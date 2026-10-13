Aplastic Anemia Market Size, Share, Growth, Epidemiology And Forecast To 2036

MENAFN - GetNews) Aplastic Anemia Market Insight, Epidemiology and Market Forecast – 2036, provides a comprehensive assessment of the aplastic anemia market across the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan. The report evaluates historical and forecasted epidemiology, patient burden, treatment practices, emerging therapies, competitive intelligence, market dynamics, therapy uptake, reimbursement, pricing, and unmet medical needs through 2036.

(Albany, New York) – 13th October 2026 – DelveInsight's latest report,“Aplastic Anemia Market Insight, Epidemiology and Market Forecast – 2036,” provides a comprehensive assessment of the aplastic anemia market across the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan. The report evaluates historical and forecasted epidemiology, patient burden, treatment practices, emerging therapies, competitive intelligence, market dynamics, therapy uptake, reimbursement, pricing, and unmet medical needs through 2036.

According to DelveInsight, the aplastic anemia market across the 7MM was approximately USD 300 million in 2025 and is projected to grow at an estimated 2% CAGR during 2026–2036. The report page does not disclose the exact projected 2036 market value. The market is expected to remain largely driven by immunosuppressive therapy (IST), eltrombopag, and other established treatments, while the introduction of newer cellular therapies, including OMISIRGE (omidubicel-onlv), is expected to influence treatment practices and market dynamics.

Key Takeaways from the Aplastic Anemia Market



The 7MM aplastic anemia market was approximately USD 300 million in 2025.

The market is projected to grow at approximately 2% CAGR during 2026–2036; the exact 2036 market value is not publicly disclosed.

According to DelveInsight estimates, the total incident population of aplastic anemia across the 7MM was approximately 2,600 cases in 2025.

Japan accounted for the highest number of incident cases, with approximately 850 cases in 2025.

In the United States, approximately 56% of aplastic anemia cases occurred among individuals aged 60 years and above in 2025.

Among the EU4 and the UK, Germany recorded the highest number of incident cases, followed by France, while Spain recorded the lowest number in 2025.

Severe and very severe aplastic anemia account for approximately 65%–80% of the total patient population, according to the report.

OMISIRGE (omidubicel-onlv) is a cellular therapy approved in the United States for eligible patients with severe aplastic anemia (SAA) who lack a suitable donor.

Established treatments include PROMACTA/REVOLADE (eltrombopag), ALVAIZ (eltrombopag choline), and ROMIPLATE (romiplostim), alongside immunosuppressive therapy and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation.

The emerging pipeline includes CK0801, a cord blood-derived regulatory T-cell therapy being developed by Cellenkos. Key companies include Ayrmid (Gamida Cell), Teva Pharmaceuticals, Kyowa Kirin, Cellenkos, and others.

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Key Factors Driving the Aplastic Anemia Market

Rising Incidence and Disease Burden

Aplastic anemia is a rare and potentially life-threatening bone marrow failure disorder characterized by reduced production of red blood cells, white blood cells, and platelets. Its incidence varies geographically, with higher rates reported in several Asian populations compared with Europe and the United States.

According to DelveInsight, approximately 2,600 incident cases were recorded across the 7MM in 2025, with Japan accounting for approximately 850 cases. The continued need for diagnosis, blood-count monitoring, transfusion support, infection management, and disease-modifying treatment sustains demand for effective therapeutic options.

Growing Need for Advanced Treatment Options

Treatment selection depends on disease severity, patient age, donor availability, comorbidities, and response to prior therapy. Hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT) can offer a potentially curative approach for suitable patients, particularly younger individuals with an appropriate donor. Immunosuppressive therapy remains an important option for patients who are not suitable for transplantation or lack an appropriate donor.

However, relapse, incomplete response, treatment-related toxicity, and complications associated with transplantation continue to create demand for therapies that improve blood-count recovery and long-term outcomes.

Advancements in Stem Cell Transplantation

OMISIRGE (omidubicel-onlv), developed by Gamida Cell and associated with Ayrmid, is a nicotinamide-expanded, umbilical cord blood-derived hematopoietic stem and progenitor cell therapy. It is designed to support faster engraftment and hematopoietic recovery following transplantation.

The therapy expands transplant options for eligible patients with severe aplastic anemia who lack a suitable donor. By addressing limitations associated with conventional cord blood transplantation, including delayed blood-cell recovery and infection risk, OMISIRGE represents an important development in the treatment landscape.

Increasing Use of Thrombopoietin Receptor Agonists

Thrombopoietin receptor agonists have expanded treatment options for aplastic anemia by stimulating hematopoietic stem and progenitor cell activity. Eltrombopag, marketed as PROMACTA/REVOLADE, is used in selected treatment settings, including in combination with immunosuppressive therapy. ROMIPLATE (romiplostim) is approved for aplastic anemia in Japan, while ALVAIZ (eltrombopag choline) is another marketed formulation identified in DelveInsight's report.

These therapies may improve blood counts and support hematopoietic recovery in appropriate patients. Their use depends on the clinical setting, local regulatory approval, patient characteristics, and treatment response.

Emerging Cellular and Immunomodulatory Therapies

The aplastic anemia pipeline includes innovative approaches intended to address immune dysregulation and bone marrow failure. CK0801, developed by Cellenkos, is an investigational allogeneic, cord blood-derived regulatory T-cell product designed to modulate inflammatory pathways.

Although pipeline activity remains limited, the development of cellular and immunomodulatory therapies may create new treatment opportunities if clinical studies demonstrate meaningful benefits and acceptable safety profiles.

Competitive Landscape

The aplastic anemia market is supported by established immunosuppressive therapies, thrombopoietin receptor agonists, transplantation approaches, and newer cellular therapies. Competition is shaped by the need to improve hematologic response, reduce complications, and provide treatment options for patients who cannot undergo transplantation or who relapse after initial treatment.

Key companies identified by DelveInsight include:



Ayrmid (Gamida Cell)

Teva Pharmaceuticals

Kyowa Kirin

Cellenkos

Novartis Other relevant market participants

Key therapies include:



OMISIRGE (omidubicel-onlv) – Ayrmid (Gamida Cell)

PROMACTA/REVOLADE (eltrombopag) – Novartis

ALVAIZ (eltrombopag choline) – Teva Pharmaceuticals

ROMIPLATE (romiplostim) – Kyowa Kirin CK0801 – Cellenkos

OMISIRGE offers a cellular transplantation approach, while eltrombopag and romiplostim stimulate the thrombopoietin receptor. CK0801 represents an investigational cell-based approach designed to modulate immune activity. The future competitive landscape will depend on clinical outcomes, regulatory decisions, treatment access, and the ability of newer approaches to address unmet medical needs.

Recent Developments in the Aplastic Anemia Market



February 2026: Ayrmid announced the presentation of additional positive results for OMISIRGE in the treatment of severe aplastic anemia at the TANDEM 2026 meeting, according to DelveInsight's report page.

April 2025: Cellenkos announced that the US FDA had granted Orphan Drug Designation to CK0801. The company had planned a registration trial for the second half of 2025, according to the report.

2025: Regeneron announced the discontinuation of its study of REGN7257 in aplastic anemia, as noted in DelveInsight's report. December 2025: OMISIRGE (omidubicel-onlv) received US FDA approval for eligible patients with severe aplastic anemia who lack a compatible donor and undergo reduced-intensity conditioning, according to the report.

These developments highlight ongoing efforts to improve transplant outcomes and develop alternative treatment strategies. The status of individual clinical programs and regulatory milestones should be checked against the latest company announcements and official regulatory information.

What Is Aplastic Anemia?

Aplastic anemia is a rare bone marrow failure disorder in which the bone marrow does not produce enough blood cells. It is characterized by pancytopenia, meaning reduced levels of red blood cells, white blood cells, and platelets, together with a hypocellular bone marrow.

The condition may be acquired or inherited. Acquired aplastic anemia is often associated with immune-mediated destruction of hematopoietic stem cells, although certain medications, toxic exposures, infections, and other factors can also contribute. Inherited bone marrow failure syndromes, including Fanconi anemia and dyskeratosis congenita, may present with related clinical features and require appropriate diagnostic assessment.

Symptoms vary according to which blood-cell types are affected. Reduced red blood cells can cause fatigue, weakness, and shortness of breath. Low white blood cell counts can increase susceptibility to infections, while low platelet counts can cause bruising, bleeding, and pinpoint skin hemorrhages.

Diagnosis involves a complete blood count, reticulocyte assessment, bone marrow aspiration and biopsy, and investigations to exclude other causes of bone marrow failure. Genetic testing and additional assessments may be appropriate, particularly in younger patients or those with suspected inherited disease.

Treatment depends on disease severity, age, donor availability, and overall clinical condition. Options include allogeneic HSCT, immunosuppressive therapy using agents such as antithymocyte globulin and cyclosporine, thrombopoietin receptor agonists, and supportive care involving transfusions and infection management.

Current Treatment Landscape

The current aplastic anemia treatment landscape is centered on restoring blood-cell production, preventing complications, and addressing the underlying immune-mediated or stem-cell dysfunction.

Hematopoietic stem cell transplantation is an important potentially curative option for eligible patients, especially children and younger adults with a suitable donor. Transplantation can restore hematopoiesis but carries risks such as graft-versus-host disease, infection, and graft failure.

Immunosuppressive therapy is commonly used in patients who are not suitable for transplantation or who lack an appropriate donor. Regimens may include antithymocyte globulin and cyclosporine, often combined with eltrombopag depending on the patient's clinical circumstances and treatment guidelines.

Thrombopoietin receptor agonists, including eltrombopag and romiplostim, can stimulate hematopoietic progenitor activity and support blood-count recovery in selected patients.

Supportive care remains essential and may include red blood cell and platelet transfusions, infection prevention and treatment, hematopoietic growth factors in selected cases, and iron chelation for patients with chronic transfusion exposure.

The treatment approach is individualized according to disease severity, age, comorbidities, donor availability, prior therapy, and response. Continued monitoring is important to assess treatment efficacy, detect relapse, and manage complications.

To Know More About the Aplastic Anemia Market Report Aplastic Anemia Market Insight, Epidemiology and Market Forecast – 2036

Approved TherapiesOMISIRGE (Omidubicel-onlv) – Ayrmid (Gamida Cell)

OMISIRGE is a nicotinamide-expanded, umbilical cord blood-derived hematopoietic stem and progenitor cell therapy. It is designed to improve cell expansion, engraftment, and hematopoietic recovery following transplantation. According to DelveInsight, it received US FDA approval in December 2025 for adults and children aged six years and older with severe aplastic anemia who lack a compatible donor and undergo reduced-intensity conditioning.

ALVAIZ (Eltrombopag Choline) – Teva Pharmaceuticals

ALVAIZ is an oral thrombopoietin receptor agonist that stimulates the thrombopoietin receptor and supports megakaryocyte proliferation and differentiation. DelveInsight identifies it among the marketed therapies relevant to the aplastic anemia treatment landscape. Its precise indication and use should be determined according to the applicable prescribing information.

PROMACTA/REVOLADE (Eltrombopag) – Novartis

Eltrombopag is an oral thrombopoietin receptor agonist that stimulates hematopoietic progenitor activity. It is used in selected patients with aplastic anemia, including in combination with immunosuppressive therapy under relevant treatment guidelines. It can help improve blood counts in appropriate patients, although response varies and monitoring is required.

ROMIPLATE (Romiplostim) – Kyowa Kirin

Romiplostim is a thrombopoietin receptor agonist that stimulates platelet production and may support broader hematopoietic recovery in aplastic anemia. According to DelveInsight, it has been approved for aplastic anemia in Japan, including an expanded indication in 2023. Its regulatory status differs by country.

Emerging TherapiesCK0801 – Cellenkos

CK0801 is an investigational allogeneic, cord blood-derived regulatory T-cell product developed using Cellenkos' proprietary manufacturing platform. It is designed to modulate immune activity by inhibiting key inflammatory pathways. DelveInsight identifies CK0801 as being evaluated in a Phase I clinical trial for aplastic anemia. Its potential role will depend on further clinical evidence regarding safety, efficacy, and durability of response.

The pipeline remains relatively limited, highlighting the need for additional treatments that can improve response rates, reduce relapse, and offer alternatives for patients who do not benefit from transplantation or conventional immunosuppressive therapy.

Aplastic Anemia Epidemiology

DelveInsight's epidemiological assessment covers the United States, EU4, the United Kingdom, and Japan, with a focus on incident cases, disease severity, and age-specific patient populations.

Key epidemiological findings include:



The total incident population across the 7MM was approximately 2,600 cases in 2025.

Japan accounted for approximately 850 incident cases in 2025, the highest number among the 7MM.

In the United States, approximately 56% of cases occurred in individuals aged 60 years and above in 2025.

Among the EU4 and the UK, Germany recorded the highest number of incident cases, followed by France, while Spain recorded the lowest number.

Severe aplastic anemia accounted for approximately 430 incident cases in the United States in 2025, according to DelveInsight's severity-specific estimates. Severe and very severe disease together account for approximately 65%–80% of the overall aplastic anemia patient population, according to the report.

Epidemiology Segmentation

DelveInsight segments the aplastic anemia epidemiology assessment into:



Total incident cases of aplastic anemia

Severity-specific cases of aplastic anemia Age-specific cases of aplastic anemia

The report evaluates country-specific differences in incidence, age distribution, and severity to estimate the patient population requiring treatment and assess future therapeutic demand.

Unmet Needs in Aplastic Anemia

Despite advances in transplantation, immunosuppressive therapy, and thrombopoietin receptor agonists, several unmet medical needs remain:

Need for more effective treatment options: Some patients fail to respond adequately to existing treatments or experience relapse.

Treatment challenges in older patients: Age, comorbidities, and transplant-related risks can limit treatment options.

Relapse after immunosuppressive therapy: Durable responses are not achieved in all patients, creating a need for effective second-line treatments.

Treatment-related complications: Transplantation and immunosuppressive therapy can increase the risk of infection and other serious adverse outcomes.

Long-term treatment burden: Patients may require prolonged medication, monitoring, transfusions, or other supportive interventions.

Limited pipeline diversity: A relatively small number of emerging therapies may slow the introduction of new treatment options.

Need for personalized treatment strategies: Disease severity, age, genetic factors, donor availability, and treatment response all influence optimal management.

These unmet needs create opportunities for therapies that improve hematologic recovery, reduce relapse, lower treatment-related risks, and expand options for patients who cannot undergo transplantation.

Scope of the Aplastic Anemia Market Report



Study Period: 2022–2036

Historical Period: 2022–2025

Forecast Period: 2026–2036

Base Year: 2026

Geographies Covered: United States, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom, and Japan

7MM Market Size, 2025: Approximately USD 300 million

Projected Market Growth: Approximately 2% CAGR during 2026–2036

Projected Market Size, 2036: Exact value not publicly disclosed

Epidemiology Segmentation: Total incident cases, severity-specific cases, and age-specific cases

Market Segmentation: Region/geographies and drugs/therapies

Key Companies: Ayrmid (Gamida Cell), Teva Pharmaceuticals, Kyowa Kirin, Cellenkos, Novartis, and others

Key Therapies: OMISIRGE, ALVAIZ, PROMACTA/REVOLADE, ROMIPLATE, CK0801, and others

Analysis: Market drivers and barriers, pricing, reimbursement, KOL views, SWOT analysis, conjoint analysis, treatment uptake, patient burden, and unmet needs Key Strengths: Epidemiology-based bottom-up forecasting, 11-year forecast, regional market outlook, patient burden trends, treatment addressable market, competitive landscape, company insights, pricing and analogue assessment, therapy adoption, and peak patient-share analysis.

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Table of Contents

Key Insights

Report Introduction

Executive Summary of Aplastic Anemia

Key Events and Upcoming Catalysts

Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology

Aplastic Anemia Market Overview

Disease Background and Overview

Genetic Mechanisms, Classification, Causes, Signs, and Symptoms

Diagnosis and Diagnostic Criteria

Treatment Guidelines and Current Medical Practices

Epidemiology and Patient Population

Total Incident Cases of Aplastic Anemia in the 7MM

Country-Specific Epidemiology: United States, EU4 and UK, and Japan

Age-Specific and Severity-Specific Cases

Patient Journey

Marketed Therapies

OMISIRGE (Omidubicel-onlv)

PROMACTA/REVOLADE (Eltrombopag)

ALVAIZ (Eltrombopag Choline)

ROMIPLATE (Romiplostim)

Emerging Therapies and Pipeline Analysis

CK0801: Cellenkos

Competitive Landscape

Market Size and Forecast

Country-Wise Market Analysis (2022–2036)

Market Access and Reimbursement

Pricing and Therapy Uptake

Market Drivers and Barriers

Unmet Medical Needs

Key Opinion Leader Insights

SWOT and Conjoint Analysis

Appendix and Report Methodology

DelveInsight Capabilities

Disclaimer

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading market research and consulting firm specializing in the life sciences and healthcare industries. Founded in 2014, the company provides comprehensive market intelligence, epidemiology, and insights across pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices, and emerging therapies. DelveInsight helps healthcare organizations make informed strategic decisions through data-driven research and industry expertise.