Particula Assigns AAA-Rating To Wisdomtree's $1.2B Tokenized Money Market Fund

Photo courtesy of Particula

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Particula, the prime rating provider for digital assets, today announced it has assigned a AAA-rating to the WisdomTree Treasury Money Market Digital Fund token (WTGXX).

The WTGXX token represents a direct shareholder ownership interest in WisdomTree Treasury Money Market Digital Fund (WTGXX). It is an open-end money market fund established as a series of WisdomTree Digital Trust, a Delaware statutory trust registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940, with shares registered under the Securities Act of 1933.

The fund seeks to provide investors with a high level of current income consistent with the preservation of capital and liquidity, and the maintenance of a stable $1.00 NAV per share. Under its investment mandate, the fund invests exclusively in U.S. dollar cash, U.S. Treasury bills, notes, and bonds with 93 days or less to maturity, overnight repurchase agreements fully collateralized by U.S. Treasury securities, and registered government money market funds. These investments satisfy the reserve asset requirements established under the Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for U.S. Stablecoins Act (GENIUS Act).

As of today, the fund holds approximately $1.2 billion in total assets.

In February 2026, the SEC granted exemptive relief permitting WisdomTree Securities, Inc. and other eligible broker-dealers to purchase and redeem WTGXX fund shares on a principal basis at a stable price of $1.00 per share. Together with FINRA approval of the associated principal trading activities, this relief authorizes broker-dealers to maintain inventory positions, provide continuous intraday liquidity, and facilitate onchain settlement for eligible institutional investors.

The AAA-rating assigned to WTGXX, the highest category on Particula's 26-notch rating scale, reflects the issuance's bankruptcy-remote structure, investors' direct beneficial ownership rights, comprehensive regulatory oversight, high-quality investment portfolio, and institutional-grade operational and technical control framework.

"Particula's AAA digital asset risk rating recognizes the strength of WTGXX's regulated fund structure, conservative risk portfolio, and institutional-grade operating and technical controls,” said Vinh Tran, Associate Director of Business Development at WisdomTree Onchain.

“WTGXX combines the investor protections and liquidity framework of a Rule 2a-7 money market fund with tokenized infrastructure and onchain settlement, including the ability to exchange WTGXX with supported stablecoins across both primary-market subscription and redemption flows and secondary-market liquidity channels. The rating provides institutions with a third-party perspective on that integrated risk framework.”

The full rating report is available to eligible institutional counterparties upon request to WisdomTree; it has not been published in full.

About Particula

Particula is the prime rating provider for digital assets, transforming on- and off-chain data into actionable insights. The company delivers next-generation risk ratings and comprehensive analyses, across issuer and counterparties, issuance structure, technical implementation, and underlying risk – providing the clarity and confidence needed to navigate the complexities of digital finance.

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree is a global financial innovator, offering a diverse suite of exchange-traded products (ETPs), models and solutions, private market investments and digital asset-related products. Our offerings empower investors to shape their financial future and equip financial professionals to grow their businesses. Leveraging the latest financial infrastructure, we create products that emphasize access and transparency and provide an enhanced user experience. Building on our heritage of innovation, we offer next-generation digital products and services related to tokenized real-world assets and stablecoins, as well as our institutional platform, WisdomTree ConnectTM, and blockchain-native digital wallet, WisdomTree Prime®*, and have expanded into private markets through the acquisition of Ceres Partners' U.S. farmland platform.

Contact information

Nadine Wilke (Co-Founder & CGO)

Particula Ratings

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*The WisdomTree Connect institutional platform and WisdomTree Prime digital wallet and digital asset services are made available through WisdomTree Digital Movement, Inc., a federally registered money services business, state-licensed money transmitter and financial technology company (NMLS ID: 2372500) or WisdomTree Digital Trust Company, LLC, and may be limited where prohibited by law. WisdomTree Digital Trust Company, LLC is chartered as a limited purpose trust company by the New York State Department of Financial Services to engage in virtual currency business.

Visit, or the WisdomTree Prime mobile app for more information.

WisdomTree currently has approximately $170 billion in assets under management globally, inclusive of assets managed by Ceres Partners, LLC as of the last reportable period.

For more information about WisdomTree Onchain, visit:

Please visit us on X at @WisdomTreeOnChn.

WisdomTree® is the marketing name for WisdomTree, Inc. and its subsidiaries worldwide.

PRODUCTS AND SERVICES AVAILABLE VIA WISDOMTREE CONNECT AND WISDOMTREE PRIME:

NOT FDIC INSURED | NO BANK GUARANTEE | NOT A BANK DEPOSIT | MAY LOSE VALUE | NOT SIPC PROTECTED | NOT INSURED BY ANY GOVERNMENT AGENCY

The products and services available through WisdomTree Connect and the WisdomTree Prime app are not endorsed, indemnified or guaranteed by any regulatory agency.

WisdomTree Securities, Inc. provides secondary market liquidity as a principal dealer, subject to inventory and market conditions; trading availability is not guaranteed and may be paused, limited or discontinued at any time. The limits apply only to instant liquidity transactions through WisdomTree Securities, Inc. and do not limit the ability to purchase or redeem shares directly with the WisdomTree Treasury Money Market Digital Fund (WTGXX). References to "instant" or“near instant” refer to settlement that occurs following order execution and onchain confirmation, rather than through traditional end-of-day or T+1 settlement cycles.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at