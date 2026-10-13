LOS ANGELES, Calif. - October 13, 2026 -

Los Angeles, California - By 2030, all 73 million Baby Boomers will have crossed the age threshold of 65, creating the largest aging demographic in United States history. Despite this huge scale, practical daily transportation for seniors remains one of the largest unaddressed segments within the broader electric vehicle market, where product development and media coverage have concentrated heavily on performance cars and two-wheel commuter vehicles. Mooncool, an electric mobility manufacturer distributing across the United States, Canada and Europe, has positioned its TK2 Pro Electric Trike directly at that gap.

Mooncool TK2 PRO Electric Trike is designed as a realistic transportation answer for ageing adults who require stability, physical accessibility and usable variety for day to day errands and community travel. Mooncool`s approach into this section reflects a detailed examination of the demographic data - a developing populace of older adults who want dependable personal transportation however for whom traditional bicycles, scooters and private vehicles present significant physical barriers.

The TK2 PRO three-wheel platform gets rid of the stability necessities of traditional cycling, addressing one of the number one protection worries amongst older riders. A step through frame gets rid of the leg-carry required to mount preferred bicycles, decreasing pressure for riders handling decreased joint flexibility. The trike features a 450-pound payload capability and gives a 100-mile range per charge. Its foldable layout resolves the garage constraint that has traditionally constrained electric trike adoption amongst seniors residing in apartments, condominiums and smaller homes - a housing profile increasingly common in city and suburban US markets.

Market validation and authority for Mooncool's positioning is measurable. The company currently ranks in the top three organic search results on Google for "electric trike for seniors" - placing above Amazon in a category search that reflects direct consumer intent. Editorial coverage of the TK2 PRO has appeared across AP News, MSN, Benzinga, Business Insider Markets and the Globe and Mail, extending the brand's presence into financial and mainstream readership channels.

The electric bicycle and tricycle market, globally, was valued at more than $49 billion in 2023. The senior and adaptive mobility is identified as one of the fastest-growing segments within that figure, said the Grand View Research.

As the Boomer cohort is entering peak retirement years and mainstream EV manufacturers oriented toward different demographics, the addressable market needs for purpose-built senior transportation remains largely open.

About Mooncool:

Mooncool is an electric mobility manufacturer producing electric bicycles and tricycles for everyday riders across the United States, Canada and Europe. The company's product development focuses on stability, accessibility and practical usability for adult riders. Additional information is available at mooncool.