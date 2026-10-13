Ample Solutions Returns To Electronica 2026 With AI-Driven Supply Intelligence

Preview of Ample Solutions' booth at electronica 2026, featuring AGIBOT X2, the AI Picasso portrait experience, and limited edition enamel pins. Visit us at Hall B5, Booth 179.

From November 10–13 in Munich, Ample Solutions will discuss sourcing and quality assurance at Hall B5, Booth 179, with AGIBOT X2 and robotic portraits.

- Jason Fan, CEO, Ample SolutionsSINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, October 14, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Ample Solutions, recognized among the Top 50 Global Electronic Component Distributors by Supply Chain Connect, returns to electronica 2026 this November. At Hall B5, Booth 179, the independent distributor will bring its AI-driven supply intelligence platform together with an interactive booth experience headlined by the AGIBOT X2 humanoid robot and an AI-drawn portrait station.electronica takes place from 10–13 November at Messe München. At the show, Ample Solutions will meet with OEMs, contract manufacturers and procurement teams to discuss the sourcing challenges they face, including hard-to-find components, long lead times and counterfeit parts. The team will share how it assesses component availability, sources through its global network, and verifies components before delivery.Visitors to the booth can explore three areas with the Ample Solutions team:: bring shortage lists, obsolete part numbers, or demand-volatility questions; the team will walk through available channels and the trade-offs behind each.-: a walkthrough of how the company combines market signals, its global supplier network, and component verification to identify alternatives earlier and reduce allocation surprises.-: including how dedicated QA centres in Hong Kong and Shenzhen inspect incoming parts and screen for counterfeit risk.Beyond the conversations, Booth 179 features the AGIBOT X2 humanoid robot greeting visitors, plus an AI "Picasso" portrait station where a robotic arm sketches a keepsake image attendees can take home. Limited edition enamel pins will be available while supplies last.Ample Solutions will be at Hall B5, Booth 179 from November 10–13, 2026. OEMs and procurement leaders who want dedicated time before the show can book a meeting here:As your AI-Driven Supply Intelligence partner, Ample Solutions combines industry expertise, global sourcing capabilities, quality assurance, and intelligent technologies to help customers navigate today's evolving electronics supply chain with confidence. With access to more than 50,000 electronic components from 200+ global brands, Ample Solutions supports customers through an extensive global supplier network, strict supplier management processes, and two world-class Quality Assurance centres located in Hong Kong and Shenzhen. The company provides reliable and traceable procurement and supply chain services to customers worldwide.

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Ample Solutions Returns to electronica 2026 with AI-Driven Supply Intelligence News Provided By Ample Solutions Pte Ltd October 14, 2026, 02:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Electronics Industry, Manufacturing, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Technology



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