Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Choturthi Skies Look Gloomy Light Rain Forecast Issued

Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: The weather department predicts light showers just as the Durga Puja festivities kick off. Kolkata and a few South Bengal districts might see scattered rain from Chaturthi to Shashthi

The Durga Puja fever has officially taken over the city. People of all ages are already out for pandal hopping. The weather department just dropped some bad news amidst all this excitement.

The weather department forecasts light rain during the Puja days. Officials have issued a rain alert for a few districts. Check out which districts will get rain today and how the Kolkata weather will behave.

The Alipore weather department bulletin says Kolkata and several South Bengal districts will stay dry today, Wednesday. You will see bright sunshine in the morning. The skies will turn cloudy by the afternoon.

Light rain will hit one or two places in North and South 24 Parganas, East and West Medinipur, Kolkata, and Jhargram today on Chaturthi. We will not see any heavy rain today. A few districts might also get light showers on Panchami and Shashthi.

Kolkata will wake up to clear skies this morning. Clouds will start gathering after the afternoon. Scattered rain will happen in the evening. We will not see any heavy rain or gusty winds today. North Bengal will stay dry while South Bengal gets scattered rain. Five North Bengal districts might get light rain and lightning from October 16 to 18. North Bengal has no heavy rain chances for now.