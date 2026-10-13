Bitwise's Hougan Flags Q3 Signals For A Possible“Crypto Spring”

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan is arguing that crypto's recent rebound could mark the start of what he calls a“crypto spring,” pointing to both stronger price action and expanding activity across onchain markets. In Bitwise's quarterly market review released Thursday, the firm highlighted a sharp Q3 gain in its large-cap crypto basket alongside renewed US spot Bitcoin ETF inflows.

According to Bitwise's report, its large-cap crypto index rose 46.4% in Q3, while spot Bitcoin ETFs in the US recorded $6 billion in inflows-moving year-to-date net flows back into positive territory, according to figures referenced by Cointelegraph 's market coverage. The improvement wasn't limited to token prices: Bitwise also reported a 65.5% jump in tokenized equities to nearly $3.2 billion and said open interest in decentralized perpetual futures reached a new record near $26 billion.

Bitwise's large-cap crypto index gained 46.4% in Q3, led by a broad-based move with double-digit gains across all 10 constituents. US spot Bitcoin ETF inflows of $6 billion helped restore positive year-to-date net flows, per the figures cited alongside Bitwise's review. Tokenization momentum continued: tokenized equities rose 65.5% to about $3.2 billion. Decentralized perp derivatives activity surged, with open interest nearing $26 billion and a growing portion linked to real-world assets. Despite the rebound, Bitwise noted that several miner and broader public-company indicators did not fully recover during the quarter.

Key takeawaysWhat“crypto spring” is based on

Hougan's central claim is that Q3 didn't just lift prices-it also shifted the shape of activity on-chain and in regulated crypto rails. In the Bitwise market review, he framed the most recent portion of crypto market data as turning sharply upward, describing it as the kind of trend investors typically look for when assessing whether a downturn is truly easing.

The report ties that turning point to ETF demand and to market depth in decentralized derivatives. Bitwise highlighted inflows into US spot Bitcoin ETFs and linked that renewed interest with higher participation across onchain venues.

That approach also matters because many market-cycle debates hinge on whether rallies are“real” or simply price-only. Bitwise's review attempts to support the former by pointing to expansion in onchain derivatives and tokenization-not just spot pricing.

Broad-based gains, with notable outperformance

In Bitwise's performance breakdown, Bitcoin gained 42.3% during Q3. Ether rose 69.1%, while Solana climbed 59.2%. Importantly, Bitwise said all 10 constituents of its large-cap index posted double-digit quarterly gains.

Chainlink (LINK) topped the group, up 97.6% for the quarter, according to Bitwise. Hougan argued that this breadth marks a sharp contrast to the prior period, when he described the market as being in“the depths of despair,” with prices, onchain activity, and ETF flows all down.

Still, Bitwise's framing suggests investors should treat Q3 strength as partial rather than universal. The rebound did not translate evenly across industry segments.

Where the recovery lagged

While Bitwise's large-cap index performed strongly, some parts of the ecosystem moved in the opposite direction during the quarter. Bitwise reported declines for Bitcoin miners Riot Platforms and Hut 8, which fell 26.4% and 25.4%, respectively, in Q3. Galaxy Digital also declined, dropping 16.8%, according to Bitwise.

The report also tracked public-company participation. Bitwise said the number of public companies holding Bitcoin fell nearly 6% to 173 during the quarter, even as their combined Bitcoin holdings increased slightly (0.5%). For Ether, Bitwise said the number of public holders decreased from 40 to 35, while combined holdings increased.

At the broader index level, Bitwise noted that despite the strong Q3, its large-cap crypto index remained down 6.2% year-to-date through September. That detail reinforces a key point for readers: even with a quarter-long surge, the cumulative picture was still healing rather than fully repaired.

Derivatives growth and tokenization move toward production

Beyond spot markets, Bitwise pointed to momentum in tokenized assets and decentralized leverage. Tokenized equities rose 65.5% to nearly $3.2 billion, underscoring how segments tied to real-world assets continue to expand even when broader crypto narratives are mixed.

In derivatives, Bitwise said open interest in decentralized perpetual futures reached a new record near $26 billion. It also highlighted that a growing portion of that open interest is tied to exposure themes such as stocks, commodities, foreign exchange, and pre-IPO shares-suggesting that the perp market is diversifying beyond traditional crypto-only pairs.

Looking ahead, Bitwise tied expectations for the next phase of tokenization to regulatory developments. The firm said it expects the SEC's“innovation exemption” to bring billions more in tokenized assets onto blockchains and argued that this could shift tokenization from pilot projects to production deployments.

Bitwise also projected continued acceleration in the perpetual futures market, referencing more than $6 trillion traded year-to-date across venues such as Hyperliquid and Lighter. The firm described that activity as up 42% compared with the same period a year earlier, and it connected further growth to regulatory support and increased participation by US investors.

For traders and builders, these forward-looking claims matter because they link two drivers that often move together: liquidity depth (reflected in perp open interest and volumes) and the ability to structure new asset types onchain (reflected in tokenization growth). If tokenization expands while derivatives activity deepens, it can increase both the number of assets attracting demand and the trading venues where that demand can be expressed.

What to watch next

Bitwise's“crypto spring” thesis will ultimately hinge on whether the Q3 rebound holds up into subsequent quarters-particularly as year-to-date performance remains negative for its large-cap index and parts of the industry (such as miners and public-company participation) have not fully synchronized with price strength. Investors should watch whether ETF inflows persist, whether tokenized assets keep scaling toward production, and if decentralized perp open interest continues breaking higher alongside broader onchain activity.

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