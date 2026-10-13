OPPEIN, The No. 1 Customized Furnishing Brand, To Make Its Mark At The 140Th Canton Fair

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OPPEIN Home, recognized by Frost & Sullivan as the global No. 1 customized home furnishing brand, will participate in Phase II of the 140th Canton Fair from October 23 to 27, 2026. The company will showcase its innovative furnishing solutions and explore new opportunities with international buyers, developers, and business partners.

Visit OPPEIN at the Canton Fair

Booth: D31–36, E12–16 | Hall 13.2

With five production bases spanning over 3 million square meters and equipped with advanced HOMAG machinery, OPPEIN combines large-scale manufacturing with precision processing. Its daily cabinetry output exceeds 140,000 units, enabling it to meet the demands of large-scale customized projects. Backed by a CNAS-accredited laboratory, OPPEIN ensures product quality and performance comply with international standards, including NSF, CARB, and ISO.

With extensive manufacturing capabilities and a commitment to quality, OPPEIN has completed more than 18,000 projects across over 146 countries and regions. In Australia, the company supplied over 1,000 units of whole-house joinery for Australia 108, the tallest residential building in the Southern Hemisphere. In the GCC market, OPPEIN has strengthened its regional presence through its Dubai office, securing orders for over 2,000 cabinets while continuing to enhance its local project services and product innovation.

Alongside its growing mega project business, OPPEIN operates a global retail network of over 8,000 showrooms and retail outlets as of 2026. To support its franchisees, the company provides comprehensive training programs, AI-powered design software, and financial support policies, helping partners strengthen their businesses and pursue sustainable growth.

At the Canton Fair, visitors can explore customized furnishing solutions for residential and commercial projects, discuss large-scale property development needs, and discover franchise opportunities.

To learn more, visit .

Contact

Kola

OPPEIN Home

+86 20 3673 0513

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

