Linkacquire Launches A Free And Open-Source Backlink Price Checker To Compare Guest Post Prices Across Marketplaces

MENAFN - GetNews)"LinkAcquire has released a free backlink price checker in two forms: a hosted web tool that needs no setup, and an MIT-licensed open-source command-line version on GitHub. Both let SEOs, agencies and developers compare live guest post and link insertion prices before they buy."LinkAcquire has released a free backlink price checker in two forms: a hosted web tool that needs no setup, and an MIT-licensed open-source command-line version on GitHub. Both let SEOs, agencies and developers compare live guest post and link insertion prices before they buy.

San Francisco, CA – October 13, 2026 – LinkAcquire today launched a free and open-source backlink price checker for anyone who buys guest posts or link placements. Users enter a domain or a full outreach list and see what guest post marketplaces currently charge to publish on that site, with prices side by side and the cheapest first.

The checker comes in two editions. The hosted version at LinkAcquire runs in the browser and is free forever, with no API keys needed. For developers and agencies who already have marketplace API access, the open-source backlink price checker is a command-line tool released under the MIT license. It runs on the user's own machine and exports prices to CSV or JSON.

Why backlink prices are hard to compare

"How much do backlinks cost?" is one of the most common questions in link building, and there is no single answer. Backlink prices depend on a site's authority, real traffic, niche and link type, and the same website is often listed at different prices by different sellers. LinkAcquire's backlink pricing FAQ explains what drives the cost of a guest post and why comparing marketplaces matters.

"Link buyers shouldn't have to open ten tabs or email publishers just to find out what a backlink should cost," said [Name], [Title] of LinkAcquire. "We made the checker free for everyone, and we published an open-source version so developers can run it themselves, check the code and add new marketplaces."

What the free backlink price checker shows



Live prices: guest post and link insertion prices pulled from each partner guest post marketplace's official API.

Bulk checking: compare backlink prices for a whole outreach list in one search.

Every offer per publisher: the lowest price is marked, with content writing costs and surcharges for sensitive niches such as casino, crypto and CBD.

SEO metrics: Domain Authority, Trust Flow, Citation Flow, organic traffic and country next to each price. Quote comparison: users can add the price a publisher quoted them and see how much they would save.

Open source on GitHub

The open-source edition is written in Python with no third-party dependencies. API keys stay on the user's computer and are sent only to the marketplace's own API. Each marketplace is a small adapter file, and the project welcomes contributions for other guest post marketplaces with official APIs. The code is available on GitHub.

Both editions launch with Collaborator as the first supported marketplace, and more are planned. LinkAcquire is not a guest post service or outreach agency. Buyers order directly on the marketplace, and LinkAcquire may earn a referral commission at no extra cost to them. Offers are always sorted by price, and the hosted tool is free forever with no credit card.

Signing up for the hosted checker takes only an email address and a one-time code. SEOs and agencies can create a free LinkAcquire account today. Updates are posted on LinkAcquire's Facebook page.

About LinkAcquire

LinkAcquire is a free and open-source backlink price checker. It helps SEO professionals, agencies, affiliates, developers and website owners compare guest post and link insertion prices across marketplaces before they buy, either in the browser at LinkAcquire or with the MIT-licensed command-line tool on GitHub.