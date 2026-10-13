Alzheimer's Disease Market Outlook 2036: Growth Trends, Competitive Landscape, And Future Opportunities Delveinsight Alpha Cognition, Biogen, Eisai, Eli Lilly, Otsuka Pharma, Lundbeck, Suven Life

(Albany, New York) - October 14, 2026: DelveInsight's “Alzheimer's Disease Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2036′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Alzheimer's Disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Alzheimer's Disease market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

The Alzheimer's Disease market report covers emerging drugs, current treatment practices, market share of the individual therapies, and current & forecasted market size from 2022 to 2036. It also evaluates the current treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers & barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assess the underlying potential of the market.

To Know in detail about the Alzheimer's Disease market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario and epidemiology trends, Click here; Alzheimer's Disease Market Insights

Some of the key facts of the Alzheimer's Disease Market Report:

The Alzheimer's Disease market size across the 7MM was valued at nearly USD 4 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach approximately USD 40 billion by 2036, growing at a robust CAGR of 22.7% during 2026–2036.

The United States remains the leading contributor to the market, generating revenue exceeding USD 2 billion in 2025. According to DelveInsight estimates, this figure is expected to increase substantially by 2036, driven by the rising diagnosed prevalent population across the 7MM, particularly among the aging“baby boomer” demographic.

By 2036, disease-modifying therapies are expected to account for the largest share of the Alzheimer's disease market across the 7MM, with the overall market value projected to reach nearly USD 40 billion.

Japan's Alzheimer's disease market continues to demonstrate strong resilience and growing competition, reaching approximately USD 800 million in 2025, and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 14.3% throughout the forecast period.

In February 2026, Eisa i Limited and Biogen Canada Inc. expressed disappointment and disagreement with the decision by the Canada's Drug Agency (CDA-AMC) not to recommend LEQEMBI® for public reimbursement in Canada. The companies emphasized that this draft decision comes despite clinical evidence demonstrating that LEQEMBI® can help slow disease progression and functional decline in patients with early Alzheimer's Disease.

In December 2025, Spinogenix's lead asset, tazbentetol, demonstrated early, sustained cognitive improvements in individuals with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease in a mid-stage clinical study. In the Phase IIa trial (NCT06427668), the once-daily oral small molecule produced early cognitive gains, with patients on the 300 mg high dose showing an average improvement of more than 2.5 points in SMMSE scores compared with placebo within just four weeks. These benefits persisted in participants who continued into the 24-week open-label extension. Comparable positive effects were also observed across other primary endpoints, including CDR-SB and activities of daily living (ADL) assessments.

In November 2025, Biogen Inc. (Nasdaq: BIIB) announced that it will present new scientific data at the 18th Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease (CTAD) Conference, scheduled for December 1–4 in San Diego. Presentations on LEQEMBI® (lecanemab-irmb) will cover results on subcutaneous initiation dosing, advantages of ongoing treatment, and projected long-term time savings over a decade based on Phase 3 data, along with real-world findings from a post-marketing study in Japan and the ALZ-NET registry. The company will also unveil updated information on BIIB080, an investigational antisense oligonucleotide, drawn from a healthy-volunteer biodistribution study, plus research enhancing understanding of disease progression.

In September 2025, Eisai's investigational anti-MTBR tau antibody, etalanetug (E2814), has been granted FDA Fast Track designation for treating Alzheimer's disease.

In September 2025, Actinogen Medical Limited (ASX: ACW) announced that it successfully completed its scheduled Type C meeting (via written response) with the U.S. FDA concerning Alzheimer's disease (AD).

In September 2025, Alzinova AB announced that the U.S. FDA has approved its Investigational New Drug (IND) application for a planned Phase II trial of ALZ-101, a vaccine candidate for Alzheimer's disease.

In August. 2025 Eisai Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Tokyo, CEO: Haruo Naito, "Eisai") and Biogen Inc. (Nasdaq: BIIB, Headquarters: Cambridge, Massachusetts, CEO: Christopher A. Viehbacher, "Biogen") announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the Biologics License Application (BLA) for once weekly lecanemab-irmb subcutaneous injection (U.S. brand name: LEQEMBI® IQLIK, pronounced "I Click") for maintenance dosing. LEQEMBI IQLIK is a subcutaneous autoinjector (SC-AI) developed by Eisai, containing 360 mg/1.8 mL (200 mg/mL) that can be administered in approximately 15 seconds. LEQEMBI IQLIK autoinjector is indicated for maintenance dosing to treat Alzheimer's disease (AD) in patients with mild cognitive impairment (MCI) or mild dementia stage of disease (collectively referred to as early AD) in the U.S. After 18 months of LEQEMBI (lecanemab-irmb) intravenous (IV) treatment at 10 mg/kg every two weeks, patients may either continue IV infusions at 10 mg/kg once every four weeks or start the new weekly 360 mg subcutaneous injection using the LEQEMBI IQLIK autoinjector.

In July 2025, Cognition Therapeutics' investigational dementia treatment demonstrated up to a 129% reduction in the rate of cognitive decline among patients with mild Alzheimer's disease in a Phase II trial. The Phase II SHINE study (NCT03507790), evaluating zervimesine in Alzheimer's patients, revealed that those with less advanced brain pathology measured by lower levels of the blood biomarker p-tau217 experienced significant slowing of cognitive deterioration. Within this subgroup, approximately half of the participants had mild Alzheimer's disease, while the other half were classified as having moderate Alzheimer's disease.

In July 2025, Roche's Alzheimer's disease therapy demonstrated sustained benefits in a long-term extension study, showing positive outcomes after 28 weeks of treatment. In the high-dose group of the ongoing Phase Ib/IIa Brainshuttle AD trial (NCT04639050), trontinemab successfully lowered amyloid levels below the 24-centiloid positivity threshold in 91% of patients, with 72% reaching deep clearance below 11 centiloids. Additionally, the study reported early and notable reductions in Alzheimer's disease biomarkers, including total tau, phosphorylated tau (pTau)181, pTau217, and neurogranin, as measured in both CSF and plasma.

In July 2025, INmune Bio's stock dropped over 50% after its TNF inhibitor failed to show efficacy in Alzheimer's patients in a Phase II trial. The MINDFuL study (NCT05318976) tested XPro (pegipanermin), a selective soluble TNF inhibitor, in early Alzheimer's patients with inflammatory biomarkers. While no overall benefit was observed at the six-month mark in the intent-to-treat group, patients with two or more inflammation biomarkers showed a modest 0.27-point improvement on the Early Mild Alzheimer's Cognitive Composite (EMACC) and a -0.20 change in pTau217 blood levels. Inmune Bio suggests this subgroup might benefit from XPro.

In December 2025, Spinogenix's lead asset, tazbentetol, has demonstrated early, sustained cognitive improvements in individuals with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease in a mid-stage clinical study. In the Phase IIa trial (NCT06427668), the once-daily oral small molecule produced early cognitive gains, with patients on the 300 mg high dose showing an average improvement of more than 2.5 points in SMMSE scores compared with placebo within just four weeks. These benefits persisted in participants who continued into the 24-week open-label extension. Comparable positive effects were also observed across other primary endpoints, including CDR-SB and activities of daily living (ADL) assessments.

In November 2025, Biogen Inc. (Nasdaq: BIIB) announced that it will present new scientific data at the 18th Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease (CTAD) Conference, scheduled for December 1–4 in San Diego. Presentations on LEQEMBI® (lecanemab-irmb) will cover results on subcutaneous initiation dosing, advantages of ongoing treatment, and projected long-term time savings over a decade based on Phase 3 data, along with real-world findings from a post-marketing study in Japan and the ALZ-NET registry. The company will also unveil updated information on BIIB080, an investigational antisense oligonucleotide, drawn from a healthy-volunteer biodistribution study, plus research enhancing understanding of disease progression.

In September 2025, Eisai's investigational anti-MTBR tau antibody, etalanetug (E2814), has been granted FDA Fast Track designation for treating Alzheimer's disease.

In September 2025, Actinogen Medical Limited (ASX: ACW) announced that it successfully completed its scheduled Type C meeting (via written response) with the U.S. FDA concerning Alzheimer's disease (AD).

In September 2025, Alzinova AB announced that the U.S. FDA has approved its Investigational New Drug (IND) application for a planned Phase II trial of ALZ-101, a vaccine candidate for Alzheimer's disease.

In August. 2025 Eisai Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Tokyo, CEO: Haruo Naito, "Eisai") and Biogen Inc. (Nasdaq: BIIB, Headquarters: Cambridge, Massachusetts, CEO: Christopher A. Viehbacher, "Biogen") announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the Biologics License Application (BLA) for once weekly lecanemab-irmb subcutaneous injection (U.S. brand name: LEQEMBI® IQLIK, pronounced "I Click") for maintenance dosing. LEQEMBI IQLIK is a subcutaneous autoinjector (SC-AI) developed by Eisai, containing 360 mg/1.8 mL (200 mg/mL) that can be administered in approximately 15 seconds. LEQEMBI IQLIK autoinjector is indicated for maintenance dosing to treat Alzheimer's disease (AD) in patients with mild cognitive impairment (MCI) or mild dementia stage of disease (collectively referred to as early AD) in the U.S. After 18 months of LEQEMBI (lecanemab-irmb) intravenous (IV) treatment at 10 mg/kg every two weeks, patients may either continue IV infusions at 10 mg/kg once every four weeks or start the new weekly 360 mg subcutaneous injection using the LEQEMBI IQLIK autoinjector.

In July 2025, Cognition Therapeutics' investigational dementia treatment demonstrated up to a 129% reduction in the rate of cognitive decline among patients with mild Alzheimer's disease in a Phase II trial. The Phase II SHINE study (NCT03507790), evaluating zervimesine in Alzheimer's patients, revealed that those with less advanced brain pathology-measured by lower levels of the blood biomarker p-tau217-experienced significant slowing of cognitive deterioration. Within this subgroup, approximately half of the participants had mild Alzheimer's disease, while the other half were classified as having moderate Alzheimer's disease.

In July 2025, Roche's Alzheimer's disease therapy demonstrated sustained benefits in a long-term extension study, showing positive outcomes after 28 weeks of treatment. In the high-dose group of the ongoing Phase Ib/IIa Brainshuttle AD trial (NCT04639050), trontinemab successfully lowered amyloid levels below the 24-centiloid positivity threshold in 91% of patients, with 72% reaching deep clearance below 11 centiloids. Additionally, the study reported early and notable reductions in Alzheimer's disease biomarkers, including total tau, phosphorylated tau (pTau)181, pTau217, and neurogranin, as measured in both CSF and plasma.

In July 2025, INmune Bio's stock dropped over 50% after its TNF inhibitor failed to show efficacy in Alzheimer's patients in a Phase II trial. The MINDFuL study (NCT05318976) tested XPro (pegipanermin), a selective soluble TNF inhibitor, in early Alzheimer's patients with inflammatory biomarkers. While no overall benefit was observed at the six-month mark in the intent-to-treat group, patients with two or more inflammation biomarkers showed a modest 0.27-point improvement on the Early Mild Alzheimer's Cognitive Composite (EMACC) and a -0.20 change in pTau217 blood levels. Inmune Bio suggests this subgroup might benefit from XPro.

In June 2025, The UAB Brain Aging and Memory Clinic, which opened in spring 2024, ushers in a new chapter of care for Alzheimer's disease and memory disorders in Alabama and the surrounding region. This facility has played a key role in supporting clinical trials, strengthening UAB's position as a leading site for testing the latest generation of anti-Alzheimer therapies.

In May 2025, Nuravax Inc. received a USD 3 million grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to advance Duvax, the first dual-target Alzheimer's vaccine, into human clinical trials.

In April 2025, Biogen Inc. (Nasdaq: BIIB) announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has awarded Fast Track designation to BIIB080, an experimental antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) therapy targeting tau, for treating Alzheimer's disease. This designation aims to accelerate the development and review process of investigational drugs addressing serious diseases with unmet medical needs.

In March 2025, Acumen Pharmaceuticals completed enrollment for its multi-center, double-blind Phase II ALTITUDE-AD trial evaluating the humanized monoclonal antibody sabirnetug (ACU193) in patients with early Alzheimer's disease. Sabirnetug is noted as the first antibody to selectively target amyloid beta oligomers (AβOs), a toxic form of amyloid beta implicated in the early stages of Alzheimer's. The ALTITUDE-AD trial, initiated last year, is a randomized, placebo-controlled study that has enrolled 542 participants across Canada, the EU, the US, and the UK.

The Total diagnosed prevalent cases of Alzheimer's disease across the 7MM are estimated at nearly ~15 million in 2025. Among the 7MM, the United States accounts for approximately 44% of the total cases.

In EU4 and the UK account for 31% of the total diagnosed prevalent cases. Japan accounts for 25% of the total diagnosed prevalent cases in 2025.

The US accounted for around 7 million diagnosed prevalent cases of Alzheimer's disease in 2025.

In 2025, among EU4 and the UK countries, Germany accounted for the highest diagnosed prevalent cases of Alzheimer's disease, followed by France. At the same time, the UK accounted for the fewest diagnosed prevalent cases of Alzheimer's disease.

In Japan, there were around ~4 million diagnosed prevalent cases of Alzheimer's disease in 2025, expected to increase at a CAGR of 1.6% during the study period.

In 2025, the gender-specific diagnosed prevalent cases of Alzheimer's disease accounted for around 67% of females and 33% of males in the US.

In EU4 and the UK, the age group 75–84 had the highest case of Alzheimer's disease (~2 million),

In Japan, based on the severity of Alzheimer's disease, MCI ranked first with ~3 million cases, followed by mild dementia (~710,000), moderate dementia (~370,000), and severe dementia (~200,000) in 2025. The cases are expected to increase during the forecast period.

In 2025, The US accounted for 2,083,188 diagnosed prevalent cases of Psychosis Alzheimer's disease and EU4 and the UK accounted for 3,056,647 diagnosed prevalent cases of agitation in Alzheimer's disease.

Key Alzheimer's Disease Companies: Alpha Cognition, Biogen/Eisai, Eli Lilly, Otsuka Pharma/ Lundbeck, Suven Life Sciences, Roche, Annovis Bio, and others

Key Alzheimer's Disease Therapies: ZUNVEYL (benzgalantamine), LEQEMBI (lecanemab), KISUNLA (donanemab-azbt), REXULTI (brexpiprazole), Masupirdine (SUVN-502), Trontinemab (RG6102), Buntanetap (ANVS401), and others

The Alzheimer's Disease epidemiology based on gender analyzed that more women than men have Alzheimer's or other dementias