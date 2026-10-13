Tidy Casa Provides Professional Cleaning Services With Online Booking And Transparent Pricing

MENAFN - GetNews) By combining defined cleaning checklists, flexible booking, and multiple service options, Tidy Casa aims to make professional home cleaning more accessible to households with varying schedules and needs. Its service model focuses on providing a straightforward booking experience while allowing customers to choose the level of cleaning appropriate for their properties.

Phoenix, Arizona, USA – October 13, 2026 – Tidy Casa, a residential cleaning company serving the Phoenix and Tucson metropolitan areas, continues to provide home cleaning services designed to help households maintain clean and organized living spaces. Founded in 2015, the company combines professional cleaning practices with online scheduling and flat-rate pricing to simplify the process of arranging residential cleaning.

As households balance work, family responsibilities, and other daily commitments, professional cleaning services offer a practical option for maintaining homes. Tidy Casa provides cleaning solutions for houses, apartments, and townhomes, with service options that accommodate different property sizes and cleaning requirements.

The company's standard home cleaning service covers routine household tasks, including dusting accessible surfaces, wiping countertops, cleaning kitchen appliances externally, sanitizing bathroom fixtures, and sweeping, mopping, or vacuuming floors. Additional cleaning options are available for customers who require more detailed attention to specific areas of their homes.

Tidy Casa also offers deep cleaning and move-in or move-out cleaning services. Deep cleaning includes additional tasks such as cleaning baseboards, dusting air-conditioning vents, and wiping down light switches and door frames. Move-related cleaning includes further attention to accessible interior window panes and window tracks, helping prepare properties for new occupants or homeowners.

Customers can select services and schedule appointments through the company's online booking system. Its flat-rate pricing model allows customers to receive pricing based on property details and selected services without requiring an in-home estimate or inspection. The company also provides its own cleaning products and supplies as part of its service approach.

According to its published service information, Tidy Casa emphasizes three operating principles: honesty, timeliness, and thoroughness. The company also offers a customer satisfaction guarantee under which customers can report missed cleaning tasks for follow-up, subject to its stated service terms.

Tidy Casa serves communities across the Phoenix metropolitan area, including Scottsdale, Mesa, Chandler, and Tempe, as well as Tucson and Oro Valley. Customers can review service details, check availability, and arrange appointments through the company's website.

About Tidy Casa

Tidy Casa is a residential cleaning company established in 2015 that serves customers in the Phoenix and Tucson metropolitan areas of Arizona. The company provides standard home cleaning, deep cleaning, and move-in or move-out cleaning services for residential properties. Its operating model incorporates online booking, flat-rate pricing, and company-provided cleaning supplies. Tidy Casa's mission is to simplify home cleaning through dependable service, clear communication, and thorough cleaning practices.