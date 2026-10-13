MOLDVOLT Highlights VS1 Vacuum Circuit Breaker 12Kv Selection And Procurement Priorities For Switchgear Buyers

MENAFN - GetNews)"Wenzhou Xianghong Electric Co.,Ltd"MOLDVOLT highlights key purchasing considerations for its VS1 vacuum circuit breaker 12kV, including electrical ratings, cabinet compatibility, supporting components and inspection documentation. The guide helps switchgear buyers assess configurations, compare quotations and prepare procurement inquiries for indoor medium-voltage installations and replacement projects.

WENZHOU, China, October 13, 2026 - MOLDVOLT, a Wenzhou-based manufacturer of medium- and low-voltage switchgear and electrical components, is highlighting practical purchasing considerations for its VS1 vacuum circuit breaker 12kV offering. For panel builders, electrical contractors and maintenance teams, these considerations include electrical duty, installation compatibility, control requirements and the documentation needed to approve a purchase.

MOLDVOLT's published VS1-12 product information provides a starting point for specification review. Buyers planning new installations or replacement work can use this information to prepare a configuration-specific inquiry and establish a consistent basis for comparing quotations.

The company's offering addresses indoor medium-voltage applications where the breaker and its supporting components must be reviewed against the intended cabinet assembly. Clear requirements at the inquiry stage help buyers identify interface changes, define the delivery scope and prepare for equipment acceptance.

Technical Specifications for Purchasing Decisions

The VS1-12, also designated ZN63A-12, is an indoor three-phase vacuum circuit breaker. MOLDVOLT's product information references IEC 62271-100 and describes a spring stored-energy operating mechanism with motor-assisted charging and manual backup.

Published options include:



Rated voltage: 12kV.

Rated normal current: 630, 1250, 1600, 2000, 2500 or 3150A.

Rated frequency: 50Hz or 60Hz.

Spring charging motor: AC/DC 110V or 220V. Closing and shunt-trip coils: DC 110V or 220V.

Each value should be confirmed for the configuration offered. Buyers also need to establish the required short-circuit breaking capacity, withstand ratings, operating sequence and environmental conditions.

When evaluating a MOLDVOLT VS1 vacuum circuit breaker 12kV quotation, purchasers should request a datasheet identifying the selected variant. Product-family information supports initial screening; configuration-specific documents provide the basis for technical approval.

Any referenced standard should be reviewed alongside the available supporting reports, including their model coverage and applicability to the proposed equipment.

Cabinet Compatibility and Replacement Planning

Electrical ratings are one part of a replacement decision. Mounting dimensions, pole spacing, primary contact interfaces and secondary wiring also influence whether the proposed breaker suits the existing installation.

For KYN28-12 medium voltage switchgear, the cabinet designation alone does not establish interchangeability. Buyers should provide the installed breaker's nameplate, dimensioned drawings and photographs of the relevant interfaces.

A withdrawable switchgear cabinet additionally requires review of the handcart, racking arrangement, service and test positions, and mechanical interlocks. These details affect installation work and operating procedures.

MOLDVOLT's published product information distinguishes the fixed VS1-12 installation from the VSG-12 withdrawable handcart configuration. Purchasers should identify the required arrangement before requesting a quotation and obtain written confirmation of any proposed interface changes.

For maintenance projects, the specification should also identify the intended outage window. Reviewing drawings and connection requirements before ordering helps buyers define the work that must be completed during shutdown.

Supporting Components and Assembly Requirements

A breaker inquiry may include conductive contacts, insulation components and earthing equipment. Each item needs its own specification and an assessment of how it fits the cabinet assembly.

A switchgear tulip contact should match the mating contact dimensions, current requirement and mounting geometry. A busbar insulator should be selected against the assembly's insulation requirements, mechanical loading and installation dimensions.

Buyers requesting a J N15 Earth Switch 12kV should identify the exact variant and confirm its making duty, operating mechanism and interlock arrangement. The earthing-switch specification should align with the cabinet design and intended operating procedures.

For MOLDVOLT VS1 breaker procurement, a coordinated bill of materials can clarify:



Components included in the quoted supply.

Optional accessories and spare parts.

Items requiring approval against existing equipment. Drawings and configuration references needed for future replacements.

Recording these details gives purchasing and maintenance teams a shared reference for order approval and subsequent parts inquiries.

Comparing Quotations and Inspection Documentation

Useful price comparisons begin with a consistent supply scope. An offer may cover the breaker alone, a withdrawable assembly or a package containing additional contacts and cabinet components.

Buyers should ask each supplier to identify accessories, exclusions, proposed alternatives and required installation changes. Delivery commitments, spare-part availability and documentation should be considered alongside the purchase price.

MOLDVOLT's VS1 product page describes routine testing before dispatch, including power-frequency withstand, contact resistance, mechanical characteristics, timing and auxiliary-circuit verification. It also states that an individual test report is provided for each serial number.

Purchasers can specify these records in the order and check that the delivered breaker's identification matches its inspection documentation. Where project acceptance requires additional evidence, buyers should request the applicable reports before approval.

For projects covering both medium-voltage protection and downstream distribution, buyers can include MOLDVOLT low voltage switchgear in the same project inquiry. The company's portfolio includes MNS switchgear and drawer systems. An air circuit breaker should be selected for the required circuit duty, while a withdrawable drawer MCC panel requires a separate review of motor circuits, drawer configurations and maintenance access. Each assembly should have its own specification and acceptance criteria.

Published Project Experience and Current Supplier Review

An August 7, 2026 company-published case study describes MOLDVOLT's cooperation with a Vietnamese switchgear manufacturer. The account covers an initial relationship involving insulation and accessories, followed by low-voltage equipment supply.

It reports an eight-unit cabinet order in August 2024 and subsequent engineering coordination involving a 2500A requirement, limited installation space and front maintenance access. The account describes drawing revisions and consultation with the manufacturer and end user.

This example concerns low-voltage equipment. It gives prospective buyers a basis for discussing drawing approval and engineering coordination with MOLDVOLT. Buyers qualifying the VS1 vacuum circuit breaker 12kV offering should additionally request relevant medium-voltage project references and documentation for the proposed configuration.

For current inquiries, purchasers should confirm the latest datasheet revision, available accessories, report coverage and delivery schedule. Updated quotation documents help keep purchasing decisions aligned with the equipment being offered.

Frequently Asked Purchasing Questions

Can a VS1 12kV breaker be used in KYN28-12 switchgear?

Suitability depends on the specific breaker and cabinet assembly. Confirm electrical duty, dimensions, contact interfaces, secondary wiring and interlocks before approving the proposed configuration.

How should buyers choose between fixed and withdrawable arrangements?

Start with the cabinet design and operating requirements. Identify the existing mounting or handcart arrangement, maintenance access and required replacement procedure, then request the corresponding configuration and drawings.

Which documents should be requested before ordering?

Request the configuration-specific datasheet, dimensioned drawing, control-circuit information, accessory list and applicable test documentation. The quotation should clearly identify the offered model, supply scope, exclusions and documents accompanying shipment.

Preparing a MOLDVOLT VS1 Vacuum Circuit Breaker 12kV Procurement Inquiry

To request an assessment, provide the required voltage, normal current, fault duty, frequency and control supply. Include the single-line diagram and cabinet details.

Replacement inquiries should also include the existing breaker identification, interface drawings or photographs, and planned outage schedule. These materials give the supplier a clearer basis for reviewing the proposed equipment.

Request a configuration-specific quotation, review the installation drawings and confirm the inspection documents before placing an order. For MOLDVOLT VS1 vacuum circuit breaker 12kV purchasing, an approved specification establishes a practical reference for delivery inspection, commissioning and future replacement requirements.

About MOLDVOLT

MOLDVOLT is a Wenzhou-based manufacturer of medium- and low-voltage switchgear and associated electrical components. Its portfolio includes VS1 vacuum circuit breakers rated at 12kV, metal-clad switchgear, low-voltage distribution cabinets, drawer units, earthing switches, conductive contacts and insulation accessories. The company serves panel builders, electrical contractors and maintenance buyers, with product configurations reviewed against application requirements and supporting project documentation.