Associate Director of Community Outreach in Thoracic Oncology, University of Miami

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles

Dr. Estelamari Rodriguez is Associate Director of Community Outreach and member of the Lung Cancer Site Disease Group of the NCI-designated Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine. She is a board certified in medical oncology and hematology. She has a special interest in the early detection of lung cancer and increasing access to clinical trials.

Dr. Rodriguez received her bachelors degree from Columbia College and her medical degree from State University of New York (SUNY) Downstate College of Medicine. She completed her internal medicine residency at Columbia University's New York-Presbyterian Hospital and her medical oncology fellowship at the University of Pennsylvania. Dr. Rodriguez also has a master's degree in Public Health from the Universidad Autonoma de Madrid, Spain. She has given numerous lectures as invited speaker on issues related to lung cancer and healthcare disparities.

–present Associate Director of Community Outreach in Thoracic Oncology, University of Miami

Experience