubts SpaceX's Europe Play

At the Network X conference in Vienna, Vodafone Group Ventures Director Tim Boddy questioned whether SpaceX could replicate its U.S. wireless strategy in Europe.“It's not obvious to me that SpaceX would do the same in Europe as it did in the U.S.,” he said, citing differences in spectrum markets and regulation, as well as Europe's low mobile prices.

Boddy is also vice chairman of Satellite Connect Europe, Vodafone's joint venture with AST. He said that the venture's core network and radio infrastructure are on the ground in Europe and controlled by the Luxembourg-based company. GSM Association chief regulatory officer John Giusti also rejected the idea that satellites would replace mobile networks:“I don't anticipate it doing that.”

Wall Street Weighs ASTS Launch Outlook

On Tuesday, Piper Sandler turned cautious on AST, cutting its rating to 'Neutral' from 'Overweight' and slashing its price target to $54 from $98, implying a 15% upside from current levels.

The firm cited lower confidence in AST's 2026-2027 launch schedule and said it was“struck” by SpaceX's expanding direct-to-cell ambitions after its $8 billion spectrum deal. Piper warned that SpaceX could theoretically restrict launch access for partners such as AST if it sought to disadvantage mobile operators.

On the other hand, Clear Street sees AST about six months ahead of SpaceX and reiterated its 'Buy' rating and $115 target, implying a 145% upside. The firm cautioned that“the market is watching every slip closely.” AST currently relies on SpaceX's Falcon 9, but Clear Street said that launch pressure could ease if other rockets return to service.

Blue Origin's New Glenn could carry up to eight BlueBird satellites per flight, versus three on Falcon 9. The firm also said investors may be underestimating SpaceX's own launch risks. At current levels, Piper's target implies about 15% upside, while Clear Street's implies roughly 145%.

How Do Retail Traders Feel About ASTS?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for ASTS has been 'bullish' for a week amid an 82% jump in 24-hour message volumes.

ASTS sentiment and message volume as of October 13 | Source: Stocktwits

One user said,“$ASTS US Gov is using AST radar capacity. These sats are so much more than D2D.”

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Another user said,“$ASTS Maybe that joint venture with AT & T, Verizon and T-Mobile will team up to buy ASTS. Give me $250, and I'll take it.”

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ASTS stock has declined 35% year-to-date.

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