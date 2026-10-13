Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia Market Is Expected To Witness Growth By 2036 Owing To The Increasing Adoption Of Novel Lipid-Lowering Therapies And RNA-Based Treatments Delveinsight

MENAFN - GetNews) The market dynamics for Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia (HoFH) are expected to witness growth, driven by the increasing adoption of advanced lipid-lowering therapies, improvements in genetic screening and diagnosis, and the need for more effective treatment options for this rare and severe inherited disorder.

(Albany, New York) – October 13, 2026 – The market dynamics for Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia (HoFH) are expected to witness growth, driven by the increasing adoption of advanced lipid-lowering therapies, improvements in genetic screening and diagnosis, and the need for more effective treatment options for this rare and severe inherited disorder. Although conventional treatments such as statins and ezetimibe remain foundational, their efficacy can be limited in patients with severely impaired low-density lipoprotein receptor (LDLR) function. The availability of targeted therapies such as EVKEEZA (evinacumab), REPATHA (evolocumab), PRALUENT (alirocumab), and JUXTAPID/LOJUXTA (lomitapide), alongside emerging candidates such as zodasiran (ARO-ANG3) and lerodalcibep (LIB003), is expected to shape the HoFH market during the forecast period.

DelveInsight, a leading market research firm, announces the release of its latest report,“Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2036.” This comprehensive report provides an in-depth understanding of HoFH, including historical and forecasted epidemiology, market trends, treatment practices, emerging therapies, and competitive dynamics across the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Key Takeaways from the Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia Market



Market Growth: The HoFH market across the seven major markets (7MM) is anticipated to grow during the study period from 2022 to 2036. The 2025 market size, projected 2036 market size, and CAGR are not publicly disclosed on the report page.

Disease Burden: According to DelveInsight estimates, approximately 1,840 diagnosed prevalent cases of HoFH were recorded across the 7MM in 2025.

United States Epidemiology: The United States accounted for approximately 870 diagnosed prevalent cases of HoFH in 2025.

Regional Distribution: The EU4 and the UK accounted for approximately 40% of diagnosed prevalent cases across the 7MM in 2025.

Genetic Profile: DelveInsight estimates that nearly 80% of diagnosed HoFH cases in the United States were associated with mutations in the LDLR gene.

Approved Therapies: The treatment landscape includes EVKEEZA (evinacumab), REPATHA (evolocumab), PRALUENT (alirocumab), and JUXTAPID/LOJUXTA (lomitapide), alongside conventional lipid-lowering therapies.

Emerging Therapies: Zodasiran (ARO-ANG3), developed by Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, and lerodalcibep (LIB003), developed by LIB Therapeutics, are among the investigational candidates highlighted in the report.

Leading Companies: Key companies associated with the HoFH treatment landscape include Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Amgen, CMP Pharma, Chiesi Pharmaceuticals, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, and LIB Therapeutics. Key Unmet Needs: Limited LDL-cholesterol reduction in patients with minimal or absent LDL receptor activity, high treatment costs, lifelong therapy requirements, and the need for improved diagnosis continue to create opportunities for innovation.

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Key Factors Driving the Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia Market

Rising Need for Early Diagnosis and Genetic Screening: HoFH is a rare inherited disorder characterized by extremely elevated LDL cholesterol from an early age and a high risk of premature atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease. The condition is associated with pathogenic variants affecting genes involved in LDL metabolism, particularly LDLR, APOB, and PCSK9. Improved awareness, lipid profiling, family screening, and genetic testing can help identify affected individuals earlier, supporting timely initiation of intensive lipid-lowering treatment. DelveInsight estimates approximately 1,840 diagnosed prevalent cases across the 7MM in 2025, highlighting the need for continued efforts to improve identification and management.

Increasing Adoption of Advanced Lipid-Lowering Therapies: Conventional treatments such as high-intensity statins and ezetimibe remain important components of HoFH management, but their effects may be insufficient when LDL receptor function is severely impaired. Targeted therapies provide additional mechanisms for reducing LDL cholesterol. PCSK9 inhibitors, including evolocumab and alirocumab, enhance LDL receptor availability, although their effectiveness depends partly on residual receptor activity. Evinacumab offers a different approach by inhibiting ANGPTL3, enabling LDL-cholesterol reduction that does not depend on functional LDL receptors. These treatment options are important for patients who do not achieve adequate control with conventional therapies.

Growing Role of Combination-Based Treatment: HoFH often requires intensive and lifelong treatment using multiple lipid-lowering therapies. Depending on the patient's response, management may combine statins, ezetimibe, PCSK9 inhibitors, evinacumab, or lomitapide. Lipoprotein apheresis may also be used when pharmacological treatment does not achieve sufficient LDL-cholesterol reduction. The need for individualized treatment strategies and additional LDL-lowering mechanisms supports demand for a broader range of therapies.

Advancements in RNA-Based Therapeutics: RNA-based treatments represent an important area of investigation in HoFH and related lipid disorders. Zodasiran (ARO-ANG3), developed by Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, is an investigational RNA interference therapy designed to reduce ANGPTL3 production in the liver. By targeting this pathway, the candidate aims to reduce atherogenic lipoproteins. Its potential role in HoFH will depend on further clinical evaluation, including evidence of efficacy, safety, and benefit in the intended patient population.

Need for More Convenient and Effective Therapies: HoFH treatment can involve frequent monitoring, multiple medications, and, for some patients, repeated apheresis procedures. High treatment costs and access restrictions can further complicate long-term management. Investigational therapies such as lerodalcibep are being developed to provide additional LDL-cholesterol reduction, while longer-acting and mechanism-diverse treatments may help address treatment burden. Their future market potential will depend on clinical outcomes, regulatory decisions, pricing, and access.

Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia Competitive Landscape

The HoFH market includes established lipid-lowering therapies and investigational agents targeting different pathways involved in cholesterol metabolism. Because conventional therapies may not adequately reduce LDL cholesterol in patients with severely impaired LDL receptor function, the competitive landscape is increasingly focused on treatments that provide additional or LDL receptor-independent mechanisms of action.

Key companies and therapies include:



Regeneron Pharmaceuticals/Sanofi: Alirocumab (PRALUENT), a PCSK9 inhibitor.

Amgen: Evolocumab (REPATHA), a PCSK9 inhibitor.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals: Evinacumab (EVKEEZA), an ANGPTL3 inhibitor.

Chiesi Pharmaceuticals/Recordati: Lomitapide (JUXTAPID/LOJUXTA), an inhibitor of microsomal triglyceride transfer protein.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals: Zodasiran (ARO-ANG3), an investigational RNA interference therapy targeting ANGPTL3. LIB Therapeutics: Lerodalcibep (LIB003), an investigational PCSK9 inhibitor.

These therapies differ in their mechanisms, administration routes, clinical evidence, and regulatory status. Established agents provide treatment options for patients with HoFH, while investigational candidates may expand the range of therapeutic strategies if their clinical development is successful.

Discover more about emerging therapies and companies in the HoFH marke

Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia Treatment Landscape

The current treatment landscape for HoFH is centered on intensive LDL-cholesterol reduction to limit the risk of premature cardiovascular complications. Treatment typically combines pharmacological interventions with dietary and lifestyle measures, with additional procedures considered when LDL cholesterol remains inadequately controlled.

High-intensity statins and ezetimibe are commonly used as foundational treatments. However, the degree of response varies, particularly in individuals with minimal or absent LDL receptor function. PCSK9 inhibitors, including evolocumab and alirocumab, may provide additional LDL-cholesterol reduction in patients with residual LDL receptor activity. Evinacumab offers an LDL receptor-independent mechanism and is an important option for eligible patients with severe HoFH.

Lomitapide provides another treatment approach by inhibiting microsomal triglyceride transfer protein and reducing the production of apolipoprotein B-containing lipoproteins. Lipoprotein apheresis can be used as an adjunctive intervention in selected patients who require additional LDL-cholesterol reduction. The choice of treatment depends on the patient's genetic and clinical characteristics, LDL-cholesterol response, treatment tolerance, local approvals, and access to care.

Approved Therapies

EVKEEZA (Evinacumab) – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Evinacumab is a monoclonal antibody that inhibits angiopoietin-like protein 3 (ANGPTL3). This mechanism reduces LDL cholesterol through a pathway that does not depend on LDL receptor function, making it particularly relevant to patients with severe HoFH. It is administered by intravenous infusion and is used alongside other lipid-lowering treatments in eligible patients. The precise approved age range and indication depend on the applicable regional product label.

REPATHA (Evolocumab) – Amgen

Evolocumab is a monoclonal antibody that inhibits proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 9 (PCSK9). By reducing PCSK9-mediated degradation of LDL receptors, it can increase receptor availability and enhance LDL-cholesterol clearance. It is administered subcutaneously. Its effectiveness in HoFH varies according to residual LDL receptor function and the patient's response to existing treatment.

PRALUENT (Alirocumab) – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals/Sanofi

Alirocumab is a PCSK9 inhibitor designed to increase LDL receptor availability and support the removal of LDL cholesterol from circulation. It is administered by subcutaneous injection. Its role in HoFH depends on the applicable regulatory indication, the patient's LDL receptor activity, and the response to other lipid-lowering therapies.

JUXTAPID/LOJUXTA (Lomitapide) – Chiesi Pharmaceuticals/Recordati

Lomitapide inhibits microsomal triglyceride transfer protein (MTP), reducing the assembly and secretion of apolipoprotein B-containing lipoproteins in the liver and intestine. This mechanism can reduce LDL cholesterol independently of LDL receptor function. Lomitapide is administered orally and may be considered for eligible patients who require additional LDL-cholesterol reduction. Its use requires careful monitoring because of potential hepatic safety concerns and other tolerability considerations.

Emerging Therapies

Zodasiran (ARO-ANG3) – Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Zodasiran is an investigational RNA interference therapy designed to reduce the production of ANGPTL3 in liver cells. By targeting ANGPTL3 messenger RNA, the therapy aims to reduce atherogenic lipoproteins and improve lipid parameters. DelveInsight lists the candidate in Phase II development for HoFH in its pipeline assessment. Its clinical value in this rare disorder will depend on further evaluation of efficacy, safety, and the durability of treatment effects.

Lerodalcibep (LIB003) – LIB Therapeutics

Lerodalcibep is an investigational PCSK9 inhibitor designed to reduce LDL cholesterol by inhibiting PCSK9 and increasing LDL receptor recycling. It is being developed for patients who require additional LDL-cholesterol reduction despite existing treatment. DelveInsight identifies the candidate in Phase III development and reports that a Biologics License Application was submitted to the US FDA in December 2024. Its regulatory status and availability should be confirmed against the latest official updates before making claims about approval or commercial launch.

Recent Developments in the Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia Market



March 2026: DelveInsight's report page states that Chiesi Global Rare Diseases announced US FDA approval of lomitapide (JUXTAPID) for pediatric patients with HoFH. The precise approved age range and current indication should be checked against the latest official prescribing information.

September 2025: The report page notes an expansion of the US indication for evinacumab (EVKEEZA) to include pediatric patients aged one year and older with HoFH.

August 2025: The report page describes an FDA label expansion for evolocumab (REPATHA) involving patients at increased cardiovascular risk. Any HoFH-specific indication should be distinguished from broader cardiovascular-risk indications. December 2024: LIB Therapeutics announced submission of a Biologics License Application to the US FDA for lerodalcibep (LIB003), according to the report page.

These developments reflect continued efforts to expand treatment options and address the substantial burden of elevated LDL cholesterol in HoFH. Regulatory approvals and label changes are jurisdiction-specific, and the current status of each product should be verified against official regulatory information.

What Is Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia?

Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia is a rare, inherited genetic disorder characterized by extremely elevated levels of low-density lipoprotein cholesterol from an early age. It usually results from pathogenic variants affecting both copies of a gene involved in LDL metabolism, most commonly LDLR, although APOB and PCSK9 variants and other genetic mechanisms can also contribute.

The disorder severely impairs the body's ability to remove LDL cholesterol from the bloodstream. As a result, affected individuals can develop premature and progressive atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, including coronary artery disease, at a much younger age than the general population. Clinical signs may include tendon or cutaneous xanthomas and corneal arcus, while cardiovascular complications can develop during childhood or adolescence in severe cases.

Diagnosis typically involves clinical evaluation, lipid-profile testing, family history assessment, and genetic testing where available. Untreated LDL-cholesterol concentrations may exceed 500 mg/dL, although diagnostic interpretation should consider the patient's clinical presentation, treatment status, and applicable diagnostic criteria.

Early diagnosis is important because treatment generally needs to begin promptly and continue throughout life. Management focuses on reducing LDL cholesterol as substantially as possible through combination pharmacotherapy, lifestyle measures, monitoring, and procedures such as lipoprotein apheresis when indicated.

Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia Epidemiology Segmentation

The HoFH epidemiology section of DelveInsight's report provides historical and forecasted assessments of diagnosed patient populations across the seven major markets. The report evaluates disease burden from 2022 to 2036 and includes:



Total diagnosed prevalent cases of HoFH Mutation-specific diagnosed prevalent cases of HoFH

According to DelveInsight's estimates, approximately 1,840 diagnosed prevalent cases of HoFH were recorded across the 7MM in 2025. The United States accounted for approximately 870 diagnosed prevalent cases in the same year.

The EU4 and the UK represented approximately 40% of the total diagnosed prevalent cases across the 7MM in 2025. Among these European markets, Germany had the highest number of diagnosed prevalent cases, according to DelveInsight's assessment.

Mutation-specific analysis is also important because the underlying genetic mechanism can influence treatment response. In the United States, DelveInsight estimates that nearly 80% of cases were associated with LDLR mutations. The report examines these patterns to support an assessment of the diagnosed patient pool and future treatment needs.

Unmet Needs in the Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia Market

Despite advances in lipid-lowering treatment, significant unmet needs remain in HoFH management:



Limited response to conventional therapies: Statins, ezetimibe, and PCSK9 inhibitors may not achieve adequate LDL-cholesterol reduction in patients with minimal or absent LDL receptor function.

High lifelong treatment burden: Many patients require multiple therapies, regular monitoring, and long-term specialist care.

Need for additional LDL receptor-independent treatments: Therapies that work through alternative pathways remain important for patients who do not respond adequately to receptor-dependent treatments.

High treatment costs: Advanced biologics and other specialized therapies can create affordability and reimbursement challenges.

Need for earlier diagnosis: Limited awareness, incomplete screening, and missed diagnoses can delay treatment initiation.

Need for individualized treatment: Genetic variation and differences in treatment response highlight the importance of personalized management. Limited curative options: Most currently available approaches manage LDL cholesterol rather than correcting the underlying genetic cause.

These unmet needs continue to create opportunities for novel lipid-lowering agents, RNA-based therapeutics, improved screening strategies, and more convenient treatment approaches.

Scope of the Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Evaluation of established and emerging HoFH therapies, including statins, ezetimibe, PCSK9 inhibitors, ANGPTL3 inhibition, lomitapide, and RNA-based approaches.

Market Dynamics: Analysis of market drivers, barriers, treatment patterns, therapy uptake, patient share, pricing considerations, reimbursement, and market forecasts.

Key Companies: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Amgen, CMP Pharma, Chiesi Pharmaceuticals, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, LIB Therapeutics, and other relevant market participants.

Key Therapies: Evinacumab (EVKEEZA), evolocumab (REPATHA), alirocumab (PRALUENT), lomitapide (JUXTAPID/LOJUXTA), zodasiran (ARO-ANG3), and lerodalcibep (LIB003), among others.

Epidemiology Forecast: Assessment of total diagnosed prevalent cases and mutation-specific diagnosed prevalent cases across the United States, EU4, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Competitive Intelligence: Evaluation of the clinical development landscape, company positioning, therapy uptake, market access, reimbursement, and emerging treatment approaches.

Unmet Needs: Analysis of treatment resistance, lifelong therapy requirements, high costs, diagnostic gaps, and opportunities for new treatment mechanisms.

Study Period: 2022–2036, including historical data from 2022–2025 and a forecast period of 2026–2036.

To learn more about companies developing therapies for Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia

Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia Clinical Trials and Therapeutic Assessment

DelveInsight's report evaluates marketed therapies and emerging candidates across the HoFH clinical development landscape. It includes assessments of mechanisms of action, clinical development stages, regulatory milestones, safety and efficacy considerations, competitive positioning, and potential treatment uptake.

The report highlights the development of RNA interference therapies and next-generation lipid-lowering agents as areas of interest for addressing the limitations of existing treatments. The potential impact of these candidates will depend on clinical results, regulatory review, and their ability to improve LDL-cholesterol control in patients with severe disease.

Explore clinical trial information:

Table of Contents



Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia Market Report Introduction

Executive Summary

Key Events and Upcoming Catalysts

Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology

Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia Market Overview

Clinical Landscape Analysis

Market Share Distribution by Therapies in the 7MM

Disease Background and Overview

Causes, Genetic Mechanisms, and Risk Factors

Signs and Symptoms

Diagnosis and Diagnostic Criteria

Current Treatment and Medical Practices

Epidemiology and Patient Population

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of HoFH

Mutation-Specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of HoFH

Country-Specific Epidemiology Analysis

Treatment Landscape and Unmet Medical Needs

Approved and Marketed Therapies

Evinacumab (EVKEEZA)

Evolocumab (REPATHA)

Alirocumab (PRALUENT)

Lomitapide (JUXTAPID/LOJUXTA)

Emerging Therapies

Zodasiran (ARO-ANG3)

Lerodalcibep (LIB003)

Clinical Development and Competitive Analysis

Market Outlook and Forecast (2022–2036)

Country-Wise Market Analysis

Market Access and Reimbursement

Pricing and Therapy Uptake

Market Drivers and Barriers

Key Opinion Leader Insights

SWOT and Conjoint Analysis

Appendix and Bibliography

Report Methodology

DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading market research and consulting firm specializing in the life sciences and healthcare industries. Founded in 2014, the company provides comprehensive market intelligence, epidemiology, and insights across pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices, and emerging therapies. DelveInsight helps healthcare organizations make informed strategic decisions through data-driven research and industry expertise.