Common Warts Market Is Expected To Witness Growth By 2036 Owing To The Increasing Demand For Targeted And Immunotherapeutic Treatment Approaches Delveinsight

MENAFN - GetNews) The Common Warts market is expected to experience growth during the forecast period, driven by the high prevalence of human papillomavirus (HPV)-associated skin lesions, recurring infections, and demand for more effective and patient-friendly treatment options. While topical salicylic acid and cryotherapy remain widely used approaches, emerging therapies focused on immunomodulation and antiviral mechanisms may reshape the treatment landscape.

(Albany, New York) – October 13, 2026 – The Common Warts market is expected to experience growth during the forecast period, driven by the high prevalence of human papillomavirus (HPV)-associated skin lesions, recurring infections, and demand for more effective and patient-friendly treatment options. While topical salicylic acid and cryotherapy remain widely used approaches, emerging therapies focused on immunomodulation and antiviral mechanisms may reshape the treatment landscape. Investigational candidates such as CANDIN, YCANTH (VP-102), and KNP2002 are attracting attention as developers seek to improve lesion clearance, reduce recurrence, and address limitations associated with conventional treatment.

DelveInsight, a leading market research firm, announces the release of its latest report,“Common Warts Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2036.” The report provides a comprehensive assessment of common warts, including historical and forecasted epidemiology, treatment practices, market trends, emerging therapies, and competitive dynamics across the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Key Takeaways from the Common Warts Market



Market Size: The Common Warts market across the seven major markets (7MM) was valued at approximately USD 1,000 million in 2025.

Market Forecast: The market is expected to grow during 2026–2036. The projected 2036 market size and CAGR are not publicly disclosed on the report page.

Disease Burden: According to DelveInsight estimates, approximately 15.063 million prevalent cases of common warts were reported across the 7MM in 2025.

High-Risk Populations: Children and adolescents experience a substantial burden of common warts, while immunocompromised individuals may face increased persistence and recurrence.

Current Treatment Landscape: Topical salicylic acid and cryotherapy remain widely used treatment approaches. Other options include procedural treatments and selected immunotherapeutic interventions.

Emerging Therapies: CANDIN, YCANTH (VP-102), and KNP2002 are among the candidates highlighted in the report.

Leading Companies: Key companies developing or evaluating treatments for common warts include Nielsen BioSciences, Maruho, Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Torii Pharmaceutical, KinoPharma, and Iwaki Seiyaku. Key Unmet Needs: Persistent HPV infection, recurrence, treatment-related discomfort, lengthy treatment courses, and the lack of specifically approved, targeted prescription therapies continue to create opportunities for innovation.

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Key Factors Driving the Common Warts Market

High Prevalence and Recurrence Burden: Common warts, also known as verruca vulgaris, are benign skin growths associated with infection by certain low-risk HPV types. They commonly affect the hands, fingers, and feet and are frequently observed in children and adolescents. Although many lesions resolve spontaneously, others persist or recur following treatment. This recurring disease burden supports continued demand for topical therapies, dermatological procedures, and alternative treatment approaches.

Demand for More Effective and Patient-Friendly Treatments: Conventional approaches such as salicylic acid and cryotherapy are widely used, but treatment may require repeated applications or multiple clinical sessions. Cryotherapy and destructive procedures can cause discomfort, blistering, pigment changes, or scarring. These limitations create opportunities for therapies that improve tolerability, simplify administration, and provide more durable lesion clearance.

Growing Interest in Immunotherapeutic Approaches: Immunotherapy is an area of interest in common-wart treatment because it aims to stimulate the body's immune response against HPV-infected cells. Intralesional antigen-based approaches, including CANDIN, are being investigated for their potential to improve clearance, particularly in patients with multiple, persistent, or recurrent lesions. Further clinical evidence is needed to establish their efficacy, safety, and appropriate place in treatment.

Development of Novel Topical Therapies: Pharmaceutical companies are evaluating standardized topical formulations and other candidates intended to improve treatment delivery and outcomes. YCANTH (VP-102), a cantharidin-based drug-device combination, is being investigated for common warts. KNP2002 is another candidate highlighted in the report, with a proposed mechanism involving inhibition of HPV genome transcription. The development and commercial prospects of these candidates will depend on clinical trial results and regulatory review.

Unmet Need for Durable Disease Control: Current treatments generally focus on removing visible lesions rather than directly eliminating HPV from the skin. Recurrence and incomplete clearance remain challenges for some patients. Therapies that can improve long-term clearance, reduce repeated procedures, and offer convenient treatment schedules could address important gaps in care.

Common Warts Competitive Landscape

The Common Warts market includes established topical treatments and dermatological procedures, alongside investigational therapies designed to improve treatment outcomes. The competitive landscape is gradually expanding toward immunotherapeutic, antiviral, and standardized topical approaches.

Key companies and therapies include:



Nielsen BioSciences and Maruho: CANDIN, a Candida albicans antigen being investigated as an immunotherapeutic approach for common warts.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals and Torii Pharmaceutical: YCANTH (VP-102), a topical cantharidin-based drug-device combination under clinical development for common warts. KinoPharma and Iwaki Seiyaku: KNP2002, an investigational topical candidate described as an HPV genome transcription inhibitor.

CANDIN is approved in the United States as a diagnostic skin test for cellular hypersensitivity to Candida albicans; this is distinct from approval as a treatment for common warts. Its use for common-wart treatment remains investigational. Similarly, YCANTH (VP-102) and KNP2002 should be regarded as development candidates for this indication rather than established approved common-wart therapies.

The competitive outlook will depend on clinical efficacy, safety, ease of administration, treatment duration, recurrence rates, and regulatory milestones.

Discover more about emerging therapies and companies in the Common Warts marke

Common Warts Treatment Landscape

The current treatment landscape for common warts focuses primarily on removing lesions and supporting their resolution. Treatment selection depends on lesion location, number, size, symptoms, patient age, and previous treatment response.

Topical salicylic acid is widely used because it gradually removes thickened skin and is accessible in many markets. Cryotherapy, which uses liquid nitrogen to destroy wart tissue, is another commonly used option. Persistent or difficult-to-treat lesions may require additional approaches, including electrosurgery, laser therapy, curettage, or surgical excision.

Immunotherapeutic approaches are also being evaluated, particularly for patients with multiple or recurrent warts. These approaches aim to stimulate immune responses against HPV-infected cells rather than relying exclusively on physical destruction of lesions. Emerging candidates such as CANDIN, YCANTH (VP-102), and KNP2002 reflect efforts to develop more standardized and potentially effective treatment options.

Current Treatment Approaches

Topical Salicylic Acid

Salicylic acid is a keratolytic agent that helps remove thickened, wart-affected skin through gradual exfoliation. It is commonly used as a first-line option, although treatment may take several weeks and requires consistent application.

Cryotherapy

Cryotherapy involves applying liquid nitrogen to freeze and destroy wart tissue. It is widely used in clinical practice, but multiple sessions may be necessary. Treatment can cause pain, blistering, and temporary changes in skin pigmentation.

Procedural Treatments

Electrosurgery, curettage, laser treatment, and surgical excision may be considered for selected persistent or resistant lesions. These approaches can remove visible lesions but may be associated with discomfort, scarring, and recurrence.

Immunotherapeutic Approaches

Intralesional antigen-based therapies, including Candida antigen approaches, are being investigated to stimulate immune-mediated clearance of HPV-infected cells. Such approaches may be of interest for patients with multiple or recurrent warts, although the evidence and regulatory status differ by treatment.

Emerging Therapies

CANDIN – Nielsen BioSciences and Maruho

CANDIN, a Candida albicans skin-test antigen, is being investigated as an immunotherapeutic approach for common warts. The proposed strategy is to stimulate cellular immunity that may help the body recognize and clear HPV-infected lesions. DelveInsight identifies the program as having advanced to Phase III development. Its treatment indication remains investigational; existing US approval is for diagnostic testing of cellular hypersensitivity to Candida albicans.

YCANTH (VP-102) – Verrica Pharmaceuticals and Torii Pharmaceutical

YCANTH (VP-102) is a topical cantharidin-based drug-device combination designed to deliver a standardized formulation through a single-use applicator. The candidate is being evaluated for common warts in a global Phase III development program. Its potential role will depend on the results of clinical evaluation and relevant regulatory decisions.

KNP2002 – KinoPharma and Iwaki Seiyaku

KNP2002 is an investigational topical candidate being developed for common warts. DelveInsight describes its proposed mechanism as inhibition of HPV genome transcription. The candidate is listed in Phase II development in the report's pipeline assessment. Further evidence will be required to determine its clinical value and future availability.

Recent Developments in the Common Warts Market



January 2026: Verrica Pharmaceuticals reported that the first patient had been dosed in December 2025 in the global Phase III program evaluating YCANTH (VP-102) for common warts.

December 2025: The first patient was dosed in the global Phase III program of VP-102 for the treatment of common warts, according to the company's development announcement referenced by DelveInsight.

October 2025: Nielsen BioSciences announced an expansion of its existing licensing agreement with Maruho for CANDIN in the treatment of common warts in adolescents and adults. The expanded agreement provided Maruho with exclusive development and commercialization rights in additional Asian territories.

August 2025: Iwaki Seiyaku reported receiving results from a Phase II clinical study evaluating the safety and efficacy of an ointment formulation for common warts developed in collaboration with KinoPharma. July 2025: Verrica Pharmaceuticals entered into a second amendment to its existing collaboration and licensing agreement with Torii Pharmaceutical to initiate a global pivotal Phase III clinical trial of YCANTH for common warts.

These developments reflect continued investment in investigational therapies and international development partnerships. Their impact on the market will depend on subsequent clinical outcomes, regulatory review, and commercialization plans.

What Are Common Warts?

Common warts, medically known as verruca vulgaris, are benign skin growths caused by infection with certain types of human papillomavirus. Low-risk HPV types associated with cutaneous warts include types 1, 2, 4, 27, and 57. The virus can enter the skin through small cuts or abrasions and stimulate the growth of infected skin cells.

Common warts typically appear as rough, raised, hyperkeratotic papules on the hands and fingers. They may also develop around the nails or on the feet. Plantar warts occur on the soles of the feet and may become painful because of pressure during standing or walking. Common warts are particularly frequent among children and adolescents, while people with weakened immune systems may experience more persistent or recurrent lesions.

Diagnosis is generally clinical, based on the lesion's appearance, location, and characteristic features. Dermoscopy can help identify patterns such as small thrombosed capillaries, sometimes visible as dark dots. Biopsy may be considered for atypical or treatment-resistant lesions when another diagnosis needs to be excluded.

Many warts resolve spontaneously, but others persist or recur after treatment. Management therefore focuses on lesion clearance, reducing symptoms, and selecting an approach appropriate to the patient and the characteristics of the lesions.

Common Warts Epidemiology Segmentation

The Common Warts epidemiology section of DelveInsight's report provides historical and forecasted assessments of the patient population across the seven major markets. The study covers the period from 2022 to 2036 and includes:



Total prevalent cases of warts

Total diagnosed prevalent cases of warts

Total diagnosed prevalent cases of common warts Treated cases of common warts

According to DelveInsight estimates, approximately 15,063,000 prevalent cases of common warts were recorded across the 7MM in 2025.

The epidemiological burden is influenced by age, immune status, exposure to HPV, access to diagnosis, and differences in healthcare-seeking behavior. Children and adolescents represent important patient populations, while immunocompromised individuals may be more likely to experience persistent or recurrent lesions.

The report evaluates the United States, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom, and Japan. Country-level analysis considers changes in diagnosed cases and treated populations, helping assess the potential demand for established and emerging treatment options.

Unmet Needs in the Common Warts Market

Despite the availability of topical agents and procedural treatments, several unmet needs remain:



High recurrence rates: Warts may persist or recur following lesion removal because HPV infection can remain in the surrounding skin.

Limited targeted therapies: There is a need for treatments that provide durable clearance and address HPV-associated disease mechanisms.

Treatment-related discomfort: Cryotherapy and other destructive procedures may be painful, particularly for children.

Long treatment duration: Repeated applications and clinical visits can affect adherence.

Variable treatment response: Some lesions are resistant to conventional therapies or require multiple treatment approaches.

Need for standardized treatment pathways: Treatment practices vary depending on the patient, lesion characteristics, and local clinical guidance. Improved patient convenience: More effective, well-tolerated, and convenient treatments could reduce the burden associated with repeated procedures.

These unmet needs provide opportunities for continued research into immunotherapeutic and antiviral approaches, improved topical formulations, and treatments that can offer more durable lesion clearance.

Scope of the Common Warts Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Analysis of established treatment approaches, including salicylic acid, cryotherapy, procedural interventions, and emerging immunotherapeutic and antiviral candidates.

Market Dynamics: Assessment of market drivers, barriers, treatment trends, patient burden, therapy uptake, pricing considerations, and market forecasts.

Key Companies: Nielsen BioSciences, Maruho, Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Torii Pharmaceutical, KinoPharma, Iwaki Seiyaku, and other relevant market participants.

Key Therapies: CANDIN, YCANTH (VP-102), KNP2002, and other relevant treatments and pipeline candidates.

Epidemiology Forecast: Assessment of prevalent, diagnosed, and treated cases across the United States, EU4, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Competitive Intelligence: Evaluation of emerging therapies, development milestones, competitive positioning, and treatment landscape changes.

Unmet Needs: Analysis of recurrence, treatment tolerability, adherence, limited targeted therapies, and opportunities for improved patient outcomes.

Forecast Period: 2026–2036, with historical data covering 2022–2025.

To learn more about companies developing therapies for common warts

Common Warts Clinical Trials and Therapeutic Assessment

DelveInsight's report assesses the emerging clinical landscape for common warts, including CANDIN, YCANTH (VP-102), and KNP2002. The analysis covers development stages, proposed mechanisms of action, clinical trial progress, regulatory considerations, and the potential impact of emerging therapies on future treatment practices.

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Table of Contents



Common Warts Market Report Introduction

Executive Summary of Common Warts

Key Events and Upcoming Catalysts

Epidemiology and Market Methodology

Common Warts Market Overview

Emerging Landscape Analysis

Market Share by Therapies in the 7MM

Common Warts Disease Background and Overview

Signs and Symptoms

Diagnosis and Diagnostic Guidelines

Treatment and Management

Epidemiology and Patient Population

Total Prevalent Cases of Warts

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Warts

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Common Warts

Treated Cases of Common Warts

Country-Specific Epidemiology Analysis

Patient Journey and Treatment Preferences

Emerging Therapies

CANDIN: Nielsen BioSciences and Maruho

YCANTH (VP-102): Verrica Pharmaceuticals and Torii Pharmaceutical

KNP2002: KinoPharma and Iwaki Seiyaku

Common Warts Market Outlook

Market Access and Reimbursement

Pricing and Therapy Uptake

Market Drivers and Barriers

Unmet Medical Needs

Competitive Landscape and Pipeline Analysis

SWOT and Conjoint Analysis

Report Methodology

DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading market research and consulting firm specializing in the life sciences and healthcare industries. Founded in 2014, the company provides comprehensive market intelligence, epidemiology, and insights across pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices, and emerging therapies. DelveInsight helps healthcare organizations make informed strategic decisions through data-driven research and industry expertise.