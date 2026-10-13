Kerala Tourism Eyes Increased Tourist Footfall During Dussehradiwali Season
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, October 13, 2026: Ahead of the peak inbound and domestic tourism season coinciding with Dussehra and Diwali holidays, Kerala Tourism has unpacked a wide array of riveting products and packages along with its ever-green destinations and experiences, at a partnership meet here today.
"A Wonderful World" was the theme of the premier B2B and networking event held at The Lalit New Delhi, spotlighting on the state's emergence as a never-miss experiential tourism hub, promising diverse offerings to the visitors ranging from stay at scenic destinations to immersing in unique cultural experiences.
Kerala Tourism Additional Director (General) Shri Sumit Kumar Thakur, IAS, made a presentation highlighting Kerala's unique tourism products.
Apart from long-storied panoramic sites and attractions such as spotless beaches, breathtaking hill stations and houseboat cruises on tranquil backwaters, a slew of fresh and riveting products are also on offer, turning a visit to the state into a complete experience.
The packages highlighted Keralam as an integrated destination where travellers can have multiple experiences during a week-long itinerary that will take them across the state.
According to the latest tourism statistics and trends, there has been an all-season surge in footfalls with the first quarter of 2026 (Q1) registering a 10.98 per cent increase in domestic tourist arrivals compared to Q1 of 2025.
This round of partnership meet assumes added significance as the state government will soon be unveiling its policy framework on according industry status to tourism sector, making the state a safe, viable and sustainable investment destination for travel and hospitality industry.
"Getting industry status has been a long-pending demand of stakeholders in the sector. We expect this decision will yield a lot of investment ", said Shri. P. C. Vishnunadh, Minister for Tourism, Cinema and Cultural Affairs Minister, Government of Kerala, said in a message.
Earlier this month, the State Tourism Department had launched the 'Brand Wayanad' initiative, which brings to focus the natural beauty, heritage and agricultural and cultural traditions of upland Wayanad district in north Kerala, bordering with Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.
This goes well with the government's policy of collaborating with other tourist destinations in the country, opening a new chapter in sustainable cooperation. As part of this strategic shift, joint tourism circuits connecting destinations with similar features, including regions like Coorg and Mysore in Karnataka, the Nilgiris district of Tamil Nadu and even countries like Sri Lanka, are being explored.
A string of new circuits traversing cultural, historical and spiritual landmarks have also been marked in Keralam's tourism map. A calendar of cultural events and traditional festivals is also available, enabling visitors to choose the place and time as per their preference.
The packages being prominently promoted include the Kochi-Muziris heritage network, which presents highly fascinating layers of Keralam's maritime and cultural links with West Asia and the Mediterranean lands, being the centre of a thriving spice trade dating back to centuries.
The tourism infrastructure in the state has also got upgraded to make the entire ecosystem barrier-free and accessible. The integration of the tourism sector with AI and cutting-edge digital tools has made information flow accurate and seamless, making tour packages and logistics hassle-free.
In its '25 Best Experiences In 2026' report, reputed global travel guide Lonely Planet featured Keralam's culinary culture as one among the top 25 best travel experiences to enjoy in 2026, featuring Keralam as the only Indian state on this prestigious list.
The state is well-prepared to receive an increased footfall this season, on the strength of new products and packages that will take visitors through a whole set of highly fascinating places and experiences, said Shri Bju K, Secretary Tourism, Govt of Kerala.
"Our outreach campaigns across the country have received good response, and we are confident that will be reflected during the unfolding season" said Smt Anjana M, Director Kerala Tourism.
"A Wonderful World" was the theme of the premier B2B and networking event held at The Lalit New Delhi, spotlighting on the state's emergence as a never-miss experiential tourism hub, promising diverse offerings to the visitors ranging from stay at scenic destinations to immersing in unique cultural experiences.
Kerala Tourism Additional Director (General) Shri Sumit Kumar Thakur, IAS, made a presentation highlighting Kerala's unique tourism products.
Apart from long-storied panoramic sites and attractions such as spotless beaches, breathtaking hill stations and houseboat cruises on tranquil backwaters, a slew of fresh and riveting products are also on offer, turning a visit to the state into a complete experience.
The packages highlighted Keralam as an integrated destination where travellers can have multiple experiences during a week-long itinerary that will take them across the state.
According to the latest tourism statistics and trends, there has been an all-season surge in footfalls with the first quarter of 2026 (Q1) registering a 10.98 per cent increase in domestic tourist arrivals compared to Q1 of 2025.
This round of partnership meet assumes added significance as the state government will soon be unveiling its policy framework on according industry status to tourism sector, making the state a safe, viable and sustainable investment destination for travel and hospitality industry.
"Getting industry status has been a long-pending demand of stakeholders in the sector. We expect this decision will yield a lot of investment ", said Shri. P. C. Vishnunadh, Minister for Tourism, Cinema and Cultural Affairs Minister, Government of Kerala, said in a message.
Earlier this month, the State Tourism Department had launched the 'Brand Wayanad' initiative, which brings to focus the natural beauty, heritage and agricultural and cultural traditions of upland Wayanad district in north Kerala, bordering with Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.
This goes well with the government's policy of collaborating with other tourist destinations in the country, opening a new chapter in sustainable cooperation. As part of this strategic shift, joint tourism circuits connecting destinations with similar features, including regions like Coorg and Mysore in Karnataka, the Nilgiris district of Tamil Nadu and even countries like Sri Lanka, are being explored.
A string of new circuits traversing cultural, historical and spiritual landmarks have also been marked in Keralam's tourism map. A calendar of cultural events and traditional festivals is also available, enabling visitors to choose the place and time as per their preference.
The packages being prominently promoted include the Kochi-Muziris heritage network, which presents highly fascinating layers of Keralam's maritime and cultural links with West Asia and the Mediterranean lands, being the centre of a thriving spice trade dating back to centuries.
The tourism infrastructure in the state has also got upgraded to make the entire ecosystem barrier-free and accessible. The integration of the tourism sector with AI and cutting-edge digital tools has made information flow accurate and seamless, making tour packages and logistics hassle-free.
In its '25 Best Experiences In 2026' report, reputed global travel guide Lonely Planet featured Keralam's culinary culture as one among the top 25 best travel experiences to enjoy in 2026, featuring Keralam as the only Indian state on this prestigious list.
The state is well-prepared to receive an increased footfall this season, on the strength of new products and packages that will take visitors through a whole set of highly fascinating places and experiences, said Shri Bju K, Secretary Tourism, Govt of Kerala.
"Our outreach campaigns across the country have received good response, and we are confident that will be reflected during the unfolding season" said Smt Anjana M, Director Kerala Tourism.
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