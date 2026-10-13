MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Zedcor Inc. Expands Credit Facility to $100 Million to Support Continued North American Growth

October 13, 2026 5:03 PM EDT | Source: Zedcor Inc.

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 13, 2026) - Zedcor Inc. (TSXV: ZDC) ("Zedcor" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has expanded its credit facility with its lending partner, National Bank of Canada ("National Bank"), increasing total committed borrowing availability from $75.0 million to $100.0 million.

The increased access to non-dilutive capital comes at a time when Zedcor continues to experience very strong demand for its suite of turnkey MobileyeZTM security towers, with customized mobile surveillance, and live monitoring solutions across Canada and the United States. The Company continues to ramp up production to meet latent demand, while expanding branch locations across the United States.

The expanded credit facility consists of $100.0 million of fully committed capital and an additional uncommitted $50.0 million accordion feature, providing Zedcor with up to $150.0 million of total potential borrowing capacity. The terms and covenants of the credit facility are otherwise unchanged.

Todd Ziniuk, President and CEO of Zedcor, commented:

"We are excited to further expand our relationship with National Bank and appreciate their continued confidence in Zedcor and our growth strategy. Increasing our committed credit facility to $100.0 million, with a further $50.0 million accordion, provides significant non-dilutive funding capacity at a critical period of accelerated branch expansion and successful enterprise sales awards. Given the significant percentage of our revenue and EBITDA that is reocurring in nature, we have increasing visibility and confidence in our future cash flows, which supports our ability to utilize non-dilutive financing and maximize long-term value for our shareholders."

About Zedcor Inc.

Zedcor Inc. (TSXV: ZDC) is a vertically integrated video monitoring solutions provider disrupting the traditional physical security industry across North America. Zedcor controls every layer of its Video Surveillance as a Service ("VSaaS") offering: it designs and manufactures its proprietary MobileyeZTM mobile security towers, supplies and installs fixed camera systems, develops its own software to manage operations and deliver better outcomes for customers, and monitors every customer site from its Live, Verified Video MonitoringTM operations centers located in North America. Backed by local sales and service teams, this end-to-end model delivers industry-leading service levels and data-supported efficiency outcomes to blue-chip customers. Zedcor serves the Canadian market through equipment and service centers in British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba, and Ontario, and continues to advance its U.S. expansion through service center locations with the capacity to service markets nationwide.

Forward-Looking Statements and Information

Certain statements included in this press release constitute forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements or information can be identified by terminology such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "plan", "intend", "estimate", "propose", "budget", "should", "project", or similar words suggesting future outcomes or expectations. In particular, forward-looking statements and information contained in this press release, include, but are not limited to, the continued expansion of Zedcor's Security and Surveillance business through branch openings across the United States and the ability to service various markets in the United States, the increase in tower production and the consequent fleet expansion, and expectations regarding customer demand. Although the Company believes that the expectations implied in such forward-looking statements or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements or information because the Company can give no assurance that such statements or information will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements or information are based on current expectations, estimates and projections that involve a number of assumptions about the future and uncertainties, including current forecasts and utilization. Although management of the Company believes these expectations and assumptions reflected in these forward-looking statements or information to be reasonable, there can be no assurance that any forward-looking statements or information will be proved to be correct, and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in such statements or information. For this purpose, any statements or information contained herein that are not statements or information of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements or information, and readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements or information. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and the Company assumes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new contrary information, future events or any other reason, unless the Company is required by any applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

For further information contact:

Todd Ziniuk

President and Chief Executive Officer

P: (403) 930-5430

E: ...

Amin Ladha

Chief Financial Officer

P: (403) 930-5430

E: ...

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.







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Source: Zedcor Inc.