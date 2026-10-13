Mantle Cell Lymphoma Market Forecast 2034: Rising Demand, Novel Therapies, And Commercial Potential Delveinsight Pharmaengine, Jiangsu Hansoh Pharmaceutical, Galapagos NV, Miltenyi Biomedicine

MENAFN - GetNews) The Key Mantle Cell Lymphoma Companies in the market include - PharmaEngine, Jiangsu Hansoh Pharmaceutical, Galapagos NV, Miltenyi Biomedicine, Roche, Celgene, The Lymphoma Academic Research Org, Loxo Oncology, Janssen R&D, BeiGene, Novartis, Fondazione Italiana Linfomi - ETS, PrECOG, LLC, Acerta Pharma, and others

(Albany, New York) - October 14, 2026: DelveInsight's “Mantle Cell Lymphoma Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Mantle Cell Lymphoma, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Mantle Cell Lymphoma market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

The Mantle Cell Lymphoma market report covers emerging drugs, current treatment practices, market share of the individual therapies, and current & forecasted market size from 2020 to 2034. It also evaluates the current treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers & barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assess the underlying potential of the market.

To Know in detail about the Mantle Cell Lymphoma market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario and epidemiology trends, Click here; Mantle Cell Lymphoma Market Insights

Some of the key facts of the Mantle Cell Lymphoma Market Report:



The Mantle Cell Lymphoma market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034).

In October 2026, The Phase III CELESTIAL-RRMCL study (NCT06742996) continues to evaluate sonrotoclax plus zanubrutinib versus placebo plus zanubrutinib in adults with relapsed or refractory MCL. Trial records updated in September and October 2026 indicate ongoing recruitment and study activity. The trial is intended to verify clinical benefit following sonrotoclax's accelerated approval; no new October FDA approval was identified in the sources reviewed.

In September 2026, Updated ECHO trial results presented at the Society of Hematologic Oncology meeting showed a median progression-free survival of 72.5 months with acalabrutinib plus bendamustine and rituximab, compared with 47.8 months with bendamustine and rituximab alone, after approximately five years of follow-up. The findings reinforce the role of BTK inhibition in first-line MCL treatment.

In September 2026, As the first approved BCL2 inhibitor for mantle cell lymphoma (MCL), sonrotoclax (Beqalzi) provides a new treatment option and expands opportunities for combination therapies. It may also offer an alternative for patients whose disease has progressed on pirtobrutinib (Jaypirca) or those who are not suitable candidates for pirtobrutinib.

In June 2026, The Phase III SYMPATICO study (NCT03112174) was designed to evaluate the combination of ibrutinib (Imbruvica; Janssen) and venetoclax (Venclexta; AbbVie) in patients with mantle cell lymphoma (MCL), with the ultimate objective of securing global regulatory approval. However, the development and regulatory journey can evolve considerably over time, as highlighted by Toby Eyre, MD, MBChB (Hons), DipMedEd, MRCP, of Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust in England, in a commentary published in the British Journal of Haematology.

In November 2025, The FDA granted priority review to the new drug application (NDA) for sonrotoclax (BGB-11417) aimed at treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) who have previously received a BTK inhibitor. The NDA is supported by results from the Phase 1/2 BGB-11417-201 trial (NCT05471843), which met its primary endpoint of overall response rate (ORR) assessed by an independent review committee (IRC) and demonstrated clinically meaningful responses in 125 adult patients with relapsed/refractory MCL previously treated with a BTK inhibitor.

In November 2025, The European Commission has authorized lisocabtagene maraleucel (liso-cel; Breyanzi) for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) who have undergone at least two prior systemic therapies, including a Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor, according to a press release from Bristol Myers Squibb.

In November 2025, AstraZeneca has launched a Phase II study in Spain to assess the safety and effectiveness of combining acalabrutinib with R-CHOP as a first-line treatment for patients with mantle cell lymphoma (MCL).

In November 2025, The H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center and Research Institute has initiated a Phase II clinical study for relapsed or refractory mantle cell lymphoma (R/R MCL) patients who are eligible to receive standard-of-care CD19 CAR T-cell therapy using brexucabtagene autoleucel (brexu-cel).

In June 2025, The FDA has granted approval for the tablet form of zanubrutinib for treating B-cell cancers, including Mantle Cell Lymphoma, in patients who have undergone at least one previous therapy.

In May 2025, According to results from the phase 2 ECOG-ACRIN E1411 trial (NCT01415752), adding bortezomib (Velcade) to bendamustine and rituximab (Rituxan; BR) as induction therapy did not lead to improved 2-year progression-free survival (PFS) compared with BR alone in patients with mantle cell lymphoma (MCL). However, Brad S. Kahl, MD, noted that the strong 2-year PFS achieved with BR alone has established a solid foundation for future advancements in MCL treatment.

In May 2025, Brad Kahl, MD, a professor of medicine, co-chair of the SCC Protocol Review and Monitoring Committee, and director of the Lymphoma Program at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, highlighted the persistent treatment challenges in mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) and stressed the importance of advancing therapeutic options for various patient populations.

In February 2025, The ROR1-targeted antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) zilovertamab vedotin (MK-2140) demonstrated antitumor efficacy and a tolerable safety profile in heavily pretreated patients with relapsed or refractory mantle cell lymphoma (MCL), based on findings from cohort A of the phase 2 waveLINE-006 trial (NCT05458297) presented at the 2024 ASH Annual Meeting.

Multiple treatment options are currently approved for Mantle Cell Lymphoma, such as BREYANZI (lisocabtagene maraleucel), JAYPIRCA (pirtobrutinib), TECARTUS (brexucabtagene autoleucel), BRUKINSA, among others.

Promising upcoming Mantle Cell Lymphoma therapies expected to drive notable progress during the forecast period include COLUMVI (glofitamab) by Roche, BGB-11417 (sonrotoclax) by BeOne, NVG-111 by NovalGen, among other emerging candidates.

Mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) is an uncommon form of B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL), predominantly affecting men older than 60. It accounts for roughly 5% of all NHL cases and typically begins as a slow-growing disease, though it may progress into a more aggressive form over time.

Mantle Cell Lymphoma is an uncommon and aggressive subtype of B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma, occurring at a rate of roughly one case per 200,000 people each year. Its low prevalence makes early detection difficult and creates hurdles in enrolling patients for clinical studies.

Mantle Cell Lymphoma represents about 5% of all non-Hodgkin lymphoma cases, categorizing it as a rare subtype. However, it remains clinically important because the disease frequently behaves aggressively and long-term treatment responses are often difficult to sustain.

The condition displays a notable male predominance, appearing roughly three times more often in men than in women, a trend observed across different regions globally.

The median age for diagnosis generally ranges from 60 to 70 years, with the majority of patients diagnosed in their late 60s. Mantle Cell Lymphoma primarily affects older adults, and the patient's age at diagnosis can impact treatment choices and overall prognosis.

Key Mantle Cell Lymphoma Companies: PharmaEngine, Jiangsu Hansoh Pharmaceutical, Galapagos NV, Miltenyi Biomedicine, Roche, Celgene, The Lymphoma Academic Research Org, Loxo Oncology, Janssen R&D, BeiGene, Novartis, Fondazione Italiana Linfomi - ETS, PrECOG, LLC, Acerta Pharma, and others Key Mantle Cell Lymphoma Therapies: PEP07, LP-168, GLPG5101, Zamtocabtagene autoleucel, Glofitamab, Lenalidomide, Obinutuzumab, Pirtobrutinib, Ibrutinib, BGB-11417, Everolimus, Venetoclax, Ixazomib, Acalabrutinib, and others

Mantle Cell Lymphoma Overview

A uncommon form of B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL), mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) affects one in 200 000 persons each year. Around 5% of non-Hodgkins lymphomas are MCL. The median age at diagnosis for MCL is between 60 and 70 years old, and men are more likely to develop it (3 to 1).

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Mantle Cell Lymphoma Epidemiology

The Mantle Cell Lymphoma epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Mantle Cell Lymphoma Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Mantle Cell Lymphoma market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:



Total Prevalence of Mantle Cell Lymphoma

Prevalent Cases of Mantle Cell Lymphoma by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Mantle Cell Lymphoma Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Mantle Cell Lymphoma

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Mantle Cell Lymphoma epidemiology trends @ Mantle Cell Lymphoma Epidemiological Insights

Mantle Cell Lymphoma Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Mantle Cell Lymphoma market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Mantle Cell Lymphoma market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Mantle Cell Lymphoma Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Mantle Cell Lymphoma Therapies and Key Companies



PEP07: PharmaEngine

LP-168: Jiangsu Hansoh Pharmaceutical

GLPG5101: Galapagos NV

Zamtocabtagene autoleucel: Miltenyi Biomedicine

Glofitamab: Roche

Lenalidomide: Celgene

Obinutuzumab: The Lymphoma Academic Research Org

Pirtobrutinib: Loxo Oncology

Ibrutinib: Janssen R&D

BGB-11417: BeiGene

Everolimus: Novartis

Venetoclax: Fondazione Italiana Linfomi - ETS

Ixazomib: PrECOG, LLC Acalabrutinib: Acerta Pharma

Discover more about therapies set to grab major Mantle Cell Lymphoma market share @ Mantle Cell Lymphoma Medications

Mantle Cell Lymphoma Market Drivers



Growing prevalence of MCL and increasing diagnosis due to improved screening and awareness.

Advancements in targeted therapies, including BTK inhibitors, CAR-T cell therapies, and combination regimens.

Rising adoption of personalized medicine and biomarker-driven treatment approaches.

Strong R&D pipeline with ongoing clinical trials enhancing treatment options and survival outcomes. Favorable regulatory support, including fast-track and orphan drug designations to accelerate approvals.

Mantle Cell Lymphoma Market Barriers



High cost of advanced therapies such as CAR-T and targeted inhibitors, limiting accessibility.

Limited curative options and high relapse rates despite treatment advancements.

Small patient population due to the rare nature of the disease, restricting commercial returns.

Adverse effects associated with systemic therapies impacting treatment compliance.

Reimbursement challenges in several regions reducing therapy adoption. Complexity in treatment sequencing and lack of standardized long-term management strategies.

Scope of the Mantle Cell Lymphoma Market Report



Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Mantle Cell Lymphoma Companies: PharmaEngine, Jiangsu Hansoh Pharmaceutical, Galapagos NV, Miltenyi Biomedicine, Roche, Celgene, The Lymphoma Academic Research Org, Loxo Oncology, Janssen R&D, BeiGene, Novartis, Fondazione Italiana Linfomi - ETS, PrECOG, LLC, Acerta Pharma, and others

Key Mantle Cell Lymphoma Therapies: PEP07, LP-168, GLPG5101, Zamtocabtagene autoleucel, Glofitamab, Lenalidomide, Obinutuzumab, Pirtobrutinib, Ibrutinib, BGB-11417, Everolimus, Venetoclax, Ixazomib, Acalabrutinib, and others

Mantle Cell Lymphoma Therapeutic Assessment: Mantle Cell Lymphoma current marketed and Mantle Cell Lymphoma emerging therapies

Mantle Cell Lymphoma Market Dynamics: Mantle Cell Lymphoma market drivers and Mantle Cell Lymphoma market barriers

Mantle Cell Lymphoma Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Mantle Cell Lymphoma Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Mantle Cell Lymphoma Market Access and Reimbursement

To know more about Mantle Cell Lymphoma treatment, visit @ Mantle Cell Lymphoma Treatment Landscape

Table of Contents

1. Mantle Cell Lymphoma Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Mantle Cell Lymphoma

3. SWOT analysis of Mantle Cell Lymphoma

4. Mantle Cell Lymphoma Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Mantle Cell Lymphoma Market Overview at a Glance

6. Mantle Cell Lymphoma Disease Background and Overview

7. Mantle Cell Lymphoma Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Mantle Cell Lymphoma

9. Mantle Cell Lymphoma Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Mantle Cell Lymphoma Unmet Needs

11. Mantle Cell Lymphoma Emerging Therapies

12. Mantle Cell Lymphoma Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Mantle Cell Lymphoma Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Mantle Cell Lymphoma Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Mantle Cell Lymphoma Market Drivers

16. Mantle Cell Lymphoma Market Barriers

17. Mantle Cell Lymphoma Appendix

18. Mantle Cell Lymphoma Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.