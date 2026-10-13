Gold, Silver Prices Today, Oct 14: Precious Metals Rates In Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai And More
|City
|24K Gold (10g)
|22K Gold (10g)
|Silver 999 (1 kg)
|Delhi
|Rs 1,47,980
|Rs 1,35,648
|Rs 2,18,420
|Mumbai
|Rs 1,48,240
|Rs 1,35,887
|Rs 2,18,800
|Kolkata
|Rs 1,48,040
|Rs 1,35,703
|Rs 2,18,510
|Chennai
|Rs 1,48,670
|Rs 1,36,381
|Rs 2,19,440
|Bengaluru
|Rs 1,48,360
|Rs 1,35,997
|Rs 2,18,970
|Hyderabad
|Rs 1,48,470
|Rs 1,36,098
|Rs 2,19,150
What Should Buyers Know?
Gold and silver prices can change in response to global bullion trends, currency movements and economic data. The prices listed above are indicative market rates and may differ from the final amount charged by individual jewellers.
Consumers planning to purchase jewellery should check the latest local rates before visiting a store. Making charges, applicable taxes and other costs can increase the final bill beyond the quoted price of the precious metal.
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