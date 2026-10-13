Fort Worth Criminal Defense Attorney Shares Steps That May Help Get A Case Dismissed

MENAFN - GetNews) The Medlin Law Firm highlights important steps that may strengthen a defendant's position while criminal charges are pending. Fort Worth criminal defense attorney Gary L. Medlin discusses proactive efforts that may affect negotiations or contribute to dismissal in some cases.

[Fort Worth, TX] - October 13, 2026 - Fort Worth criminal defense attorney Gary L. Medlin is sharing information about steps that may help improve a defendant's position when facing criminal charges. In a short video, The Medlin Law Firm's Managing Attorney discusses proactive actions defendants may take while their cases are pending and how those efforts could help during negotiations or contribute to a favorable resolution.

Watch the video here:

A dismissal is never automatic. In Texas, prosecutors may dismiss a criminal action with the court's permission. Whether that becomes possible can depend on problems uncovered during the defense review and how those issues affect the prosecution's ability to prove the charge.

An attorney may identify weaknesses in the case by examining the evidence and the circumstances surrounding the arrest. Questions may arise about whether certain evidence can be used in court or whether the available proof supports the charge as filed. When significant problems are found, the defense may raise them through discussions with prosecutors or appropriate court motions.

“Every case has its own facts, and the most useful first step is to understand what the evidence actually shows and where the legal issues may be,” said Gary Medlin, Managing Attorney of The Medlin Law Firm.

Proactive Steps Can Strengthen a Defendant's Position

What a defendant does while a case is pending can also become relevant. Voluntary efforts such as community service, counseling, educational programs, or clean drug tests may sometimes show that a person is taking the situation seriously.

Those efforts do not guarantee a dismissal or any particular result. They may, however, become part of negotiations or support a more favorable resolution in the right circumstances.

Anyone facing criminal charges may benefit from speaking with a Fort Worth criminal defense attorney before making decisions about the case. Receiving legal guidance early can help a defendant understand what issues deserve attention and what options may be available.

About The Medlin Law Firm

The Medlin Law Firm is a criminal defense law firm serving clients in Fort Worth and throughout Texas. Led by Managing Attorney Gary L. Medlin, the firm represents individuals facing misdemeanor and felony charges, including DWI/DUI, drug offenses, assault and domestic violence allegations, theft, and other serious criminal matters.

The firm works with clients at different stages of the criminal process, from investigations and arrests through negotiations, court proceedings, and trial preparation. They evaluate the circumstances of each case and help clients understand the legal options available to them.

For more information or to request a case evaluation, call (682) 204-4066 or visit