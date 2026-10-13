Strive Sees $208M Warrant Exercises As Bitcoin Rises 11%

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Strive, a publicly traded corporate Bitcoin treasury company, boosted its Bitcoin reserves by more than 11% over the past week, after investors exercised $208 million worth of warrants. The added demand translated into fresh spot purchases, with Strive buying more Bitcoin than it issued new equity-an outcome management says increases exposure for existing shareholders.

In an SEC filing released Tuesday, Strive reported it purchased 3,311 Bitcoin in the week ending Oct. 9 at an average price of about $84,500 per coin. Those transactions lifted its total holdings to 32,773 BTC, placing the company among the largest publicly traded corporate Bitcoin holders-ranked fifth according to industry data from bitcointreasuries.

Strive bought 3,311 BTC in the week ending Oct. 9, raising total reserves to 32,773 BTC. The purchases were supported by $208 million in warrant exercises, while about 15.3 million warrants reportedly remained outstanding ahead of Tuesday's expiration. Strive's Bitcoin reserves grew 11.2% during the reporting period, exceeding the 9.4% increase in its effective common share count. The company amended its governing documents to set a binding $100 minimum issuance price for its SATA preferred shares. At the time of the latest market snapshot, Bitcoin traded near $83,300 per coin and Strive shares were roughly flat around $27.52.

Key takeawaysSEC filing details the week's Bitcoin accumulation

According to the filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, Strive executed its latest Bitcoin purchases at an average price of approximately $84,500 per BTC during the week ending Oct. 9 [SEC]. Those spot buys matter because they tie capital-market activity-particularly warrant exercises-to direct accumulation of Bitcoin rather than net dilution alone.

Strive said the warrant-driven demand amounted to $208 million in exercises, which CEO and Chairman Matt Cole also referenced in a post on X. Cole indicated that roughly 15.3 million warrants were still outstanding ahead of their Tuesday expiration [Matt Cole/X].

On Tuesday, Bitcoin was changing hands at roughly $83,300, based on data cited from Yahoo Finance. Strive's share price was little changed at $27.52, reflecting the fact that the underlying equity and warrant mechanics did not translate into an immediate, dramatic move in the stock at the time of reporting.

More BTC per share as buying outpaces issuance

While Strive continued to raise capital through equity instruments, its latest reporting suggests that Bitcoin accumulation proceeded faster than share growth. The company disclosed that Bitcoin reserves increased 11.2% over the period, outpacing a 9.4% rise in its effective common share count.

For investors, that spread is often the critical dynamic in this category of companies: the model depends on converting incoming equity demand into additional Bitcoin holdings quickly enough to improve-or at least preserve-BTC exposure relative to the share count. Strive's figures indicate it leaned further into BTC per share during the latest interval rather than issuing equity at a pace that fully offset the impact of purchases.

Governing document change tightens the minimum SATA issuance price

Strive also amended its governing documents to establish a binding $100 minimum issuance price for its SATA preferred shares. The practical effect is to restrict how far below $100 the company could issue those shares, which can influence dilution economics in volatile markets.

At last look, SATA preferred shares were trading at $99.40, putting the market near-but slightly under-the new minimum threshold described in the filing. If that minimum price is enforced in future issuance rounds, it could affect the timing and pricing of capital raises tied to SATA, especially when broader market conditions push preferred share valuations below $100.

Michael Saylor highlights the“digital equity/credit to Bitcoin” thesis

Strive's strategy again drew attention from Michael Saylor, co-founder of Strategy-the company that helped popularize the modern corporate Bitcoin treasury model. In an X post, Saylor said Strive is“turning demand for digital equity (ASST) and digital credit (SATA) into demand for Bitcoin,” and characterized Strive's“hypergrowth” as an example of how capital markets are accelerating Bitcoin adoption [Michael Saylor/X].

Saylor's comments point to the structural similarity between Strive's approach and Strategy's own framework, where equity instruments are used to attract capital that is then deployed into Bitcoin holdings.

The comparison extends to scale as well. Earlier coverage from Cointelegraph noted that Strategy added a comparatively modest 250 BTC to its treasury last week, bringing its total holdings to 848,250 BTC and maintaining its position as the largest publicly traded corporate Bitcoin holder [Cointelegraph]. Strive's latest accumulation, while smaller in absolute terms, fits the same broader pattern: corporate balance sheets using equity structures to continuously source Bitcoin exposure.

What to watch after this warrant-driven buying cycle

With warrant exercises recently feeding directly into spot purchases, the next key question for Strive is how consistently those equity inflows translate into incremental BTC holdings relative to share count. Readers should watch whether future capital raises-alongside the new SATA minimum issuance price-continue to support reserve growth at a rate that keeps Bitcoin exposure per share moving in the right direction, particularly as market conditions fluctuate.

Crypto assets are volatile and capital is at risk. This article may contain affiliate links.