Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Market Poised For Sustained Growth Amid Advancements In Treatment And Clinical Innovation Delveinsight Autolus, Genor Biopharma, Abbvie/ Genmab, Astrazeneca, Jiangsu Hengrui

MENAFN - GetNews) The Key Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Companies in the market incude - Autolus, Genor Biopharma, AbbVie/ Genmab, AstraZeneca, Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine, Pacylex Pharmaceuticals, Zentera Therapeutics, TCR2 Therapeutics, Artiva Biotherapeutics, Loxo Oncology, Angiocrine Bioscience, AbbVie, Novartis, and others.

(Albany, New York) - October 14, 2026: DelveInsight's “Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

The Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma market report covers emerging drugs, current treatment practices, market share of the individual therapies, and current & forecasted market size from 2020 to 2034. It also evaluates the current treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers & barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assess the underlying potential of the market.

To Know in detail about the Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario and epidemiology trends, Click here; Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Market Insights

Some of the key facts of the Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Market Report:



The Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034).

In October 2026, Epcoritamab plus R-CHOP (Phase III): AbbVie and Genmab reported positive topline results from the EPCORE DLBCL-2 trial in newly diagnosed DLBCL. The combination significantly improved progression-free survival (PFS), reducing the risk of disease progression or death by 51% compared with R-CHOP alone. The regimen remains investigational for this use, and regulatory discussions are planned.

In September 2026, Mosunetuzumab plus lenalidomide (Phase III): Roche reported positive results from the CELESTIMO trial in relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma after at least one prior treatment line. The study met its primary endpoint, demonstrating a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in PFS versus rituximab plus lenalidomide. Overall survival data remained immature, and the findings are intended to support regulatory submissions.

In June 2026, Epcoritamab plus lenalidomide (Phase III): Genmab announced positive topline results from the EPCORE DLBCL-4 trial in relapsed or refractory DLBCL after at least one prior treatment line. The chemotherapy-free combination demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful PFS improvement versus rituximab, gemcitabine, and oxaliplatin (R-GemOx). The findings support further regulatory discussions; the combination is not automatically approved for this indication.

In June 2026, Ongoing global Phase II and Phase III studies continued evaluating next-generation CAR-T therapies, CD20-targeted bispecific antibodies, and combination regimens integrating immunotherapy with standard chemoimmunotherapy for DLBCL, follicular lymphoma, and mantle cell lymphoma. Investigators reported sustained response durability and favorable minimal residual disease (MRD) trends in interim analyses.

In May 2026, The U.S. FDA granted accelerated approval to BeOne Medicines' Beqalzi (sonrotoclax) for adults with relapsed or refractory Mantle Cell Lymphoma (MCL) after at least one prior therapy. Beqalzi became the first BCL-2 inhibitor approved specifically for MCL, based on clinical trial data demonstrating meaningful complete response rates in heavily pretreated patients. Mantle cell lymphoma is a subtype of Non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

In February 2026, Several companies continued enrollment and dose-expansion activities across Phase I/II studies investigating next-generation CD19- and CD20-directed CAR-T therapies, bispecific antibodies, and BCL-2 inhibitor combinations for relapsed or refractory B-cell Non-Hodgkin lymphoma, including DLBCL and follicular lymphoma. These studies focused on improving response durability while reducing cytokine release syndrome and neurotoxicity.

In January 2026, Incyte announced positive topline results from the Phase III frontMIND trial evaluating tafasitamab (Monjuvi) + lenalidomide + R-CHOP as first-line therapy for newly diagnosed high-risk Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma (DLBCL). The study demonstrated a statistically significant improvement in progression-free survival (PFS) compared with R-CHOP alone, supporting plans for a regulatory submission to expand the therapy's indication.

In June 2025, Nurix Therapeutics shared encouraging clinical results from its ongoing NX-5948-301 Phase Ia/b trial, evaluating bexobrutideg (NX-5948) in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) B-cell malignancies.

In April 2025, Roche reported that the European Commission (EC) has granted approval for COLUMVI, in combination with gemcitabine and oxaliplatin (GemOx), for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) not otherwise specified, who are unsuitable for autologous stem cell transplant (ASCT).

In February 2025, Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside the U.S. and Canada, has announced the launch of waveLINE-010, a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial. This study is evaluating the efficacy of zilovertamab vedotin in combination with rituximab, cyclophosphamide, doxorubicin, and prednisone (R-CHP) versus the standard regimen of rituximab, cyclophosphamide, doxorubicin, vincristine, and prednisone (R-CHOP) in patients with newly diagnosed diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL). Zilovertamab vedotin is Merck's investigational antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) designed to target receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 (ROR1). The global recruitment for the waveLINE-010 trial is underway, and patient enrollment has begun.

In January 2025, The initial patient with relapsed or refractory B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (B-NHL) has received a dose of SynKIR-310 in the Phase 1 CELESTIAL-301 trial (NCT06544265). This early-stage, multicenter study is designed to assess the safety, tolerability, and preliminary effectiveness of SynKIR-310 in individuals with R/R B-NHL, including subtypes such as diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, mantle cell lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

As per the American Cancer Society (2022), NHL is one of the most common cancers in the United States, accounting for about 4% of all cancers. About 80,470 people will be diagnosed with NHL in 2022.

The Non-Hodgkin lymphoma epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted Non-Hodgkin lymphoma epidemiology [segmented as Total Incident Cases of NHL, Type-specific Incident Cases of NHL, Stage-specific Incident Cases of NHL, Age-specific Incident Cases of NHL, and Treatable Cases of NHL by Line of Therapies] in the 7MM covering the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan from 202288-2036.

Key Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Companies: Autolus, Genor Biopharma, AbbVie/ Genmab, AstraZeneca, Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine, Pacylex Pharmaceuticals, Zentera Therapeutics, TCR2 Therapeutics, Artiva Biotherapeutics, Loxo Oncology, Angiocrine Bioscience, AbbVie, Novartis, and others Key Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Therapies: AUTO4, GB226, Epcoritamab, Capivasertib, HRS-3738, PCLX-001, ZN-d5, TC-110, AB-101, LOXO-305, AB-205, Venetoclax, Tisagenlecleucel, and others

Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Overview

Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (NHL) is a group of blood cancers that originate in the lymphatic system, primarily affecting lymphocytes, a type of white blood cell involved in immune defense. It includes several subtypes, such as diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), follicular lymphoma, and mantle cell lymphoma. Common symptoms include swollen lymph nodes, fever, night sweats, unexplained weight loss, and fatigue. Treatment options depend on the subtype and disease stage and may include chemotherapy, immunotherapy, targeted therapies, radiation therapy, stem cell transplantation, and CAR T-cell therapy. Advances in precision medicine and novel immunotherapies are creating new opportunities in the Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma treatment landscape.

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Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Epidemiology

The Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:



Total Prevalence of Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma

Prevalent Cases of Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma epidemiology trends @ Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Epidemiological Insights

Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Therapies and Key Companies



AUTO4: Autolus

GB226: Genor Biopharma

Epcoritamab: AbbVie/ Genmab

Capivasertib: AstraZeneca

HRS-3738: Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine

PCLX-001: Pacylex Pharmaceuticals

ZN-d5: Zentera Therapeutics

TC-110: TCR2 Therapeutics

AB-101: Artiva Biotherapeutics

LOXO-305: Loxo Oncology

AB-205: Angiocrine Bioscience

Venetoclax: AbbVie Tisagenlecleucel: Novartis

Discover more about therapies set to grab major Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma market share @ Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Medications

Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Market Drivers



Increasing Disease Burden: The rising prevalence of Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (NHL) and growing awareness of hematological malignancies are increasing demand for effective diagnostic and treatment options.

Advancements in Immunotherapy: The development of CAR T-cell therapies, bispecific antibodies, and monoclonal antibodies is expanding treatment options and supporting market growth.

Growing Clinical Pipeline: Ongoing clinical trials and the development of targeted therapies, novel drug combinations, and next-generation treatments are creating new market opportunities.

Improved Diagnostic Capabilities: Advances in molecular testing, immunophenotyping, and precision medicine are enabling more accurate disease classification and personalized treatment selection. Increasing Healthcare Investment: Greater investment in oncology research, drug development, and access to innovative therapies is supporting the expansion of the Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma market.

Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Market Barriers



High Treatment Costs: CAR T-cell therapies, targeted treatments, and other advanced oncology therapies can be expensive, limiting patient access and increasing healthcare expenditure.

Treatment-Related Adverse Events: Serious adverse effects, including cytokine release syndrome, neurotoxicity, and infections associated with certain therapies, can complicate treatment and require intensive monitoring.

Drug Resistance and Relapse: Disease recurrence, treatment resistance, and variable patient responses can reduce long-term treatment effectiveness and create challenges in disease management.

Stringent Regulatory Requirements: Lengthy clinical trials, complex regulatory approval processes, and demanding safety and efficacy requirements can delay the commercialization of emerging therapies. Unequal Access to Advanced Treatments: Differences in healthcare infrastructure, reimbursement policies, specialist availability, and access to advanced treatment centers can restrict the adoption of innovative NHL therapies across regions.

Scope of the Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Market Report



Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Companies: Autolus, Genor Biopharma, AbbVie/ Genmab, AstraZeneca, Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine, Pacylex Pharmaceuticals, Zentera Therapeutics, TCR2 Therapeutics, Artiva Biotherapeutics, Loxo Oncology, Angiocrine Bioscience, AbbVie, Novartis, and others

Key Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Therapies: AUTO4, GB226, Epcoritamab, Capivasertib, HRS-3738, PCLX-001, ZN-d5, TC-110, AB-101, LOXO-305, AB-205, Venetoclax, Tisagenlecleucel, and others

Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Therapeutic Assessment: Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma current marketed and Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma emerging therapies

Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Market Dynamics: Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma market drivers and Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma market barriers

Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Market Access and Reimbursement

To know more about Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma treatment, visit @ Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Treatment Landscape

Table of Contents

1. Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma

3. SWOT analysis of Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma

4. Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Market Overview at a Glance

6. Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Disease Background and Overview

7. Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma

9. Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Unmet Needs

11. Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Emerging Therapies

12. Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Market Drivers

16. Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Market Barriers

17. Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Appendix

18. Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.