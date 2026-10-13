Kira AI Launches 'Life Operating Software' That Takes Calls, Books Trips And Negotiates Bills For Its Users

MENAFN - GetNews) The assistant learns a user's people, plans and preferences, then acts across more than 35 modules, with approvals required before it spends money

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2026 - Kira AI announces the launch of Kira, an artificial intelligence assistant that the company calls“life operating software,” built to handle the routine work of a person's day instead of waiting to be asked.

Plenty of AI assistants answer a question and stop there but Kira is designed to keep going. It reads and replies to email, takes phone calls, moves meetings, books travel, plans meals and tracks spending, then reports back on what it got done. The goal is to replace a phone full of separate apps, each with its own login and inbox, with one assistant that knows the user well enough to act on their behalf.

“Every app on your phone wants your attention Kira however, wants your to-do list,” said Delcado Clarke, founder and CEO of Kira AI.“We did not just build another assistant that answers questions, we built a software that operates.”

The product is built around 'My Brain', a persistent memory that learns a user's people, goals, preferences and commitments over time. A memory timeline and a People section keeps track of relationships and history, so that users don't have to explain themselves twice. The company says memories are encrypted with keys only the user holds, and that it does not train its models on customer content unless a user opts in and this implies that business customer content is never used for training.

Day to day, much of the work happens in communication; an email agent sorts the inbox and drafts replies in the user's own voice. AI call agents can place and answer calls, then pass along a short summary rather than a full transcript. Social media apps like WhatsApp and Telegram are connected so that Kira can work inside the chats people already use. A feature called 'Cover Me' answers messages, takes calls and reschedules meetings while the user is on a flight or offline, then sends a debrief when they're back.

Longer chores go to the Task Runner, which handles 25 standing jobs in the background. It can negotiate bills, cancel subscriptions nobody uses, track returns and plan birthdays or other occasions and posting progress updates along the way. A shopping agent searches stores in real time and watches for price drops. The meal planner builds a week of dinners around what's already in the pantry, then writes the grocery list.

Clarke put it plainly.“It reads, plans, books, chases, pays and follows up, so life runs even when you're not looking at your screen,” he said.

Money sits in one finance dashboard that covers accounts, budgets, bills and subscriptions, with 'Kira Pay' handling wallets, transfers and payment links. For small businesses and teams, Kira adds AI meeting notes with follow-ups, workflows written in plain language, documents for e-signature, a built-in CRM, lead generation and AI teams that can be hired for specific job roles. It connects with more than 60 third party tools including Gmail, Google Calendar, Slack, Notion and Dropbox.

Users stay in charge of anything with real consequences. Any action that spends money or leaves a user's accounts needs approval first, and a daily briefing points out what needs attention before the user goes looking. On their website, the company says it built in that review step because people need to see what an AI is doing before they trust it to act for them.

Founded in 2024, Kira AI first shipped its email agent and smart calendar. AI call agents, voice commands and an integrations hub followed in 2025, and desktop apps for Mac and Windows arrived this year. The platform now runs more than 35 modules. Apps for iOS and Android are planned but not live yet, something the company states openly on its site.

Kira is available now on the web and downloadable on Mac and Windows. The free plan comes with 1 million tokens and every feature unlocked. The Individual plan costs $28 a month, and the Business plan costs $46 per seat a month, with a three-seat minimum. Paying yearly takes 12% off both paid plans. Kira Credits cover generation features such as image and video creation.

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About Kira AI

Kira is made by a small, senior team drawn from research-heavy groups, operations-first startups and design-led companies, a mix the company credits for a product that doesn't feel built by one type of person for one type of user. It hires people who care about craft, own their work from start to finish and want to build software people can trust with their day.