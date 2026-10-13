After The Storm: Beekeepers Hope For A“Second Spring” For Las Vegas Honeybees

MENAFN - GetNews)"A rainbow over Red Rock Canyon during Tropical Storm Rachel."Vegas Bees announces that the Tropical Storm Rachel rain could spark an early desert wildflower bloom that gives local honeybees a“second spring.”

LAS VEGAS, NV (Oct. 13, 2026): The remnants of Tropical Storm Rachel soaked the Las Vegas Valley this weekend, with rain gauges in Centennial Hills collecting more than two and a half inches, according to local weather reports. Flooding reached as far as the Strip. Before the storm, the valley had received less than an inch of rain all year. For Southern Nevada's honeybees, that much water in October could mean more than wet hive boxes.

In the Mojave Desert, life follows water. A soaking like this can trigger dormant wildflower seeds to germinate, something that usually happens in the cooler months of spring. Whether those seedlings bloom before winter depends on how long the soil stays moist and whether temperatures stay mild. If they do flower, honeybees heading into the lean season would have a welcome source of nectar and pollen.

“Our bees have spent months foraging in a drying desert,” says Betsy Lewis, co-founder of Vegas Bees.“A rain like this is a signal, and the desert responds to it fast. We can't promise a second spring, but we'll be watching the washes and the yards over the next few weeks, and we're hopeful.”

Homeowners in Centennial Hills, Summerlin, and across the valley may soon notice a flush of green in their yards and along local washes. Vegas Bees suggests holding off on herbicides and weed trimming for a couple of weeks where HOA rules and fire codes allow, since many of those sprouts may be wildflowers, and avoiding pesticides around anything that flowers.

Storms can also disturb colonies. If you find bees in a valve box, meter box, wall, or yard after the rain, don't spray them. Call Vegas Bees at (702) 472-3869 and we will remove and relocate the colony alive.

Betsy Lewis and Pete Rizzo are available for interviews on how Southern Nevada's extreme weather affects desert ecology, how to recognize a desert bloom, and how residents can support local pollinators.

About Vegas Bees

Vegas Bees is a Las Vegas-based company dedicated to the live removal and relocation of honeybee colonies. Co-founded by Betsy Lewis and Pete Rizzo, both working beekeepers, the company emphasizes coexisting with nature, public safety, and educating the community about the role pollinators play in our desert environment.

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Betsy Lewis

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Phone: (702) 472-3869