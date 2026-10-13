Type 2 Diabetes Market Set For Robust Growth Driven By Innovation And Pipeline Advances By 2036 Delveinsight Eli Lilly, Regor Pharma, Astrazeneca, Eccogene, Pfizer, Sciwind Biosciences, Medicinova

MENAFN - GetNews) The Key Type 2 Diabetes Companies in the market include - Eli Lilly and Company, Regor Pharmaceuticals Inc., AstraZeneca, Eccogene, Pfizer, Sciwind Biosciences USA Co., Ltd., MediciNova, Sparrow Pharmaceuticals, HighTide Biopharma Pty Ltd, Novo Nordisk A/S, Biomea Fusion Inc., Altimmune, Inc., Novartis, Amgen, Neuraly, Inc., Carmot Therapeutics, Inc., Inventiva Pharma, Inversago Pharma Inc, Applied Therapeutics, Inc., and others.

(Albany, New York) - October 14, 2026: DelveInsight's “Type 2 Diabetes Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2036′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Type 2 Diabetes, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Type 2 Diabetes market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

To Know in detail about the Type 2 Diabetes market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario and epidemiology trends, Click here; Type 2 Diabetes Market Forecast

Some of the key facts of the Type 2 Diabetes Market Report:



The Type 2 Diabetes market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2022-2036).

In September 2026, Eli Lilly and Company, The US FDA approved Onswik, a long-acting basal insulin, to improve glycemic control in adults with T2DM alongside diet and exercise. Onswik is a once-weekly insulin treatment, offering an alternative to daily basal insulin injections. Its approval was supported by four randomized clinical studies demonstrating HbA1c reductions comparable to insulin glargine or insulin degludec.

In September 2026, Eli Lilly and Company, Lilly reported results from the Phase III ACHIEVE-4 trial comparing oral GLP-1 receptor agonist orforglipron with insulin glargine in adults with T2DM and overweight or obesity who had elevated cardiovascular risk. The trial met its primary cardiovascular safety objective, demonstrating non-inferiority for major adverse cardiovascular events. The company also reported improvements in HbA1c and body weight findings support further evaluation of oral GLP-1 therapy as an alternative to injectable treatments for eligible patients with T2DM. Foundayo's existing FDA approval is for weight management, not T2DM.

In August 2026, FDA Approves Lisraya for Adults With Dermatomyositis, Bixlenvo for Virologically Suppressed Adults With HIV, and Mounjaro for Cardiovascular Risk Reduction in Type 2 Diabetes. The FDA approved Priovant's Lisraya (brepocitinib) as the first targeted treatment for dermatomyositis, Gilead's Bixlenvo as the first once-daily single-tablet regimen for virologically suppressed adults with HIV, and expanded Mounjaro's indication to reduce the risk of major adverse cardiovascular events in adults with type 2 diabetes at high cardiovascular risk.

In August 2026, Novo Nordisk a nnounced the nationwide launch of Awiqli® (insulin icodec-abae) injection 700 units/mL in the United States. Awiqli is the first FDA-approved once-weekly basal insulin designed to be used alongside diet and exercise to help improve blood glucose control in adults with type 2 diabetes. The launch follows its approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) earlier this year.

In August 2026, Eli Lilly and Company announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Mounjaro (tirzepatide), a dual GIP and GLP-1 receptor agonist, to reduce the risk of major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE), including cardiovascular death, non-fatal heart attack, and non-fatal stroke, in adults with type 2 diabetes who are at elevated cardiovascular risk. Mounjaro is also approved, in combination with diet and exercise, to improve blood glucose control in adults and children aged 10 years and older with type 2 diabetes.

In June 2026, Novo Nordisk, Phase III r esults from the REIMAGINE-1, REIMAGINE-2, and REIMAGINE-3 studies were presented in adults with T2DM. In REIMAGINE-2, the combination at 2.4 mg/2.4 mg reduced HbA1c by approximately 1.91 percentage points and body weight by 14.2% at week 68 under the reported efficacy analysis. The results support the continued development of combination therapies targeting complementary pathways involved in glucose regulation and appetite control.

In April 2025, Eli Lilly announced favorable topline results from its Phase III ACHIEVE-1 trial of orforglipron, the company's first oral nonpeptide GLP-1 receptor agonist. The once-daily medication met its primary goal, lowering HbA1c levels by up to 1.6% while demonstrating safety and efficacy comparable to injectable therapies in the same class. At the highest dose, participants also achieved an average weight loss of around 7 kg (7.9%).

In April 2025, Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ZEAL) (CVR-no. 20045078), a biotechnology company specializing in the development of novel peptide-based therapies, has announced the enrollment of the first participant in its Phase 2b ZUPREME-2 trial. This study targets individuals with overweight or obesity and type 2 diabetes, evaluating the efficacy and safety of once-weekly subcutaneous doses of petrelintide, a long-acting amylin analogue, in comparison to a placebo.

In February 2025, Tandem Diabetes Care has received FDA clearance for its Control-IQ+ automated insulin delivery system, now approved for use in individuals with type 2 diabetes.

In February 2025, Sotagliflozin, which has FDA approval for treating type 2 diabetes and kidney disease, has demonstrated a substantial reduction in the risk of heart attack and stroke among high-risk patients, presenting a promising option for cardiovascular protection.

In January 2025, The FDA has approved a new indication for semaglutide to help lower the risk of kidney disease progression, kidney failure, and cardiovascular death in adults with type 2 diabetes and chronic kidney disease, as announced by Novo Nordisk.

As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), over 34 million individuals in the United States, roughly 1 in 10, are affected by diabetes. The majority, around 90-95%, have type 2 diabetes. While type 2 diabetes commonly arises in individuals aged 45 and older, there is a growing trend of its occurrence among children, teenagers, and young adults.

As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, over 34 million people in the United States-roughly 1 in 10-are living with diabetes, with around 90–95% of these cases being type 2 diabetes. While it typically occurs in adults over the age of 45, an increasing number of children, teenagers, and young adults are also being diagnosed with the condition.

According to Diabetes UK, type 2 diabetes is the most common form of the disease, making up approximately 90% of all diabetes cases in the United Kingdom.

Over 34 million individuals in the United States-around 1 in 10-are living with diabetes, with type 2 diabetes accounting for roughly 90–95% of these cases. While it typically emerges in adults over the age of 45, an increasing number of children, teenagers, and young adults are also being diagnosed (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, n.d.).

Key Type 2 Diabetes Companies: Eli Lilly and Company, Regor Pharmaceuticals Inc., AstraZeneca, Eccogene, Pfizer, Sciwind Biosciences USA Co., Ltd., MediciNova, Sparrow Pharmaceuticals, HighTide Biopharma Pty Ltd, Novo Nordisk A/S, Biomea Fusion Inc., Altimmune, Inc., Novartis, Amgen, Neuraly, Inc., Carmot Therapeutics, Inc., Inventiva Pharma, Inversago Pharma Inc, Applied Therapeutics, Inc., and others

Key Type 2 Diabetes Therapies: Tirzepatide/LY3298176, Danuglipron, RGT001-075, AZD0186, ECC5004, PF-07081532, XW014, MN-001, SPI-62, HTD1801, Semaglutide, BMF-219, ALT-801, MBL949, LY3457263, AMG 133, DD01, CT-868, IVA337, INV-202, AT-001, and others The Type 2 Diabetes market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Type 2 Diabetes pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Type 2 Diabetes market dynamics.

Type 2 Diabetes Overview

Type 2 diabetes is a chronic metabolic disorder characterized by elevated levels of blood glucose (sugar). It is the most common form of diabetes and typically develops in adulthood, though it can occur in children as well. In type 2 diabetes, the body either resists the effects of insulin (a hormone that helps regulate blood sugar) or doesn't produce enough insulin to maintain normal blood glucose levels.

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Type 2 Diabetes Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2022 to 2036. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Type 2 Diabetes Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Type 2 Diabetes market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2022–2036 in the 7MM segmented into:



Total Prevalence of Type 2 Diabetes

Prevalent Cases of Type 2 Diabetes by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Type 2 Diabetes Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Type 2 Diabetes

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Type 2 Diabetes epidemiology trends @ Type 2 Diabetes Epidemiology Forecast

Type 2 Diabetes Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Type 2 Diabetes market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Type 2 Diabetes market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Type 2 Diabetes Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Type 2 Diabetes Therapies and Key Companies



Tirzepatide/LY3298176: Eli Lilly and Company

Danuglipron: Pfizer

RGT001-075: Regor Pharmaceuticals Inc.

AZD0186: AstraZeneca

ECC5004: Eccogene

PF-07081532: Pfizer

XW014: Sciwind Biosciences USA Co., Ltd.

MN-001: MediciNova

SPI-62: Sparrow Pharmaceuticals

HTD1801: HighTide Biopharma Pty Ltd

Semaglutide: Novo Nordisk A/S

BMF-219: Biomea Fusion Inc.

ALT-801: Altimmune, Inc.

MBL949: Novartis

LY3457263: Eli Lilly and Company

AMG 133: Amgen

DD01: Neuraly, Inc.

CT-868: Carmot Therapeutics, Inc.

IVA337: Inventiva Pharma

INV-202: Inversago Pharma Inc AT-001: Applied Therapeutics, Inc.

Discover more about therapies set to grab major Type 2 Diabetes market share @ Type 2 Diabetes Treatment Landscape

Type 2 Diabetes Market Drivers



Rising prevalence of type 2 diabetes: Increasing obesity, sedentary lifestyles, unhealthy dietary patterns, and aging populations are driving the global burden of type 2 diabetes and expanding the patient pool.

Growing adoption of advanced therapies: Increased use of GLP-1 receptor agonists, SGLT2 inhibitors, DPP-4 inhibitors, and combination therapies is supporting market growth.

Rising focus on diabetes complications: Greater awareness and screening for cardiovascular, renal, and other diabetes-related complications are encouraging earlier diagnosis and treatment.

Technological advancements: Continuous glucose monitoring (CGM), connected insulin delivery systems, digital therapeutics, and AI-enabled diabetes management are creating new opportunities. Increasing healthcare expenditure: Greater investments in diabetes prevention, diagnosis, and long-term disease management are supporting treatment access and market expansion.

Type 2 Diabetes Market Barriers



High treatment costs: Branded medications, advanced glucose-monitoring devices, and long-term disease management can create significant financial burdens for patients and healthcare systems.

Limited access to advanced therapies: Unequal healthcare infrastructure, reimbursement limitations, and affordability issues can restrict access to newer diabetes treatments.

Patient adherence challenges: Complex treatment regimens, lifestyle modifications, medication side effects, and the need for continuous monitoring can negatively affect treatment adherence.

Availability of generic alternatives: Increasing availability of lower-cost generic drugs can create pricing pressure and limit revenue growth for branded therapies. Regulatory and safety concerns: Strict regulatory requirements and concerns regarding adverse effects, cardiovascular outcomes, and long-term safety can delay the adoption of emerging therapies.

Scope of the Type 2 Diabetes Market Report



Study Period: 2022–2036

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Type 2 Diabetes Companies: Eli Lilly and Company, Regor Pharmaceuticals Inc., AstraZeneca, Eccogene, Pfizer, Sciwind Biosciences USA Co., Ltd., MediciNova, Sparrow Pharmaceuticals, HighTide Biopharma Pty Ltd, Novo Nordisk A/S, Biomea Fusion Inc., Altimmune, Inc., Novartis, Amgen, Neuraly, Inc., Carmot Therapeutics, Inc., Inventiva Pharma, Inversago Pharma Inc, Applied Therapeutics, Inc., and others

Key Type 2 Diabetes Therapies: Tirzepatide/LY3298176, Danuglipron, RGT001-075, AZD0186, ECC5004, PF-07081532, XW014, MN-001, SPI-62, HTD1801, Semaglutide, BMF-219, ALT-801, MBL949, LY3457263, AMG 133, DD01, CT-868, IVA337, INV-202, AT-001, and others

Type 2 Diabetes Therapeutic Assessment: Type 2 Diabetes current marketed and Type 2 Diabetes emerging therapies

Type 2 Diabetes Market Dynamics: Type 2 Diabetes market drivers and Type 2 Diabetes market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Type 2 Diabetes Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Type 2 Diabetes Market Access and Reimbursement

To know more about Type 2 Diabetes companies working in the treatment market, visit @ Type 2 Diabetes Clinical Trials and Therapeutic Assessment

Table of Contents

1. Type 2 Diabetes Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Type 2 Diabetes

3. SWOT analysis of Type 2 Diabetes

4. Type 2 Diabetes Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Type 2 Diabetes Market Overview at a Glance

6. Type 2 Diabetes Disease Background and Overview

7. Type 2 Diabetes Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Type 2 Diabetes

9. Type 2 Diabetes Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Type 2 Diabetes Unmet Needs

11. Type 2 Diabetes Emerging Therapies

12. Type 2 Diabetes Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Type 2 Diabetes Market Analysis (2022–2036)

14. Type 2 Diabetes Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Type 2 Diabetes Market Drivers

16. Type 2 Diabetes Market Barriers

17. Type 2 Diabetes Appendix

18. Type 2 Diabetes Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.