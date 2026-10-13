From Unused Garages To Home Offices: Cambridge Builder Highlights New Ways To Maximise Home Space

MENAFN - GetNews) The FMB member, with more than 40 years of experience, says a garage full of boxes can become an office, gym, guest bedroom or playroom without the cost of moving

CAMBRIDGE, England, Oct. 13, 2026 - Stefan's Building, a Cambridge building company with more than 40 years of experience, is urging homeowners across Cambridgeshire to rethink the garage. The firm, a member of the Federation of Master Builders, says many households already own the extra room they need but it is just full of boxes.

Home offices are the most common request. One customer had a garage divided into two offices, and another had theirs turned into a small bedroom with an en suite. The company also converts garages into gyms, guest bedrooms, playrooms, games rooms and utility rooms.

“Most garages I see haven't had a car in them for years,” said Stefan B. of Stefan's Building.“They hold old paint tins, a lawnmower and bikes nobody rides. That is a lot of floor space to leave sitting cold and empty when the family is short of room indoors.”

A conversion starts with walls, a roof and foundations that are already in place, which sets it apart from an extension. It is still proper building work. Garages were not designed to be lived in, so the floor, walls and roof need insulating. Plumbing, electrics, windows and doors often have to be added or moved as well.

Stefan's Building manages and completes every stage with its experienced team of local builders. That includes design, plastering, plumbing, gas and electrical work, roofing and insulation, flooring, joinery, tiling and decorating. The firm also prepares planning drawings, building control drawings and structural calculations, so customers deal with one company from beginning to end.

“People worry about a building job taking over their lives,” he said.“We agree the plan and the budget before we start, we keep the customer updated, and we handle the approvals. They should know their home is in safe hands from the first day to the last.”

Each room is planned around how it will be used. An office needs plenty of sockets and good natural light, while a bedroom needs proper ventilation. Sorting out those details at the design stage helps avoid delays and hidden costs later.

Garage conversions are one part of the company's work. Stefan's Building also carries out house extensions, house renovations, kitchen supply and installation, new homes, and architectural and structural services across Cambridge and the wider county. As an FMB member, it can offer customers a written contract and a warranty through FMB insurance services.

For more information interested homeowners can visit their official website .

About Stefan's Building

Stefan's Building is a Cambridge building company that provides specialist building services throughout Cambridge and the wider Cambridgeshire region. A member of the Federation of Master Builders with more than 40 years of experience, the company offers house extensions, garage conversions, house renovations, kitchen supply and installation, new homes, and architectural and structural services. Every project is fully managed and completed by its experienced team of local builders.