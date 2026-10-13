Gold, Silver Prices Today, Oct 14: Precious Metals Rates In Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai And More

Gold prices in India remained subdued on Wednesday, October 14, as investors awaited fresh US inflation data that could influence expectations around interest rates and the outlook for precious metals. Silver prices also came under pressure in the previous trading session, with traders keeping an eye on global market movements.

According to co data, gold was priced at Rs 1,48,510 per 10 grams for 24-carat purity at around 5:50 am on Wednesday. The 22-carat gold rate stood at Rs 1,36,134 per 10 grams. Silver was trading at Rs 2,19,200 per kg, while 925 sterling silver was priced at Rs 2,02,760 per kg.

In the domestic futures market, MCX gold December futures settled at Rs 1,48,450 on October 13, declining 0.73% during the session. MCX silver futures, with a December 4 expiry, also fell to Rs 2,19,217 per kg at the close of trading.

International bullion markets showed mixed movements early on Wednesday. COMEX gold rose 0.2% to $4,185.9 per ounce, while COMEX silver slipped 0.18% to $59.4 per ounce at around 00:28 GMT.

Investors are tracking US producer price index (PPI) inflation data due on October 14 and 15 for clues about price pressures and the Federal Reserve's potential monetary policy decisions. Interest-rate expectations, movements in the US dollar and Treasury yields can influence demand for gold and silver.

Gold and Silver City-Wise Rates - October 14, 2026