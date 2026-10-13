Degenerative Disc Disease (DDD) Market Size, Share, Growth, Epidemiology And Forecast To 2036

MENAFN - GetNews) Degenerative Disc Disease Market Insight, Epidemiology and Market Forecast – 2036, provides a comprehensive assessment of the degenerative disc disease (DDD) market, including market size, epidemiological trends, current treatment practices, emerging therapies, competitive landscape, and future growth opportunities across the seven major markets (7MM): the United States, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Albany, New York, October 13, 2026 - DelveInsight's latest report,“Degenerative Disc Disease Market Insight, Epidemiology and Market Forecast – 2036,” provides a comprehensive assessment of the degenerative disc disease (DDD) market, including market size, epidemiological trends, current treatment practices, emerging therapies, competitive landscape, and future growth opportunities across the seven major markets (7MM): the United States, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

According to DelveInsight's analysis, the degenerative disc disease treatment market across the 7MM was valued at approximately USD 1,200 million in 2025. The market is projected to reach approximately USD 7,200 million by 2036, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 19.04% from 2026 to 2036.

The market outlook is supported by the substantial burden of chronic low back pain, the limitations of conventional treatment options, and growing research into regenerative and cell-based therapies. Investigational approaches aim to provide longer-lasting symptom relief and potentially address the underlying degeneration of intervertebral discs.

Key Takeaways from the Degenerative Disc Disease Market Report



Market Size: The DDD treatment market across the 7MM was valued at approximately USD 1,200 million in 2025.

Market Forecast: The market is projected to reach approximately USD 7,200 million by 2036.

Market Growth: The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 19.04% during 2026–2036.

Epidemiology: Nearly 28 million diagnosed prevalent cases of DDD were estimated across the 7MM in 2025.

United States Patient Population: Approximately 14 million diagnosed prevalent cases were estimated in the US in 2025.

Demographic Trends: In the US, females accounted for approximately 7.95 million cases in 2025, compared with approximately 6.28 million among males.

Leading Disease Type: Lumbar degenerative disc disease represents a substantial share of the disease burden because of its association with chronic low back pain.

Emerging Therapies: Pipeline candidates include IDCT (rebonuputemcel), rexlemestrocel-L (MPC-06-ID), SB-01, AMG0103, and BRTX-100. Key Companies: Spine BioPharma, DiscGenics, Mesoblast, Grünenthal, AnGes, and BioRestorative Therapies are among the companies featured in the report.

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Key Factors Driving the Growth of the Degenerative Disc Disease Market

1. Rising Prevalence of Degenerative Disc Disease

Degenerative disc disease is a major contributor to chronic neck and lower back pain. Age-related changes in the intervertebral discs, combined with mechanical stress, previous injuries, genetic predisposition, and other risk factors, can contribute to disc degeneration and associated symptoms.

DelveInsight estimates that nearly 28 million people across the 7MM had diagnosed prevalent DDD in 2025, including approximately 14 million in the United States. This substantial patient population creates demand for effective treatments that reduce pain, preserve mobility, and improve quality of life.

2. Limitations of Existing Treatment Options

Current DDD management commonly begins with conservative approaches, including physical therapy, exercise, activity modification, and medications for pain and inflammation. Selected patients may also receive injections or undergo surgical interventions when symptoms remain severe.

However, conventional treatments generally focus on symptom management rather than restoring the structure and function of a degenerated disc. Some patients experience persistent pain, limited mobility, or inadequate relief despite treatment.

These limitations are encouraging research into therapies that may provide more durable benefits while reducing the need for repeated interventions or surgery.

3. Growing Interest in Regenerative and Cell-Based Therapies

Regenerative medicine is an important area of investigation in the DDD treatment landscape. Researchers are exploring cell-based therapies, disc-derived progenitor cells, mesenchymal precursor cells, and other biological approaches designed to improve disc function or influence degenerative processes.

Candidates such as IDCT (rebonuputemcel), rexlemestrocel-L, and BRTX-100 illustrate the range of investigational approaches being evaluated. Their potential clinical and commercial impact will depend on the results of ongoing trials, regulatory decisions, safety, and demonstrated benefits for patients.

4. Significant Unmet Medical Needs

DDD can affect mobility, sleep, daily activities, and overall quality of life. Identifying the precise source of back pain can be challenging because imaging findings do not always correspond directly with symptom severity.

There is a continuing need for improved patient selection, more consistent disease classification, and treatments that provide sustained pain relief with acceptable safety profiles. Therapies that demonstrate durable benefits and reduce treatment burden could create opportunities for market expansion.

Degenerative Disc Disease Market Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape includes companies developing regenerative, cell-based, tissue-engineered, and other investigational treatments for DDD and associated chronic low back pain.

Key companies covered in DelveInsight's report include:



Spine BioPharma: Developing SB-01, an investigational intradiscal peptide therapy targeting chronic low back pain associated with DDD.

DiscGenics: Developing IDCT (rebonuputemcel), an allogeneic cell therapy designed to address symptomatic lumbar DDD.

Mesoblast: Developing rexlemestrocel-L (MPC-06-ID), a mesenchymal precursor cell therapy investigated for chronic low back pain associated with DDD.

Grünenthal: Included in the broader DDD competitive landscape.

AnGes: Included among companies assessed in the market report. BioRestorative Therapies: Developing regenerative medicine programs, including BRTX-100, which has been investigated for chronic lumbar disc disease.

Competition in this market will depend on clinical efficacy, durability of treatment response, safety, patient eligibility, regulatory approval, reimbursement, manufacturing scalability, and the ability of emerging therapies to demonstrate meaningful advantages over existing care.

Recent Developments in the Degenerative Disc Disease Market



April 2026: Mesoblast reported that, following Phase III topline results and a planned biologics license application (BLA) submission, rexlemestrocel-L for chronic low back pain associated with DDD could potentially receive US FDA approval in the second quarter of 2028 under a Priority Review pathway. This was a projected regulatory timeline, not a confirmed approval.

March 2026: DiscGenics' leadership highlighted the launch of the FDA-approved Phase III program for IDCT (rebonuputemcel) at the CG 2026 Musculoskeletal Conference. January 2026: DiscGenics announced that the first patient had been treated in its Phase III trial evaluating IDCT in patients with single-level, symptomatic mild-to-moderate lumbar DDD. The company also reported that site activation was underway across the United States.

These developments demonstrate continued investment in regenerative treatment approaches. Clinical outcomes and regulatory progress will be important in determining whether these investigational therapies become future treatment options.

What Is Degenerative Disc Disease?

Degenerative disc disease is a condition involving the gradual deterioration of the intervertebral discs that cushion the vertebrae. These discs help distribute mechanical loads and permit movement of the spine. With degeneration, discs may lose hydration and elasticity, and their structural integrity can decline.

Despite its name, DDD is not necessarily a disease that progresses continuously. Disc changes may occur as part of aging, and not everyone with degenerative findings on imaging experiences pain. Symptoms depend on several factors, including the location and extent of degeneration and the presence of associated spinal abnormalities.

Common symptoms include:



Persistent lower back or neck pain

Stiffness and reduced flexibility

Pain that worsens with particular movements or positions

Pain radiating into the arms or legs when associated nerve structures are affected Reduced ability to perform daily activities in more symptomatic cases

DDD most commonly affects the lumbar and cervical spine. Diagnosis typically involves clinical history, physical examination, and imaging such as X-rays or magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), interpreted in the context of the patient's symptoms.

Current Treatment Landscape for Degenerative Disc Disease

Treatment aims to reduce pain, maintain mobility, improve function, and support quality of life. The appropriate approach depends on symptom severity, the affected spinal region, associated neurological findings, and the patient's response to previous treatment.

Conservative Management

Conservative treatment is generally the initial approach and may include:



Physical therapy and exercise: To improve strength, flexibility, and functional movement.

Activity modification: To manage movements or activities that aggravate symptoms while maintaining appropriate physical activity.

Pain-relieving medications: Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) and other medications may be considered based on individual clinical circumstances. Lifestyle interventions: Weight management, movement habits, and other individualized measures may support symptom management.

Injections and Interventional Procedures

For selected patients, clinicians may consider injections or other procedures to address pain associated with specific spinal structures. The expected benefit depends on the underlying pain generator and the patient's clinical presentation.

Surgical Treatment

Surgery may be considered when symptoms remain disabling despite appropriate non-surgical treatment or when other clinical indications warrant intervention. Options may include spinal fusion or artificial disc replacement in selected patients.

Surgery is not required for everyone with DDD, and treatment decisions should be based on clinical assessment rather than imaging findings alone.

Emerging Regenerative Approaches

Investigational cell-based and biological therapies are being studied to determine whether they can improve pain and function over longer periods or influence the degenerative process. These approaches remain under clinical evaluation and should not be presented as established standard treatments unless approved for the relevant indication.

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Emerging Therapies in the Degenerative Disc Disease MarketIDCT (Rebonuputemcel) - DiscGenics

IDCT, also referred to as rebonuputemcel, is an investigational allogeneic cell therapy developed using disc-derived progenitor cells. It is being evaluated for symptomatic lumbar DDD, with the aim of improving pain and function.

DiscGenics reported initiation of its Phase III program in 2026. The candidate's future role will depend on clinical outcomes, safety findings, and regulatory review.

Rexlemestrocel-L (MPC-06-ID) - Mesoblast

Rexlemestrocel-L is a mesenchymal precursor cell therapy investigated for chronic low back pain associated with DDD. The approach is intended to influence inflammatory processes and improve clinical outcomes in selected patients.

Mesoblast reported Phase III topline results and discussed a planned BLA submission and potential future FDA review. Any approval date remains contingent on the regulatory process.

SB-01 - Spine BioPharma

SB-01 is an investigational intradiscal peptide therapy being developed for chronic low back pain associated with DDD. It targets transforming growth factor beta 1 (TGF-β1) signaling, which is involved in processes associated with inflammation and tissue remodeling.

The therapy is intended to offer a potential non-surgical treatment option. Its eventual clinical role will depend on further evidence regarding efficacy, safety, and durability of benefit.

BRTX-100 - BioRestorative Therapies

BRTX-100 is an investigational cell-based therapy that has been studied for chronic lumbar disc disease. It represents one of the regenerative approaches being explored for patients whose symptoms persist despite conventional treatment.

Further development and clinical evidence will determine its potential place in the treatment landscape.

AMG0103 - AnGes

AMG0103 is described in the report as an investigational NF-κB decoy oligonucleotide approach. It represents a different therapeutic strategy from cell-based treatments, focusing on biological pathways associated with inflammation.

Its future relevance will depend on development progress and evidence supporting its use in DDD.

Degenerative Disc Disease Epidemiology and Patient Population

According to DelveInsight, the total number of diagnosed prevalent DDD cases across the 7MM was approximately 28 million in 2025.

Key epidemiological findings include:



United States: Approximately 14 million diagnosed prevalent cases in 2025.

Gender distribution in the US: Approximately 7,951,082 female cases and 6,282,074 male cases in 2025.

Age distribution in the US: Approximately 30.8% of cases were among people younger than 60 years, while 69.2% were among those aged 60 years and older in 2025.

EU4 countries: France had the highest number of diagnosed prevalent cases among Germany, France, Italy, and Spain, followed by Germany. Spain had the lowest number in 2025. Disease burden: Lumbar DDD represents a substantial portion of the burden because of its association with chronic low back pain.

The report evaluates diagnosed prevalence, severity-specific cases, age-specific cases, type-specific cases, and treated populations across the 7MM. These measures help characterize the patient population and assess potential demand for current and emerging therapies.

Unmet Needs in the Degenerative Disc Disease Market

Despite the availability of conservative treatments and surgical interventions, several important needs remain:



Durable pain relief: Some patients continue to experience chronic pain despite standard treatment.

Disease-modifying treatment: Most current approaches manage symptoms rather than restoring disc structure or function.

Improved patient selection: Better methods are needed to identify which patients are most likely to benefit from specific interventions.

Consistent diagnosis and classification: Differences in disease definitions and patient characteristics can complicate treatment decisions and clinical trial comparisons.

Reduced treatment burden: There is a need for effective options that minimize adverse effects, repeated procedures, and recovery time.

Evidence for regenerative therapies: Investigational treatments require robust clinical evidence demonstrating safety, efficacy, and sustained benefit. Access and affordability: The cost, availability, and reimbursement of novel therapies may influence real-world uptake.

Progress in these areas could improve patient care and create opportunities for innovative therapies that demonstrate clinically meaningful benefits.

Scope of the Degenerative Disc Disease Market Report

DelveInsight's“Degenerative Disc Disease Market Insight, Epidemiology and Market Forecast – 2036” assesses the disease burden, treatment landscape, and market outlook across the 7MM.

Report details



Study period: 2022–2036

Historical period: 2022–2025

Forecast period: 2026–2036

Base year: 2026

Geographies covered: United States, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom, and Japan

Market assessment: Historical and forecast market size, therapy uptake, and market-share dynamics

Epidemiology: Diagnosed prevalence of chronic low back pain and DDD, severity-specific cases, age-specific cases, type-specific cases, and treated populations

Treatment analysis: Current treatment practices, clinical guidelines, and evolving treatment algorithms

Pipeline assessment: Clinical development, mechanisms of action, clinical trial findings, and regulatory developments for emerging therapies

Competitive landscape: Company profiles, commercial prospects, and treatment comparisons Strategic analysis: Key opinion leader perspectives, reimbursement, SWOT analysis, market drivers and barriers, and unmet medical needs

Access the Full Degenerative Disc Disease Market Report

For detailed insights into the DDD market, epidemiological trends, treatment landscape, emerging pipeline candidates, and forecast opportunities through 2036, visit: Degenerative Disc Disease Market Insight, Epidemiology and Market Forecast – 2036

Table of Contents

Key Insights

Report Introduction

Executive Summary of Degenerative Disc Disease

Key Events

Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology

Degenerative Disc Disease Market Overview

Disease Background and Overview

Treatment and Clinical Practice Guidelines

Epidemiology and Patient Population in the 7MM

Marketed and Emerging Therapies

Competitive Landscape and Market Forecast

Unmet Needs and Future Market Opportunities

Appendix and Report Methodology

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading market research and consulting firm specializing in the life sciences and healthcare industries. Founded in 2014, the company provides comprehensive market intelligence, epidemiology, and insights across pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices, and emerging therapies. DelveInsight helps healthcare organizations make informed strategic decisions through data-driven research and industry expertise.