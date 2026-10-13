Before The First Fire: Dallas Chimney Sweep Shares What North Texas Homeowners Should Check This Fall

MENAFN - GetNews) Elite American Home Services explains the warning signs of creosote, missing caps and blocked flues as the first cold fronts reach Dallas–Fort Worth

DALLAS, United States, October, 13, 2026 - Many families in Dallas–Fort Worth light their fireplace for the first time each year on the first cold night. Elite American Home Services, a family-owned Dallas chimney sweep and home services company, is asking homeowners to have the chimney checked before that first fire, not after it.

The fire-safety standard for chimneys and fireplaces, NFPA 211, calls for a chimney inspectio once a year. Elite American Home Services says it should happen even in North Texas, where the burning season is short. A chimney that sat unused all year can still hide problems, because birds and squirrels nest in open flues, summer storms push rain into the masonry, and creosote from last winter is still on the walls.

Five things to check before the first fire

Book the yearly inspection. A professional sweep clears creosote, the flammable tar that coats a flue each time wood burns, and checks the liner, damper, crown and cap.

Look at the top of the chimney from the ground. A missing or rusted cap lets in rain and animals. On a recent job in Richardson, Elite found a chimney standing open to the sky, with no cap and worn masonry at the top. The crew installed a stainless steel chase cover and a mesh chimney cap before the damage spread.

Watch for creosote warning signs. These include a strong smoky smell when the fireplace is not in use, black flakes in the firebox, and smoke that drifts into the room instead of up the chimney.

Gas fireplaces need a check too. Gas burns cleaner than wood, but the flue can still be blocked by nests or debris. Where gas logs are installed, the damper should be clamped open.

Test smoke and carbon monoxide alarms before the heating season starts.

Elite American Home Services charges a flat $149 per chimney system for a chimney sweep and inspection in Dallas–Fort Worth. The price includes sweeping the flue, smoke chamber and firebox, a visual inspection of the accessible chimney, drop cloths and a HEPA vacuum, and before-and-after photos. If the inspection finds a problem, homeowners get a written price with photos before any repair begins.

About Elite American Home Services

Elite American Home Services is a licensed and insured, family-owned and locally owned home services company based in Dallas. It provides chimney sweeps and inspections, chimney repair and cap installation, air duct cleaning, and dryer vent cleaning across Dallas–Fort Worth. The company holds a 5.0 rating from more than 330 Google reviews and is open Sunday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.