Petrol, Diesel Price Today, October 14: Fuel Rates Remain Steady, Check City-Wise Prices
|City
|Petrol (Rs/litre)
|Diesel (Rs/litre)
|Delhi
|Rs 102.12
|Rs 95.20
|Mumbai
|Rs 111.21
|Rs 97.83
|Kolkata
|Rs 113.51
|Rs 99.82
|Chennai
|Rs 107.77
|Rs 99.55
|Bengaluru
|Rs 110.82
|Rs 99.56
|Hyderabad
|Rs 116.15
|Rs 104.23
Why Do Petrol And Diesel Prices Differ Across Cities?
Fuel prices in India depend on several factors, including international crude oil prices, the rupee's exchange rate against the US dollar, transportation expenses and government taxes. State-level value-added tax (VAT) and other local charges contribute to the differences in retail prices.
Petrol and diesel prices are generally revised daily at 6 am under India's dynamic fuel-pricing system. However, international crude oil movements do not necessarily lead to immediate changes at fuel stations.
What Should Motorists Check Today?
Before refuelling, motorists can check the latest rates applicable to their city through official oil marketing company channels. Even within a city, the final retail price may vary slightly depending on the location and applicable dealer pricing.
For daily commuters, transport operators and businesses that rely on diesel, checking the latest rates can help with routine travel and operating-cost calculations.
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